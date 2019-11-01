Low-cost, local events happening this week. To be included, your event must be family friendly and take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time and address in the body of an email to accent@cecilwhig.com at least a week before. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at cecildaily.com.
FRIDAY 1
RIBBON CUTTING, 4 to 6 p.m. (ribbon cutting at 4 p.m.), Spork, 102 W. Main St., Elkton. Spork Relaunch Ribbon Cutting. Meet the Team, get your free goody bag and have a complimentary taste of our Spork-E-licious cake! We will extend our hours of operations until 7 p.m. and will have our full menu with some surprise specials. Remember we now serve beer, wine and mimosas! Hope to see you!
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 6 p.m., American Legion, Unit 15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Racine's recipes. Cheesesteaks, chips and dessert $8. Music by Meeta at 6:30 p.m.
HOLIDAY BAZAAR, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Truth & Life Center, 1924 W. Pulaski Highway, North East. Crafters and vendors. Sweet shoppe. Bargain room. Call to reserve your space today: 410-656-4170.
ELKTON FIRST FRIDAY, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Elkton. Stop by and visit our local artists for exhibit openings, live demonstrations, and performances. Monthly themes and specials are featured throughout town. Also featuring Music on Main Street.
BINGO, 6 p.m., North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Bingo held by the North East VFW Auxiliary every Friday night starting at 6pm. Kitchen open for food purchase.
YOGA, 11:45 a.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Friday Yoga with Shay Robb at CCAC. One hour yoga session, just $7.00 drop-in.
DINNER, 6 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
PORTRAIT STUDY SESSION, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Portrait Study sessions takes place on the second floor of the arts council every Friday. Enhance your skills with a live model each week. This is a 2 hour session. Bring your art supplies, the rest will be supplied by the arts council. Cost is $5 per person.
SATURDAY 2
TOWN SWEEP, 9 a.m., Lower Ferry Park, Perryville. A community clean-up event. For more information, visit our website at www.perryvillemd.org/Perryville-green-team or call 410-642-6066. Supplies, T-shirts and lunch are provided. Sponsored by Ercole's pizza.
BAND, 7 p.m., VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City. "Time Line" Band.
HOLIDAY BAZAAR, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Truth & Life Center, 1924 W. Pulaski Highway, North East. Crafters and vendors. Sweet shoppe. Bargain room. Call to reserve your space today: 410-656-4170.
CRAFT VENDOR EVENT, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 42 Elks Trail, New Castle, Del. Newark Elks Lodge Craft Vendor Event. Benefits our Veterans Army of Hope. 302-328-2281.
FLEA MARKET, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Ave. Singerly Fire Company Flea Market held the first Saturday of every month. Contact Butch Bryan at 410-920-8049 if interested.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
FIGURE DRAWING SESSION, 10 a.m. to noon, Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Figure drawing group meets every week on the 2nd floor gallery at the arts council. All skill levels are welcome, just bring your art supplies with you. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Cost is only $5 per person, please call or email to make your reservations as seating is limited.
SUNDAY 3
ANTIQUE BOTTLE & COLLECTIBLES SHOW, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Singerly Fire Hall, 300 Newark Ave., Elkton. 47th Annual Antique Bottle & Collectibles Show and Sale. Also, table top antiques, advertising. Admission $3. Children under 12 free.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST, 8 to 11:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Catholic School, 810 Aiken Ave., Perryville. Adults: $8; Children ages 6-12: $5; Children Age 5 and under: free.
OLDIES BUT GOODIES SHOW, 5 to 9 p.m., Elkton VFW, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Stroll down Memory Lane with The Big Bopper and Teen Angel. Cover charge $4 per person or $6 a couple. Cash bar. Food available for purchase.
MUSIC AND DANCING, 5 to 9 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available. $4 per person, $6 for couples.
MONDAY 4
BINGO, 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. games start weekly at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. 29 games, Early Birds, six specials including two jackpots — $500 progressive jackpots, and winner-take-all. For additional info contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156 or Holly Merchant at 443-350-1431.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card.
