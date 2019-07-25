Dog of the week: Blue

Blue is a very sweet and outgoing girl. She loves to cuddle up on the couch and get tons of love! She has lived with other dogs in the past and did well with children too. She is very talkative and is begging for your attention. Please come into the shelter to meet her!

Cecil County Animal Services Shelter 3280 Augustine Herman Highway Chesapeake City, MD 21915 410-441-2040 Email: ccasinfo@ccgov.org Animal Care & Control Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Shelter Hours: Monday: Closed Tuesday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 2 to 7 p.m.

Thursday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 4p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 3 p.m.

Adoption rates:

Cats $40

Dogs $65

