Low-cost, local events happening this week. To be included, your event must be family friendly and take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time and address in the body of an email to accent@cecilwhig.com at least a week before. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at cecildaily.com.
WEDNESDAY 4
ARTISTS IN ACTION, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Work alongside other artists in an open studio setting and share your techniques and skills. Bring supplies and something to eat. Registration not required. All artists are welcome. Every Wednesday.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. early bird start, 7 p.m. regular games at Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Ave., Elkton $18 for a basic pack. Cash payouts with two progressive jackpots. For more information call 410-398-2078.
THURSDAY 5
FRIDAY 6
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 6 p.m., American Legion, Unit 15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Cheesesteaks, chips and dessert $8. Music by Lone Wolf at 7 p.m.
ELKTON FIRST FRIDAY, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Elkton. Stop by and visit our local artists for exhibit openings, live demonstrations, and performances. Monthly themes and specials are featured throughout town. Also featuring Music on Main Street.
SATURDAY 7
POPLAR HALL EUROPEAN CHRISTMAS MARKET, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Pell Gardens, 20 Bohemia Ave., Chesapeake City. A European-inspired Christmas Market in the streets of Historic Chesapeake City. After the market successes at our farm in 2017 and 2018, we were selected by Food & Wine magazine as one the 50 top Christmas markets in America! The market grew in a rapid pace and now it's time to bring our experience to the masses. Our highly curated market was designed to celebrate the holiday with things like: handmade artisans with each designer on site , handmade European style fare , biergartens selling craft beer , craft wines, a visit from an Old World Father Christmas (storytelling) , music performances , British cars, vintage British bikes, and so much more! Information will also be available on the Chesapeake City, MD Events Facebook page as well as on the web at www.poplarhall.us
CECIL COUNTY 4-H BENEFIT AUCTION, 5 to 8 p.m., Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area, Walls Activity Hall, Fairgrounds, Rt 273, Fair Hill. This annual benefit auction will help support the Cecil County 4-H Youth Development Program. Doors open at 5 p.m. The live auction begins at 6:30 p.m. and the silent auction ends at 8 p.m. There is no admission fee for the auction and the public is welcome to attend. Over 300 items will be offered with 110 items offered in the live auction. Auction items include antique items, hand crafted items, holiday decorations and assortments, toys, sports memorabilia, local gift certificates, and baked goods and a variety of themed gifts baskets and much, much, more! All monies raised go to support local 4-H Clubs and the Cecil County 4-H Youth Development Program. For more information, contact the University of Maryland Extension, Cecil County 4-H Program at 410-996-5280. Don’t miss out on this fun-filled evening!
TRAIN SHOW AND SALE, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Redman Lodge, 114 Brick Road, Oxford, Pa. Oxford, Chester County PA Train Show and Sale. Door prizes, test track, operating train layouts, food and beverages available, 75 tables of train parts and accessories. Free parking. Admission $3 a person, children under 12 for free. All proceeds to benefit the Redman Lodge. Dealers information $12 a table (only 75 available). Set up from 7 to 9 a.m.
SUNDAY 8
CECIL COUNTY CHORAL SOCIETY CONCERT, 4 p.m., Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main St., Elkton. The Cecil County Choral Society will present a free concert of holiday music. The concert will include a variety of songs including traditional favorites and more recent numbers and are a great way to get into the holiday spirit. More information: www.cecilchoral.org.
A 5 STAR CHRISTMAS, 4 to 8 p.m., Iron Master's Mansion, 1723 Principio Furnace Road, Perryville. Please join Fair Hill International for "A 5 Star Christmas," a holiday open house to benefit Fair Hill International. $100. Presented by The Stewart Companies.
MONDAY 9
TUESDAY 10
WEDNESDAY 11
THURSDAY 12
CECIL COUNTYWIDE LADIES AUXILIARY MEETING, 6:30 p.m., Chesapeake City Fire Company 1, 215 Lock St., Chesapeake City. Social time at 6 p.m. with dinner following at 6:30 p.m. Each auxiliary is requested to donate a $25 gift card for a Wreath Raffle, and in lieu of gift exchange each person is requested to bring a non-perishable item for Tabitha's pantry. Please remember to send your money for those attending this event to Boots Samples in advance. Hope everyone can attend and enjoy this season of friends and giving.
FRIDAY 13
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 6 p.m., American Legion, Unit 15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Menu available on-site. Karaoke by Galaxy Entertainment at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY 14
CHRISTMAS WITH YOURS TRULY, 7 p.m., VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Tribute show: Mike Long "Shotgun Willie" as Willie Nelson, Tim Conley as Tom Jones and Elvis Presley, Dino Anthony as Dean Martin. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for VIP and 6 p.m. for general admission. Show starts at 7 p.m. Cash bar and food available. General admission tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. VIP tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. VIP includes early entry, meet & greet, and preferred seating. Credit cards accepted at tributeshows.ticketleap.com. 302-444-7624.
PARENTS AFTERNOON OUT, noon to 4 p.m., Fair Hill Nature Center, 630 Tawes Drive, Elkton. Parents, do you need an afternoon without the kids before the holidays? Need to shop? Wrap? Just chill out? You can bring your kids to the Fair Hill Nature Center for a hike and holiday craft. Bring them to the nature center at noon and pick them up by 4 p.m. They will get outside and put together a craft for the holiday. For just $10, kids aged 5-12 will get into the holiday spirit and make new friends while you get to enjoy some on your own. For information and registration information email info@fairhillnature.org or call 410-398-4909.
CECIL COUNTY CHORAL SOCIETY CONCERT, 4 p.m., Bethesda United Methodist Church, 116 E. Main St., Middletown, Del. The Cecil County Choral Society will present a free concert of holiday music. The concert will include a variety of songs including traditional favorites and more recent numbers and are a great way to get into the holiday spirit. More information: www.cecilchoral.org.
HOLIDAY BRUNCH, 10 a.m., Donaldson Brown Center, 200 Mount Ararat Farm Road, Port Deposit. You are cordially invited to join us as we kick off the holidays! $28 per person.
KIDS CHRISTMAS PARTY, 1 to 3 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
ADULT CHRISTMAS PARTY, 7 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
SUNDAY 15
CECIL COUNTY CHORAL SOCIETY CONCERT, 4 p.m., West Nottingham Presbyterian Church, 133 Harrisville Road, Colora. The Cecil County Choral Society will present a free concert of holiday music. The concert will include a variety of songs including traditional favorites and more recent numbers and are a great way to get into the holiday spirit. More information: www.cecilchoral.org.
MONDAY 16
TUESDAY 17
TOYS FOR TOTS BASH ENDS, 1290 W. Pulaski Highway, PO Box 9, Elkton, MD 21922. Bayside Community Network's Toys for Tots Bash will run Nov. 18 to Dec. 17. For further questions and information, contact Vicky Hernandez at 410-398-6394.
WEDNESDAY 18