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS, 7 to 10 p.m. every Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Women making friends and learning more about singing with an award-winning Sweet Adeline’s chorus. 410-638-0777.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT SPAGHETTI, every Monday 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $8. Guests welcome.
TUESDAY 5
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. at Hack’s Point Fire House every Tuesday. Games start at $15. Free refreshments. For more information, call 410-275-8320.
BAR BINGO, 6 p.m., VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
YOGA 4 SENIORS, 9 to 10 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. Multi-level. $10 drop-in.
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephen's Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
MEN’S YOGA CLASS, 11 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Pre-registration is required. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. $12 per class if all six are pre-paid or $15 drop-in.
MEDITATION, 7 p.m. every Tuesday with Three Roots Wellness at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Learn basics of meditation practices and how to make it useful in your everyday life. Donation based. Registration is required email to angela@threerootswellness.com.
BURGER NIGHT, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. Hamburger steak with grilled onions and mushrooms, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable or slaw, roll & butter $8. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
$1.50 TACO TUESDAY, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Port Deposit VFW, Susquehanna River Road. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Cheeseburger and fries for $5.50. All are welcome.
CUB SCOUT PACK 120 MEETING, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Leeds United Methodist Church, 1579 Blue Ball Road, Elkton. Families with boys and girls in grades K-5 are invited to join us for fun activities and hands-on learning that puts kids in the middle of the action and prepares them for today and for life.
WEDNESDAY 6
WOMAN'S CLUB MEETING, noon, Trinity Episcopal Church, 105 N. Bridge St., Elkton. The Woman's Club of Cecil County will hold a meeting. Our guest speaker will be Ms. Sharon Rosenberg who will speak on the Imagination Project which provides books for children under 5 years old. We will have a brown bag lunch. Drinks will be provided. If you are interested in attending, please contact Ms. Betty Juergens at 410-398-5041 or visit our web site at wccc1913@gmail.com.
ARTISTS IN ACTION, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Work alongside other artists in an open studio setting and share your techniques and skills. Bring supplies and something to eat. Registration not required. All artists are welcome. Every Wednesday.
COMMUNITY YOGA WEDNESDAYS, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the Lil Lack Yoga Studio, 2057 Pulaski Highway, in North East, July 19 through Aug. 17. $5 per class. All levels welcome. Jennifer Gerace, instructor. Email news@lillack.com.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card. Recurs weekly, Monday and Wednesday.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. early bird start, 7 p.m. regular games at Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Ave., Elkton $18 for a basic pack. Cash payouts with two progressive jackpots. For more information call 410-398-2078.
TEXAS HOLD’EM, 7 p.m. weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $10 entry. Cash prizes, food and beverages available.
YOGA, 5:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. On Wednesday nights, join Courtney Cronis for a one hour yoga session. Suitable for all levels of experience. Just $5.00 drop-in.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Beginner Yoga Classes at CCAC with Be Yoga Fresh on Wednesday Nights. You can sign up for 7 sessions/$50.00 or drop in - $10.00.
CECIL COUNTY CHESS CLUB, 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church Parish house, on Main St. in North East, across from the Post Office. For more information call John Anderson at 1-302-593-3752 or email daoceanandjohn@aol.com.
DINNER, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Fried flounder, potato, vegetable, roll and butter $8. Full menu also available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 p.m. at the VFW Post No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $6-$7.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Karaoke with Steve from 7 p.m. to close. Guests welcome.
WINGS AND MORE, 5 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 6 to 9 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. DJ Bob and karaoke.
STORY TIME AND WALK-IN WEDNESDAYS, 9 to 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception School, 452 E. Bow St., Elkton. Take a tour, meet the new principal, and see the changes. Call 410-398-2636 or email emurphy@icschoolweb.org for information.
THURSDAY 7
DEMOCRAT CLUB MEETING, 6:30 p.m., Cecil County Administration Building, 200 Chesapeake Blvd., Elkton. The next general meeting of the Cecil County Democrat Club will be Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cecil County Admin Building. Meetings are open to Democrats and those interested in joining the Democratic Party.
