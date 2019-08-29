Dog of the week: Diesel

Darling Diesel is another of our Sunset program pups. Just look at his smiling face; he is so hoping his forever family comes for him soon. This good-natured 12-years-young Bulldog mix is a friendly fellow who has lived with children before and enjoyed doggie playdates. This gentleman knows his manners and walks well on a leash, although he occasionally and comically demonstrates a bit of his bulldog determination. As part of our Sunset program, Cecil County Animal Services will provide any needed medical care. Diesel just needs and deserves a home with lots of love.
