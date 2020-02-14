Low-cost, local events happening this week. To be included, your event must be family friendly and take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time and address in the body of an email to accent@cecilwhig.com at least a week before. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at cecildaily.com.
FRIDAY 14
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 6 p.m., American Legion Cecil Post #15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Sons of American Legion. Menu available on-site. Live music by Frankie Gray at 6:30 p.m.
BAND, 7 p.m. Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City. "Daytripper" Band.
YOGA, 11:45 a.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Friday Yoga with Shay Robb at CCAC. One hour yoga session, just $7.00 drop-in.
DINNER, 6 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
PORTRAIT STUDY SESSION, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Portrait Study sessions takes place on the second floor of the arts council every Friday. Enhance your skills with a live model each week. This is a 2 hour session. Bring your art supplies, the rest will be supplied by the arts council. Cost is $5 per person.
SATURDAY 15
VOICES OF HOPE GRATITUDE BANQUET, 5 to 9 p.m., Rosewood Farms, 1316 Singerly Road, Elkton. Please support and attend our 5th annual formal charity event! We will celebrate people in recovery and recognize those that change the culture of Cecil County by going above and beyond to provide care, encourage the broken and connect us to each other. There will be speakers, a silent auction and dinner served at the beautiful Rosewood Farms in Elkton. Funds raised will provide funding for people seeking to overcome barriers to long term recovery. A portion of funds raised will support renovations at the Haven House halfway house for men in preparation for the new re-entry treatment program designed to end recidivism for people in recovery leaving the correctional system. Silent auction items are deeply appreciated. Please consider buying tickets to give to people in recovery who can not afford to attend! You can purchase tickets on our website store at http://voicesofhopececilmd.org/store/, at the Voices office or call us at (443)993-7055. Email us at voicesofhope414@gmail.com.
ZUMBATHON, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Fire Company of Perryville, Minker Banquet Hall, 920 Principio Furnace Road, Perryville. Zumbathon #Move2Give. Donation of $10 (cash is preferred). This includes 120 minutes of Zumba fitness fun. Special performaces by licensed Zumba instructors Rozy Sastro, Carline Fisher, Debbie Patton, Gina Baez and Cory Biggs. All proceeds from this event benefits the Maryland Fire Rescue Services Memorial Foundation. A worthy cause to help raise awareness and raise money to support the families of fallen firefighters and first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our communities. Open to the public. No prior Zumba experience needed. Water and healthy snacks provided. Raffle prizes awarded.
GARDEN FEST, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elkton Library, 301 Newar Ave., Elkton. Family friendly. Children's Corner. Free.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
FIGURE DRAWING SESSION, 10 a.m. to noon, Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Figure drawing group meets every week on the 2nd floor gallery at the arts council. All skill levels are welcome, just bring your art supplies with you. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Cost is only $5 per person, please call or email to make your reservations as seating is limited.
SUNDAY 16
DELAWARE KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS BREAKFAST, 8 to 11 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Hall, 301 Lock St., Chesapeake City. The Delaware Knights of Columbus, Council 6543, are having their monthly breakfast. It is held monthly on the 3rd Sunday from September through May. The hall is handicap accessible. Their menu includes: pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, scrapple, home fries, coffee, tea, milk and juice. Cost is $8 for adults, $7 senior citizens (60+), $5 for children (10 to 18), and free for children under 10. Proceeds benefit the charitable works of the Knights of Columbus Council 6543.
BOPPER'S DANCE PARTY, 5 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Appearing with the Bopper, Connie McGuirk.
MUSIC AND DANCING, 5 to 9 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available. $4 per person, $6 for couples.
MONDAY 17
BINGO, 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. games start weekly at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. 29 games, Early Birds, six specials including two jackpots — $500 progressive jackpots, and winner-take-all. For additional info contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156 or Holly Merchant at 443-350-1431.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card.
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS, 7 to 10 p.m. every Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Women making friends and learning more about singing with an award-winning Sweet Adeline’s chorus. 410-638-0777.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT SPAGHETTI, every Monday 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $8. Guests welcome.
TUESDAY 18
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. at Hack’s Point Fire House every Tuesday. Games start at $15. Free refreshments. For more information, call 410-275-8320.
BAR BINGO, 6 p.m., VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
YOGA 4 SENIORS, 9 to 10 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. Multi-level. $10 drop-in.
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephen's Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
MEN’S YOGA CLASS, 11 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Pre-registration is required. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. $12 per class if all six are pre-paid or $15 drop-in.
MEDITATION, 7 p.m. every Tuesday with Three Roots Wellness at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Learn basics of meditation practices and how to make it useful in your everyday life. Donation based. Registration is required email to angela@threerootswellness.com.
