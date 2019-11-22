Dog of the Week: Deuce

You’ll go wild for Deuce! This Chow Chow will make you say wow wow! Deuce is a very friendly and super nice shaggy boy. Less shaggy than when he came to us looking more like a lion than the adorable pupper he is. Deuce ended up in the shelter after his owner passed away and has been so grateful for the care and love he has received; and he is so easy to love. Deuce is now a happy, very sweet, playful boy who welcomes attention and loves to give kisses. This six-year-old seems to like other dogs, although we always recommend a meet and greet with any doggy siblings. The family who adopts Deuce will be as thankful for him as he will be for them.
Featured Events
family friendly accessible contributed
Good Shepherd Catholic School
$9 dinner
Dine at the Spaghetti Supper each evening from 4 to 7 p.m. Visit with Santa, bid at the Sil… Read more
