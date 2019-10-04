Low-cost, local events happening this week. To be included, your event must be family friendly and take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time and address in the body of an email to accent@cecilwhig.com at least a week before. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at cecildaily.com.
FRIDAY 4
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 6 p.m., American Legion, Unit 15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Cheesesteaks, chips and dessert $8. Live music by Nate Smythe at 6:30 p.m.
ELKTON FIRST FRIDAY, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Elkton. Stop by and visit our local artists for exhibit openings, live demonstrations, and performances. Monthly themes and specials are featured throughout town. Also featuring Music on Main Street.
BINGO, 6 p.m., North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Bingo held by the North East VFW Auxiliary every Friday night starting at 6pm. Kitchen open for food purchase.
YOGA, 11:45 a.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Friday Yoga with Shay Robb at CCAC. One hour yoga session, just $7.00 drop-in.
DINNER, 6 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
PORTRAIT STUDY SESSION, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Portrait Study sessions takes place on the second floor of the arts council every Friday. Enhance your skills with a live model each week. This is a 2 hour session. Bring your art supplies, the rest will be supplied by the arts council. Cost is $5 per person.
SATURDAY 5
CRAB FEAST AND DANCE, 4 to 11 p.m., American Legion, Susquehanna Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. Don't miss the crab feast at the Perryville American Legion from 4 to 7 pm. Crab feast is $40 for adults, $12 for children (6-12 years old). Then, Chuggalug takes the stage for a free family friendly concert from 7 to 11 p.m.! The crab feast and musical show are open to the public. Anyone may attend. Plenty of nearby free parking. Handicap accessible. For more info, call the Legion at 410-642-2771.
BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Peters Anglican Church, 1069 Frenchtown Road, Elkton. Blessing of the Animals, Yard and Bake Sale. Don't miss seeing all the items available for sale. Everything must go.
SEAFOOD SATURDAY, 12 to 4 p.m., American Legion, Unit 15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton.
ROCK-N-BLUES, 6 to 10 p.m., Ed Walls Activity Hall, Fair Hill, 4640 Telegraph Road, Elkton. Rock-n-Blues featuring Dysrhythmics. Benefit for the homeless. Silent and Chinese auctions. Join us for a good time for a great cause! Sponsored by Meeting Ground. Tickets are $58 and include dinner, wine, beer and live music. Tickets may be purchased by contacting MeetingGround.org, 410-620-3128 or order on EventBrite.
OKTOBERFEST, 2 to 9 p.m., Hacks Point Fire Company, 1185 Glebe Road, Earleville. Annual Oktoberfest! Food and fun for all ages.
ROAST BEEF DINNER AND DESSERT BAR, 3:30 to 7 p.m., Elkton Presbyterian Church, 209 East Main St., Elkton. Annual Roast Beef Dinner and Dessert Bar. Adults - $15, Children (6-12) - $5. Children under 6 - free. Tickets available at the door, 410-398-4636.
PAINT & SIP, 1 p.m., Parish House of Trinity Episcopal Church. Come join us for a Paint & Sip session where we will laugh and paint the afternoon away! Cost is $40 and includes all painting supplies, wine, and finger foods. For more info or call 410-398-5350. Payments due by Sept. 29.
FLEA MARKET, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Ave. Singerly Fire Company Flea Market held the first Saturday of every month. Contact Butch Bryan at 410-920-8049 if interested.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
FIGURE DRAWING SESSION, 10 a.m. to noon, Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Figure drawing group meets every week on the 2nd floor gallery at the arts council. All skill levels are welcome, just bring your art supplies with you. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Cost is only $5 per person, please call or email to make your reservations as seating is limited.
SUNDAY 6
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT CRAB FEAST, 1 to 5 p.m., Good Shepherd Catholic School, 810 Aiken Ave., Perryville. Adults: $50; Children age 9 and younger: $15. Catered by the Wellwood Yacht Club. Crabs, corn, potato salad, macaroni salad, crab bisque, fried chicken, pit beef, beer, wine, sodas and dessert. Watch the Ravens vs. Steelers on the big screen TV. Seating is limited. Advance tickets are recommended by calling 410-642-6265.
CRUISE ON IN, 1 to 4 p.m., Conowingo Gas Company, 195 Rock Springs Road, Conowingo. Free admission. $5 donation gets you a door prize ticket and goodie bag. Proceeds benefit Shriners Hospital of Philadelphia through the Grand Chapter Maryland Order of the Eastern Star. Food and drinks. Music and 50-50 drawing. 410-378-3200.