BURGER NIGHT, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. Hamburger steak with grilled onions and mushrooms, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable or slaw, roll & butter $8. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
$1.50 TACO TUESDAY, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Port Deposit VFW, Susquehanna River Road. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Cheeseburger and fries for $5.50. All are welcome.
CUB SCOUT PACK 120 MEETING, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Leeds United Methodist Church, 1579 Blue Ball Road, Elkton. Families with boys and girls in grades K-5 are invited to join us for fun activities and hands-on learning that puts kids in the middle of the action and prepares them for today and for life.
WEDNESDAY 19
THE SENIOR SIP, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Nesbitt Hall, 99 N. Main St., Port Deposit. The Senior Sip is a gathering of our Senior Neighbors and is a wonderful opportunity for forming new friendships, sharing old memories and sipping warm drinks (coffee, tea, hot chocolate). We would love for you to join us!
ARTISTS IN ACTION, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Work alongside other artists in an open studio setting and share your techniques and skills. Bring supplies and something to eat. Registration not required. All artists are welcome. Every Wednesday.
COMMUNITY YOGA WEDNESDAYS, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the Lil Lack Yoga Studio, 2057 Pulaski Highway, in North East, July 19 through Aug. 17. $5 per class. All levels welcome. Jennifer Gerace, instructor. Email news@lillack.com.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card. Recurs weekly, Monday and Wednesday.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. early bird start, 7 p.m. regular games at Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Ave., Elkton $18 for a basic pack. Cash payouts with two progressive jackpots. For more information call 410-398-2078.
TEXAS HOLD’EM, 7 p.m. weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $10 entry. Cash prizes, food and beverages available.
YOGA, 5:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. On Wednesday nights, join Courtney Cronis for a one hour yoga session. Suitable for all levels of experience. Just $5.00 drop-in.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Beginner Yoga Classes at CCAC with Be Yoga Fresh on Wednesday Nights. You can sign up for 7 sessions/$50.00 or drop in - $10.00.
CECIL COUNTY CHESS CLUB, 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church Parish house, on Main St. in North East, across from the Post Office. For more information call John Anderson at 1-302-593-3752 or email daoceanandjohn@aol.com.
DINNER, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Fried flounder, potato, vegetable, roll and butter $8. Full menu also available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 p.m. at the VFW Post No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $6-$7.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Karaoke with Steve from 7 p.m. to close. Guests welcome.
WINGS AND MORE, 5 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 6 to 9 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. DJ Bob and karaoke.
STORY TIME AND WALK-IN WEDNESDAYS, 9 to 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception School, 452 E. Bow St., Elkton. Take a tour, meet the new principal, and see the changes. Call 410-398-2636 or email emurphy@icschoolweb.org for information.
THURSDAY 20
OPEN HOUSE, 2 to 6 p.m., Well Homed- Singerly House, 1800 Singerly Road, Elkton. We will be hosting an open house for anyone wanting to learn more about residential assisted living or want to take a tour of our home.
MONTHLY LUNCHEON, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Agnes Church, 150 S. Queen St., Rising Sun. Call 410-658-9422 for carry out orders only. Cost: free but a goodwill offering accepted for the St. Vincent De Paul Outreach Program. February menu: turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, peas, rolls, dessert.
DANCE LESSONS, doors open at 6:30 p.m., lessons are from 7 to 9 p.m., American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry Street, Perryville. Line Dance Lessons by Shirley Mackey held every Thursday. Cost is $5 per person. For additional info, contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Thursday Night Yoga at CCAC with Shay Robb. One hour yoga sessions, just $7.00 drop-in.
LINE DANCING, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $5 (free lessons included).
COUNTRY LINE DANCE AND LESSONS, 7 to 10 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. $5 per person.
BINGO, early bird starting every Thursday at 6:20 p.m., doors opening at 5:30 p.m., at the Elkton American Legion. Presented by the Elkton Lions Club. $15 minimum purchase required per person. Raffles, 50/50’s and more. Proceeds benefit local community. Call 443-907-9309 with questions.
DINNER SPECIAL, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Open to the public.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. Line dancing night from 7 to 9 p.m.
PIZZA NIGHT, 6 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Prices vary by pizza sizes and toppings. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests welcome.
RODGERS TAVERN OPEN, Noon to 4 p.m., 259 Broad St., Perryville. More days/hours available with phone call to 410-642-2164.
FRIDAY 21
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 5 p.m., American Legion Cecii Post #15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Chef Carl. Sloppy Joe, chips and pickle only $5. Homemade chicken rice soup only $3 bowl.
BAR BINGO, 6:30 p.m., American Legion Cecii Post #15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton.
