Brandy, you’re a fine girl! What a good pet you will be! Just look at her bright eyes and smiling face and you can see how sweet this Chow-Chow lady is, yes, this Chow is an absolute sweetheart. Don’t be fooled if she initially acts shy; Brandy warms up quickly and is ready for play, attention and belly rubs. This smart miss knows some manners and will proudly sit to please you. We think she will be OK with other doggy siblings but we always advise a meet-and-greet with any other four-legged family members. This lovely, loving lady is ready for her forever family and can’t wait to show you what a fine girl she will be.
Dog of the week: Brandy
Cecil County Animal Services Shelter 3280 Augustine Herman Highway Chesapeake City, MD 21915 410-441-2040 Email: ccasinfo@ccgov.org Animal Care & Control Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Shelter Hours: Monday: Closed Tuesday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 2 to 7 p.m.
Thursday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 4p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 3 p.m.
Adoption rates:
Cats $40
Dogs $65