MUSIC AND DANCING, 5 to 9 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available. $4 per person, $6 for couples.
MONDAY 7
BINGO, 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. games start weekly at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. 29 games, Early Birds, six specials including two jackpots — $500 progressive jackpots, and winner-take-all. For additional info contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156 or Holly Merchant at 443-350-1431.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card.
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS, 7 to 10 p.m. every Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Women making friends and learning more about singing with an award-winning Sweet Adeline’s chorus. 410-638-0777.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT SPAGHETTI, every Monday 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $8. Guests welcome.
TUESDAY 8
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. at Hack’s Point Fire House every Tuesday. Games start at $15. Free refreshments. For more information, call 410-275-8320.
BAR BINGO, 6 p.m., VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
YOGA 4 SENIORS, 9 to 10 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. Multi-level. $10 drop-in.
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephen's Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
MEN’S YOGA CLASS, 11 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Pre-registration is required. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. $12 per class if all six are pre-paid or $15 drop-in.
MEDITATION, 7 p.m. every Tuesday with Three Roots Wellness at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Learn basics of meditation practices and how to make it useful in your everyday life. Donation based. Registration is required email to angela@threerootswellness.com.
BURGER NIGHT, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. Hamburger steak with grilled onions and mushrooms, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable or slaw, roll & butter $8. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
$1.50 TACO TUESDAY, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Port Deposit VFW, Susquehanna River Road. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Cheeseburger and fries for $5.50. All are welcome.
CUB SCOUT PACK 120 MEETING, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Leeds United Methodist Church, 1579 Blue Ball Road, Elkton. Families with boys and girls in grades K-5 are invited to join us for fun activities and hands-on learning that puts kids in the middle of the action and prepares them for today and for life.
WEDNESDAY 9
ARTISTS IN ACTION, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Work alongside other artists in an open studio setting and share your techniques and skills. Bring supplies and something to eat. Registration not required. All artists are welcome. Every Wednesday.
COMMUNITY YOGA WEDNESDAYS, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the Lil Lack Yoga Studio, 2057 Pulaski Highway, in North East, July 19 through Aug. 17. $5 per class. All levels welcome. Jennifer Gerace, instructor. Email news@lillack.com.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card. Recurs weekly, Monday and Wednesday.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. early bird start, 7 p.m. regular games at Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Ave., Elkton $18 for a basic pack. Cash payouts with two progressive jackpots. For more information call 410-398-2078.
TEXAS HOLD’EM, 7 p.m. weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $10 entry. Cash prizes, food and beverages available.
YOGA, 5:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. On Wednesday nights, join Courtney Cronis for a one hour yoga session. Suitable for all levels of experience. Just $5.00 drop-in.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Beginner Yoga Classes at CCAC with Be Yoga Fresh on Wednesday Nights. You can sign up for 7 sessions/$50.00 or drop in - $10.00.
CECIL COUNTY CHESS CLUB, 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church Parish house, on Main St. in North East, across from the Post Office. For more information call John Anderson at 1-302-593-3752 or email daoceanandjohn@aol.com.
DINNER, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Fried flounder, potato, vegetable, roll and butter $8. Full menu also available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 p.m. at the VFW Post No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $6-$7.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Karaoke with Steve from 7 p.m. to close. Guests welcome.
WINGS AND MORE, 5 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 6 to 9 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. DJ Bob and karaoke.
STORY TIME AND WALK-IN WEDNESDAYS, 9 to 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception School, 452 E. Bow St., Elkton. Take a tour, meet the new principal, and see the changes. Call 410-398-2636 or email emurphy@icschoolweb.org for information.
THURSDAY 10
DANCE LESSONS, doors open at 6:30 p.m., lessons are from 7 to 9 p.m., American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry Street, Perryville. Line Dance Lessons by Shirley Mackey held every Thursday. Cost is $5 per person. For additional info, contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Thursday Night Yoga at CCAC with Shay Robb. One hour yoga sessions, just $7.00 drop-in.
LINE DANCING, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $5 (free lessons included).
COUNTRY LINE DANCE AND LESSONS, 7 to 10 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. $5 per person.
BINGO, early bird starting every Thursday at 6:20 p.m., doors opening at 5:30 p.m., at the Elkton American Legion. Presented by the Elkton Lions Club. $15 minimum purchase required per person. Raffles, 50/50’s and more. Proceeds benefit local community. Call 443-907-9309 with questions.
