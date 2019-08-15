Claus, this smiley, bouncy boy is so cute! This handsome big guy loves to play, so we suggest a home with children over 6-years-old who will be able keep up with this energetic terrier mix. Claus is friendly and eager to please, and this adorable 3-year-old also gets along with other dogs, although we always recommend a meet-and-greet with any doggy siblings. Come see Claus this Saturday and help us clear our shelter!
Dog of the week: Claus
Cecil County Animal Services Shelter 3280 Augustine Herman Highway Chesapeake City, MD 21915 410-441-2040 Email: ccasinfo@ccgov.org Animal Care & Control Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Shelter Hours: Monday: Closed Tuesday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 2 to 7 p.m.
Thursday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 4p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 3 p.m.
Adoption rates:
Cats $40
Dogs $65