DANCE LESSONS, doors open at 6:30 p.m., lessons are from 7 to 9 p.m., American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry Street, Perryville. Line Dance Lessons by Shirley Mackey held every Thursday. Cost is $5 per person. For additional info, contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Thursday Night Yoga at CCAC with Shay Robb. One hour yoga sessions, just $7.00 drop-in.
LINE DANCING, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $5 (free lessons included).
COUNTRY LINE DANCE AND LESSONS, 7 to 10 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. $5 per person.
BINGO, early bird starting every Thursday at 6:20 p.m., doors opening at 5:30 p.m., at the Elkton American Legion. Presented by the Elkton Lions Club. $15 minimum purchase required per person. Raffles, 50/50’s and more. Proceeds benefit local community. Call 443-907-9309 with questions.
DINNER SPECIAL, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Open to the public.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. Line dancing night from 7 to 9 p.m.
PIZZA NIGHT, 6 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Prices vary by pizza sizes and toppings. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests welcome.
RODGERS TAVERN OPEN, Noon to 4 p.m., 259 Broad St., Perryville. More days/hours available with phone call to 410-642-2164.
FRIDAY 8
ANNIVERSARY RIBBON CUTTING, 4 p.m., Off the Ivy, 156 W. Main St., Elkton. Join Off the Ivy Salon as they celebrate their one year anniversary with a ribbon cutting.
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 6 p.m., American Legion, Unit 15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Sons of American Legion. Menu available on site. Live music by Liv N' Wright Trio at 7 p.m.
BINGO, 6 p.m., North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Bingo held by the North East VFW Auxiliary every Friday night starting at 6pm. Kitchen open for food purchase.
YOGA, 11:45 a.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Friday Yoga with Shay Robb at CCAC. One hour yoga session, just $7.00 drop-in.
DINNER, 6 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
PORTRAIT STUDY SESSION, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Portrait Study sessions takes place on the second floor of the arts council every Friday. Enhance your skills with a live model each week. This is a 2 hour session. Bring your art supplies, the rest will be supplied by the arts council. Cost is $5 per person.
SATURDAY 9
RESOURCE FAIR, 10 a.m. to noon, Judy Center, 203 E. Thomson Drive, Elkton. Join us for a free community engagement event with local businesses to get information on family resources. Chances to win great door prizes too!
ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ribbon cutting at 10 a.m.), The Palette & The Page, 120 E. Main St. Elkton. The community is invited to celebrate the gallery’s 10th anniversary. It is only with the support of the people of the community that the gallery has continued to serve in Downtown Elkton for 10 years. Opening at 10 a.m., the party will welcome Em McKeever to share her music from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Box Turtle Bob from 1 to 3 p.m. — both adding to the festivities as singer/songwriters who have been a part of the First Friday musical offerings almost since the beginning. Every attendee will be entered in an hourly raffle which will give them the opportunity to win a piece of art generously gifted by one of the gallery’s artists to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Palette & The Page. Additionally, when customers bring in a receipt dated 11/9/19 from any other Downtown Elkton merchant during the open hours of Nov. 9, another raffle ticket will be awarded. Following the gallery closing at 4 p.m., all are invited to Elk River Brewing Company for games and to enjoy the beer tapped in honor of The Palette & The Page’s 10th Birthday. Make sure to bring a game to enjoy!
SPAGHETTI DINNER, 4 to 7 p.m., Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 East Main St., Elkton. The Spaghetti Dinner is right around the corner and, before you know it, you will be smelling our delicious homemade spaghetti sauce!Mark your calendars for Saturday, Nov. 9, and join us for our annual Spaghetti Dinner and bake sale from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets will once again be $10/adults and $5/children under 10. So bring your friends, neighbors and relatives for a great dinner and even better fellowship all while supporting great projects happening around our church! Questions? Or would you like to volunteer for the dinner?