DINNER SPECIAL, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Open to the public.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. Line dancing night from 7 to 9 p.m.
PIZZA NIGHT, 6 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Prices vary by pizza sizes and toppings. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests welcome.
RODGERS TAVERN OPEN, Noon to 4 p.m., 259 Broad St., Perryville. More days/hours available with phone call to 410-642-2164.
FRIDAY 11
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 6 p.m., American Legion, Unit 15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Open face turkey sandwich $8. DJ and karaoke by Galaxy Entertainment.
BINGO, 6 p.m., North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Bingo held by the North East VFW Auxiliary every Friday night starting at 6pm. Kitchen open for food purchase.
YOGA, 11:45 a.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Friday Yoga with Shay Robb at CCAC. One hour yoga session, just $7.00 drop-in.
DINNER, 6 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
PORTRAIT STUDY SESSION, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Portrait Study sessions takes place on the second floor of the arts council every Friday. Enhance your skills with a live model each week. This is a 2 hour session. Bring your art supplies, the rest will be supplied by the arts council. Cost is $5 per person.
SATURDAY 12
FALL FESTIVAL, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Barn Vineyard Church, 3224 Appleton Road, Landenberg, Pa. This year our theme is "Country Pumpkin Harvest," which combines a favorite season of the year with a beloved botanical fruit. Along with the welcomed cool weather, The Barn Vineyard welcomes you to an exciting and colorful day filled with live music, dance and drama presentations, artist displays, local vendor food, a prayer ministry tent, and of course: lots of pumpkin stuff! For the culinary competitors, there will be both a chili and an "anything pumpkin" contest, so bring your favorite gastronomic treats to compete against others or simply for everyone to enjoy. If you are a vendor or have wares to sell (direct sales, arts/crafts, food trucks), there is room for you! Please contact Jackie at 443-643-6158 to sign up. Got kids? Well, the festival has got them covered too with a moon bounce, arts and crafts, games and prizes.
CRAFT AND VENDOR FAIR, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., North East VFW, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. VFW Auxiliary Post 6027 Craft & Vendor Fair. Kitchen open for breakfast and lunch.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
FIGURE DRAWING SESSION, 10 a.m. to noon, Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Figure drawing group meets every week on the 2nd floor gallery at the arts council. All skill levels are welcome, just bring your art supplies with you. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Cost is only $5 per person, please call or email to make your reservations as seating is limited.
SUNDAY 13
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST, 8 to 11:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Catholic School, 810 Aiken Ave., Perryville. Adults: $8; Children ages 6-12: $5; Children Age 5 and under: free.
SPAGHETTI DINNER, 4 to 8 p.m., Elkton Memorial VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. $8 dinner includes spaghetti with meat sauce or meatballs, salad, roll with butter, and dessert. Music by BK Karaoke from 5 to 9 p.m. Benefits the Elkton Memorial VFW Post 8175 Auxiliary.
MUSIC AND DANCING, 5 to 9 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available. $4 per person, $6 for couples.
MONDAY 14
BINGO, 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. games start weekly at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. 29 games, Early Birds, six specials including two jackpots — $500 progressive jackpots, and winner-take-all. For additional info contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156 or Holly Merchant at 443-350-1431.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card.
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS, 7 to 10 p.m. every Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Women making friends and learning more about singing with an award-winning Sweet Adeline’s chorus. 410-638-0777.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT SPAGHETTI, every Monday 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $8. Guests welcome.
TUESDAY 15
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. at Hack’s Point Fire House every Tuesday. Games start at $15. Free refreshments. For more information, call 410-275-8320.
BAR BINGO, 6 p.m., VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
YOGA 4 SENIORS, 9 to 10 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. Multi-level. $10 drop-in.
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephen's Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
MEN’S YOGA CLASS, 11 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Pre-registration is required. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. $12 per class if all six are pre-paid or $15 drop-in.
MEDITATION, 7 p.m. every Tuesday with Three Roots Wellness at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Learn basics of meditation practices and how to make it useful in your everyday life. Donation based. Registration is required email to angela@threerootswellness.com.
BURGER NIGHT, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. Hamburger steak with grilled onions and mushrooms, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable or slaw, roll & butter $8. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
$1.50 TACO TUESDAY, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Port Deposit VFW, Susquehanna River Road. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Cheeseburger and fries for $5.50. All are welcome.