YOGA, 11:45 a.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Friday Yoga with Shay Robb at CCAC. One hour yoga session, just $7.00 drop-in.
DINNER, 6 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
PORTRAIT STUDY SESSION, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Portrait Study sessions takes place on the second floor of the arts council every Friday. Enhance your skills with a live model each week. This is a 2 hour session. Bring your art supplies, the rest will be supplied by the arts council. Cost is $5 per person.
SATURDAY 22
MARDI GRAS CELEBRATION, 6 to 10 p.m., Blue Elk Vineyard, 88 Rivers Edge Road, North East. Get your masks, beads, and taste buds ready for our favorite party of the year! Join us at the annual Mardi Gras Celebration benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford & Cecil Counties academic, mentoring, leadership and lifestyle programs shaping today’s youth to become tomorrow’s leaders. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit us at www.bgcharfordcecil.org/mardigras.
WILD GAME FEST AND SHUFFLEBOARD TOURNAMENT, 12:30 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City. Bring covered dish.
FLEA MARKET, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Catholic School, 810 Aiken Ave., Perryville. Tables are $25/each. Contact Wendy at 410-441-4462 or wlorourke@gmail.com to reserve a space.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
FIGURE DRAWING SESSION, 10 a.m. to noon, Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Figure drawing group meets every week on the 2nd floor gallery at the arts council. All skill levels are welcome, just bring your art supplies with you. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Cost is only $5 per person, please call or email to make your reservations as seating is limited.
SUNDAY 23
OPEN HOUSE, 2 to 4 p.m., Mount Aviat Academy, 399 Childs Road, Childs. Discover what Mount Aviat Academy has to offer your family. Run by the Oblate Sisters of St. Francis de Sales for 60 years, MAA is a Preschool through 8th Grade program serving students in Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania. Tour the school, meet the teachers, visit the Art Show and Science Fair and learn more about MAA on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information or to schedule a private tour, contact Mrs. Charlene Nichols, Advancement Director, at 410-398-2206 ext. 214 or at Advancement@MountAviat.org, or visit our website at www.MountAviat.org.
MUSIC AND DANCING, 5 to 9 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available. $4 per person, $6 for couples.
MONDAY 24
BINGO, 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. games start weekly at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. 29 games, Early Birds, six specials including two jackpots — $500 progressive jackpots, and winner-take-all. For additional info contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156 or Holly Merchant at 443-350-1431.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card.
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS, 7 to 10 p.m. every Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Women making friends and learning more about singing with an award-winning Sweet Adeline’s chorus. 410-638-0777.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT SPAGHETTI, every Monday 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $8. Guests welcome.
TUESDAY 25
FAT TUESDAY SUPPER, 5 to 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Catholic School. 810 Aiken Ave., Perryville. Adults: $8. Children 5-12: $5.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. at Hack’s Point Fire House every Tuesday. Games start at $15. Free refreshments. For more information, call 410-275-8320.
BAR BINGO, 6 p.m., VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
YOGA 4 SENIORS, 9 to 10 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. Multi-level. $10 drop-in.
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephen's Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
MEN’S YOGA CLASS, 11 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Pre-registration is required. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. $12 per class if all six are pre-paid or $15 drop-in.
MEDITATION, 7 p.m. every Tuesday with Three Roots Wellness at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Learn basics of meditation practices and how to make it useful in your everyday life. Donation based. Registration is required email to angela@threerootswellness.com.
BURGER NIGHT, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. Hamburger steak with grilled onions and mushrooms, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable or slaw, roll & butter $8. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
$1.50 TACO TUESDAY, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Port Deposit VFW, Susquehanna River Road. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Cheeseburger and fries for $5.50. All are welcome.
CUB SCOUT PACK 120 MEETING, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Leeds United Methodist Church, 1579 Blue Ball Road, Elkton. Families with boys and girls in grades K-5 are invited to join us for fun activities and hands-on learning that puts kids in the middle of the action and prepares them for today and for life.
WEDNESDAY 26
ARTISTS IN ACTION, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Work alongside other artists in an open studio setting and share your techniques and skills. Bring supplies and something to eat. Registration not required. All artists are welcome. Every Wednesday.
COMMUNITY YOGA WEDNESDAYS, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the Lil Lack Yoga Studio, 2057 Pulaski Highway, in North East, July 19 through Aug. 17. $5 per class. All levels welcome. Jennifer Gerace, instructor. Email news@lillack.com.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card. Recurs weekly, Monday and Wednesday.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. early bird start, 7 p.m. regular games at Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Ave., Elkton $18 for a basic pack. Cash payouts with two progressive jackpots. For more information call 410-398-2078.