CASH BINGO, 6 to 9 p.m., Good Shepherd Catholic School, 810 Aiken Ave., Perryville. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Call the school for tickets at 410-642-6265.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Immaculate Conception School, 452 Bow St., Elkton. Come to Immaculate Conception Church's 45th Annual Christmas Bazaar! This bazaar is a favorite among many. It features over 60 crafters and vendors, awesome raffles, a silent auction, bake sale, food, entertainment and Santa. New this year will be a train display. There is something for everyone.
TEXAS HOLD-EM TOURNAMENT, 11 a.m., Susquehanna American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. Texas Hold-em tournaments held the second Saturday of the month October through April. Registration is noon, games start at 12:30 p.m. Side games start at 11 a.m. $25 buy-in for $30,000 chips. No rebuys. Benefit Sons of The American Legion Squadron 135.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
FIGURE DRAWING SESSION, 10 a.m. to noon, Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Figure drawing group meets every week on the 2nd floor gallery at the arts council. All skill levels are welcome, just bring your art supplies with you. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Cost is only $5 per person, please call or email to make your reservations as seating is limited.
SUNDAY 10
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST, 8 to 11 a.m., VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
OLDIES BUT GOODIES SHOW, 5 to 9 p.m., Elkton VFW, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Stroll down Memory Lane with The Big Bopper and Teen Angel. Cover charge $4 per person or $6 a couple. Cash bar. Food available for purchase.
MUSIC AND DANCING, 5 to 9 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available. $4 per person, $6 for couples.
MONDAY 11
VETERANS DAY EVENT, 11 a.m., VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City. Service at 11 a.m. Luncheon to follow. Bring covered dish. Veterans eat free. Everyone welcome!
BINGO, 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. games start weekly at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. 29 games, Early Birds, six specials including two jackpots — $500 progressive jackpots, and winner-take-all. For additional info contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156 or Holly Merchant at 443-350-1431.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card.
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS, 7 to 10 p.m. every Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Women making friends and learning more about singing with an award-winning Sweet Adeline’s chorus. 410-638-0777.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT SPAGHETTI, every Monday 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $8. Guests welcome.
TUESDAY 12
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. at Hack’s Point Fire House every Tuesday. Games start at $15. Free refreshments. For more information, call 410-275-8320.
BAR BINGO, 6 p.m., VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
YOGA 4 SENIORS, 9 to 10 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. Multi-level. $10 drop-in.
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephen's Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
MEN’S YOGA CLASS, 11 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Pre-registration is required. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. $12 per class if all six are pre-paid or $15 drop-in.
MEDITATION, 7 p.m. every Tuesday with Three Roots Wellness at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Learn basics of meditation practices and how to make it useful in your everyday life. Donation based. Registration is required email to angela@threerootswellness.com.
BURGER NIGHT, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. Hamburger steak with grilled onions and mushrooms, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable or slaw, roll & butter $8. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
$1.50 TACO TUESDAY, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Port Deposit VFW, Susquehanna River Road. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Cheeseburger and fries for $5.50. All are welcome.
CUB SCOUT PACK 120 MEETING, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Leeds United Methodist Church, 1579 Blue Ball Road, Elkton. Families with boys and girls in grades K-5 are invited to join us for fun activities and hands-on learning that puts kids in the middle of the action and prepares them for today and for life.
WEDNESDAY 13
RISING SUN HISTORICAL PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING, 7 p.m., Rising Sun Town Hall, 3rd floor, 1 East Main St., Rising Sun. Richard Sherrill of the Harford Historical Society has extensively researched the Conowingo-Lapidum area. His topic is "Old Conowingo — Gone But Not Forgotten." Richard will speak of life in the thriving, bustling little town before the new Conowingo Dam buried it under water in 1928. Come and hear this poignant story. Meeting and town museum open to the public. Q&A welcome. For more information, call 410-658-5353.
LITTLE LEAGUE OFFICER ELECTIONS, 6 p.m. Chesapeake City Little League will hold its annual officer elections on Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. If interested in serving on the Board, email chescityll@gmail.com for more information.