CUB SCOUT PACK 120 MEETING, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Leeds United Methodist Church, 1579 Blue Ball Road, Elkton. Families with boys and girls in grades K-5 are invited to join us for fun activities and hands-on learning that puts kids in the middle of the action and prepares them for today and for life.
WEDNESDAY 16
ARTISTS IN ACTION, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Work alongside other artists in an open studio setting and share your techniques and skills. Bring supplies and something to eat. Registration not required. All artists are welcome. Every Wednesday.
COMMUNITY YOGA WEDNESDAYS, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the Lil Lack Yoga Studio, 2057 Pulaski Highway, in North East, July 19 through Aug. 17. $5 per class. All levels welcome. Jennifer Gerace, instructor. Email news@lillack.com.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card. Recurs weekly, Monday and Wednesday.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. early bird start, 7 p.m. regular games at Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Ave., Elkton $18 for a basic pack. Cash payouts with two progressive jackpots. For more information call 410-398-2078.
TEXAS HOLD’EM, 7 p.m. weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $10 entry. Cash prizes, food and beverages available.
YOGA, 5:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. On Wednesday nights, join Courtney Cronis for a one hour yoga session. Suitable for all levels of experience. Just $5.00 drop-in.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Beginner Yoga Classes at CCAC with Be Yoga Fresh on Wednesday Nights. You can sign up for 7 sessions/$50.00 or drop in - $10.00.
CECIL COUNTY CHESS CLUB, 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church Parish house, on Main St. in North East, across from the Post Office. For more information call John Anderson at 1-302-593-3752 or email daoceanandjohn@aol.com.
DINNER, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Fried flounder, potato, vegetable, roll and butter $8. Full menu also available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 p.m. at the VFW Post No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $6-$7.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Karaoke with Steve from 7 p.m. to close. Guests welcome.
WINGS AND MORE, 5 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 6 to 9 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. DJ Bob and karaoke.
STORY TIME AND WALK-IN WEDNESDAYS, 9 to 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception School, 452 E. Bow St., Elkton. Take a tour, meet the new principal, and see the changes. Call 410-398-2636 or email emurphy@icschoolweb.org for information.
THURSDAY 17
CECIL COUNTY 4-H OPEN HOUSE, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Cecil County Administrative Building, Elk Room, 200 Chesapeake Blvd., Elkton. You and your family are invited to the Cecil County 4-H Open House where we will showcase our clubs and projects! Join your fellow 4-Hers and new youth as you learn about what Cecil County 4-H has to offer. Bring a friend and join in on the fun!
DANCE LESSONS, doors open at 6:30 p.m., lessons are from 7 to 9 p.m., American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry Street, Perryville. Line Dance Lessons by Shirley Mackey held every Thursday. Cost is $5 per person. For additional info, contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Thursday Night Yoga at CCAC with Shay Robb. One hour yoga sessions, just $7.00 drop-in.
LINE DANCING, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $5 (free lessons included).
COUNTRY LINE DANCE AND LESSONS, 7 to 10 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. $5 per person.
BINGO, early bird starting every Thursday at 6:20 p.m., doors opening at 5:30 p.m., at the Elkton American Legion. Presented by the Elkton Lions Club. $15 minimum purchase required per person. Raffles, 50/50’s and more. Proceeds benefit local community. Call 443-907-9309 with questions.
DINNER SPECIAL, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Open to the public.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. Line dancing night from 7 to 9 p.m.
PIZZA NIGHT, 6 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Prices vary by pizza sizes and toppings. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests welcome.
RODGERS TAVERN OPEN, Noon to 4 p.m., 259 Broad St., Perryville. More days/hours available with phone call to 410-642-2164.
FRIDAY 18
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 5 p.m., American Legion, Unit 15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Chef Carl. Crab bisque $7 for a 12 oz. bowl or $15 for a quart. Steamed shrimp $14 per pound. Bar bingo at 6:30 p.m.
BINGO, 6 p.m., North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Bingo held by the North East VFW Auxiliary every Friday night starting at 6pm. Kitchen open for food purchase.
YOGA, 11:45 a.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Friday Yoga with Shay Robb at CCAC. One hour yoga session, just $7.00 drop-in.
DINNER, 6 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
PORTRAIT STUDY SESSION, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Portrait Study sessions takes place on the second floor of the arts council every Friday. Enhance your skills with a live model each week. This is a 2 hour session. Bring your art supplies, the rest will be supplied by the arts council. Cost is $5 per person.