TEXAS HOLD’EM, 7 p.m. weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $10 entry. Cash prizes, food and beverages available.
YOGA, 5:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. On Wednesday nights, join Courtney Cronis for a one hour yoga session. Suitable for all levels of experience. Just $5.00 drop-in.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Beginner Yoga Classes at CCAC with Be Yoga Fresh on Wednesday Nights. You can sign up for 7 sessions/$50.00 or drop in - $10.00.
CECIL COUNTY CHESS CLUB, 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church Parish house, on Main St. in North East, across from the Post Office. For more information call John Anderson at 1-302-593-3752 or email daoceanandjohn@aol.com.
DINNER, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Fried flounder, potato, vegetable, roll and butter $8. Full menu also available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 p.m. at the VFW Post No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $6-$7.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Karaoke with Steve from 7 p.m. to close. Guests welcome.
WINGS AND MORE, 5 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 6 to 9 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. DJ Bob and karaoke.
STORY TIME AND WALK-IN WEDNESDAYS, 9 to 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception School, 452 E. Bow St., Elkton. Take a tour, meet the new principal, and see the changes. Call 410-398-2636 or email emurphy@icschoolweb.org for information.
THURSDAY 27
DANCE LESSONS, doors open at 6:30 p.m., lessons are from 7 to 9 p.m., American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry Street, Perryville. Line Dance Lessons by Shirley Mackey held every Thursday. Cost is $5 per person. For additional info, contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Thursday Night Yoga at CCAC with Shay Robb. One hour yoga sessions, just $7.00 drop-in.
LINE DANCING, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $5 (free lessons included).
COUNTRY LINE DANCE AND LESSONS, 7 to 10 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. $5 per person.
BINGO, early bird starting every Thursday at 6:20 p.m., doors opening at 5:30 p.m., at the Elkton American Legion. Presented by the Elkton Lions Club. $15 minimum purchase required per person. Raffles, 50/50’s and more. Proceeds benefit local community. Call 443-907-9309 with questions.
DINNER SPECIAL, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Open to the public.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. Line dancing night from 7 to 9 p.m.
PIZZA NIGHT, 6 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Prices vary by pizza sizes and toppings. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests welcome.
RODGERS TAVERN OPEN, Noon to 4 p.m., 259 Broad St., Perryville. More days/hours available with phone call to 410-642-2164.
FRIDAY 28
WINE AND DINE FOR THE ARTS DINNER, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Chesapeake Inn, 605 2nd St., Chesapeake City. CCAC's 10th Annual Wine & Dine for the Arts Dinner Series 2020. Not only will you enjoy multiple courses of exquisitely prepared food paired with delicious wines, local artist Patty Jepsen will be present to talk about some of her recent artworks. The cost is $50 per person and a portion of the proceeds benefits CCAC art programming. Reservations are required, and dietary restrictions can be accommodated. RSVP before Feb. 21, by using the PayPal button on our website at www.cecilcountyartscounil.org, or by calling us at 410-392-5740; or by emailing us at info@cecilcountyartscouncil.org.
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 6 p.m., American Legion Cecii Post #15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Auxiliary. Shrimp and french fry basket, slaw and dessert $10. Live acoustic by Nate Smythe at 6:30 p.m.
YOGA, 11:45 a.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Friday Yoga with Shay Robb at CCAC. One hour yoga session, just $7.00 drop-in.
DINNER, 6 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
PORTRAIT STUDY SESSION, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Portrait Study sessions takes place on the second floor of the arts council every Friday. Enhance your skills with a live model each week. This is a 2 hour session. Bring your art supplies, the rest will be supplied by the arts council. Cost is $5 per person.
SATURDAY 29
ELKTON COMEDY ROAST, dinner at 5 p.m., roast at 6 p.m., Elkton Town Hall, 100 Railroad Ave., Elkton. Elkton Commissioner Earl Piner will be the subject of the 2nd Annual Elkton Comedy Roast. Come prepared to laugh. Tickets are $35 per person and include dinner and the comedy roast. A cash bar will also be available. Attendees must RSVP by Feb. 19. For tickets and information, call 410-398-5076 or visit www.elktonalliance.org.
CECIL COUNTY ICE SPLASH, noon, The Wellwood, 523 Water St., Charlestown. Ice Splash hosted by the Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 15.
BAND, 7 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City. "Time Line" Band.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
FIGURE DRAWING SESSION, 10 a.m. to noon, Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Figure drawing group meets every week on the 2nd floor gallery at the arts council. All skill levels are welcome, just bring your art supplies with you. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Cost is only $5 per person, please call or email to make your reservations as seating is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.