EARLY CHILDHOOD INFORMATION SESSION, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Mount Aviat Academy, 399 Childs Road, Childs. Join us in our kindergarten building to learn more about our preschool, kindergarten, and first grade programs. Meet our principal and teachers and explore the different classrooms. Learn how you can help prepare your child for kindergarten. Children welcome! RSVP to Advancement@MountAviat.org.
ARTISTS IN ACTION, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Work alongside other artists in an open studio setting and share your techniques and skills. Bring supplies and something to eat. Registration not required. All artists are welcome. Every Wednesday.
COMMUNITY YOGA WEDNESDAYS, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the Lil Lack Yoga Studio, 2057 Pulaski Highway, in North East, July 19 through Aug. 17. $5 per class. All levels welcome. Jennifer Gerace, instructor. Email news@lillack.com.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card. Recurs weekly, Monday and Wednesday.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. early bird start, 7 p.m. regular games at Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Ave., Elkton $18 for a basic pack. Cash payouts with two progressive jackpots. For more information call 410-398-2078.
TEXAS HOLD’EM, 7 p.m. weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $10 entry. Cash prizes, food and beverages available.
YOGA, 5:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. On Wednesday nights, join Courtney Cronis for a one hour yoga session. Suitable for all levels of experience. Just $5.00 drop-in.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Beginner Yoga Classes at CCAC with Be Yoga Fresh on Wednesday Nights. You can sign up for 7 sessions/$50.00 or drop in - $10.00.
CECIL COUNTY CHESS CLUB, 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church Parish house, on Main St. in North East, across from the Post Office. For more information call John Anderson at 1-302-593-3752 or email daoceanandjohn@aol.com.
DINNER, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Fried flounder, potato, vegetable, roll and butter $8. Full menu also available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 p.m. at the VFW Post No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $6-$7.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Karaoke with Steve from 7 p.m. to close. Guests welcome.
WINGS AND MORE, 5 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 6 to 9 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. DJ Bob and karaoke.
STORY TIME AND WALK-IN WEDNESDAYS, 9 to 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception School, 452 E. Bow St., Elkton. Take a tour, meet the new principal, and see the changes. Call 410-398-2636 or email emurphy@icschoolweb.org for information.
THURSDAY 14
DANCE LESSONS, doors open at 6:30 p.m., lessons are from 7 to 9 p.m., American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry Street, Perryville. Line Dance Lessons by Shirley Mackey held every Thursday. Cost is $5 per person. For additional info, contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Thursday Night Yoga at CCAC with Shay Robb. One hour yoga sessions, just $7.00 drop-in.
LINE DANCING, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $5 (free lessons included).
COUNTRY LINE DANCE AND LESSONS, 7 to 10 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. $5 per person.
BINGO, early bird starting every Thursday at 6:20 p.m., doors opening at 5:30 p.m., at the Elkton American Legion. Presented by the Elkton Lions Club. $15 minimum purchase required per person. Raffles, 50/50’s and more. Proceeds benefit local community. Call 443-907-9309 with questions.
DINNER SPECIAL, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Open to the public.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. Line dancing night from 7 to 9 p.m.
PIZZA NIGHT, 6 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Prices vary by pizza sizes and toppings. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests welcome.
RODGERS TAVERN OPEN, Noon to 4 p.m., 259 Broad St., Perryville. More days/hours available with phone call to 410-642-2164.
FRIDAY 15
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 5 p.m., American Legion, Unit 15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Chef Carl. Crab bisque $7 (12 oz. bowl) or $15 quart. Steamed shrimp $14 per pound. Bar bingo at 6:30 p.m.
BINGO, 6 p.m., North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Bingo held by the North East VFW Auxiliary every Friday night starting at 6pm. Kitchen open for food purchase.
YOGA, 11:45 a.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Friday Yoga with Shay Robb at CCAC. One hour yoga session, just $7.00 drop-in.
DINNER, 6 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
PORTRAIT STUDY SESSION, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Portrait Study sessions takes place on the second floor of the arts council every Friday. Enhance your skills with a live model each week. This is a 2 hour session. Bring your art supplies, the rest will be supplied by the arts council. Cost is $5 per person.
