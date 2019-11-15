Low-cost, local events happening this week. To be included, your event must be family friendly and take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time and address in the body of an email to accent@cecilwhig.com at least a week before. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at cecildaily.com.
FRIDAY 15
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 5 p.m., American Legion, Unit 15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Chef Carl. Crab bisque $7 (12 oz. bowl) or $15 quart. Steamed shrimp $14 per pound. Bar bingo at 6:30 p.m.
DESIGNER PURSE BINGO, doors open at 5 p.m., bingo starts at 7 p.m., Rising Sun American Legion, 338 E. Main St., Rising Sun. Coach, Vera Bradley, etc. Food, raffle baskets, 50/50 game. Benefits RSHS Marching Band. Tickets are $25. Call Esther at 410-245-8313.
BINGO, 6 p.m., North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Bingo held by the North East VFW Auxiliary every Friday night starting at 6pm. Kitchen open for food purchase.
YOGA, 11:45 a.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Friday Yoga with Shay Robb at CCAC. One hour yoga session, just $7.00 drop-in.
DINNER, 6 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
PORTRAIT STUDY SESSION, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Portrait Study sessions takes place on the second floor of the arts council every Friday. Enhance your skills with a live model each week. This is a 2 hour session. Bring your art supplies, the rest will be supplied by the arts council. Cost is $5 per person.
SATURDAY 16
CULINARY HISTORY EVENT, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Rodgers Tavern Museum, 259 Broad St., Perryville. Culinary history blogger, Kara Mae Harris has been writing about Maryland's rich culinary history on her blog, "The Old Line Plate" since 2011. Her research has lead to an impressive database of over 30,000 recipes of Maryland's favorite foods and unique creations lost to time. Join the conversation as Kara chats about her efforts to document and share Maryland's rich gastronomic legacy. Attendees are encouraged to share their family and favorite recipes.
AXE THROWING TOURNAMENT, noon to 7 p.m., You Bet Your Axe, 985 E. Pulaski Highway, Elkton. November 2 Remember Axe Throwing Tournament. $1,750 in cash prizes! Some of the best axe throwers in the country will be attending. Come out and spectate or come out and throw. Beer and wine available for purchase on-site. Free to spectate. It's $50 dollars for entry to compete. Food truck on-site as well as multiple restaurants.
BREAKFAST TO SUPPORT VETERANS, 8 to 11 a.m., Elkton VFW, 208 West High St., Elkton. Please join us for breakfast to raise money for the Cecil County Men's Shelter which supports veterans experiencing homelessness.
HOLIDAY CRAFT SHOW, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., North East Fire House, 210 East Mauldin Ave., North East. The Ladies Auxiliary of the North East Fire Company is having a Holiday Craft Show. Take a break and do some shopping with us. No entry fee. Lancaster County cheese and bake goods also will be sold. Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
FIGURE DRAWING SESSION, 10 a.m. to noon, Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Figure drawing group meets every week on the 2nd floor gallery at the arts council. All skill levels are welcome, just bring your art supplies with you. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Cost is only $5 per person, please call or email to make your reservations as seating is limited.
SUNDAY 17
VENDOR CRAFT SHOW, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hacks Point Fire Company, 1185 Glebe Road, Earleville.
MUSIC AND DANCING, 5 to 9 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available. $4 per person, $6 for couples.
MONDAY 18
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE, 10 a.m., Immaculate Conception School, 452 East Bow St., Elkton. Please join us at Immaculate Conception School for a performance by Ball in the House.
BINGO, 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. games start weekly at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. 29 games, Early Birds, six specials including two jackpots — $500 progressive jackpots, and winner-take-all. For additional info contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156 or Holly Merchant at 443-350-1431.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card.
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS, 7 to 10 p.m. every Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Women making friends and learning more about singing with an award-winning Sweet Adeline’s chorus. 410-638-0777.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT SPAGHETTI, every Monday 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $8. Guests welcome.
TUESDAY 19
FIRST TIME HOMEBUYER SEMINAR, 6 to 9 p.m., Cecil County Office Building, 200 Chesapeake Blvd., Elkton. The First Time Homebuyer Seminar is offered to help individuals to become educated about the home buying process. The seminar covers such topics as obtaining a mortgage, shopping for a home, the residential contract of sale, settlements, home inspections and predatory lending. The seminar is free of charge. Please register by contacting the Cecil County Housing Agency, 410-996-8216.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. at Hack’s Point Fire House every Tuesday. Games start at $15. Free refreshments. For more information, call 410-275-8320.
BAR BINGO, 6 p.m., VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
YOGA 4 SENIORS, 9 to 10 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. Multi-level. $10 drop-in.
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephen's Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
MEN’S YOGA CLASS, 11 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Pre-registration is required. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. $12 per class if all six are pre-paid or $15 drop-in.
MEDITATION, 7 p.m. every Tuesday with Three Roots Wellness at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Learn basics of meditation practices and how to make it useful in your everyday life. Donation based. Registration is required email to angela@threerootswellness.com.
BURGER NIGHT, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. Hamburger steak with grilled onions and mushrooms, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable or slaw, roll & butter $8. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
$1.50 TACO TUESDAY, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Port Deposit VFW, Susquehanna River Road. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Cheeseburger and fries for $5.50. All are welcome.
CUB SCOUT PACK 120 MEETING, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Leeds United Methodist Church, 1579 Blue Ball Road, Elkton. Families with boys and girls in grades K-5 are invited to join us for fun activities and hands-on learning that puts kids in the middle of the action and prepares them for today and for life.
WEDNESDAY 20
ARTISTS IN ACTION, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Work alongside other artists in an open studio setting and share your techniques and skills. Bring supplies and something to eat. Registration not required. All artists are welcome. Every Wednesday.
COMMUNITY YOGA WEDNESDAYS, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the Lil Lack Yoga Studio, 2057 Pulaski Highway, in North East, July 19 through Aug. 17. $5 per class. All levels welcome. Jennifer Gerace, instructor. Email news@lillack.com.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card. Recurs weekly, Monday and Wednesday.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. early bird start, 7 p.m. regular games at Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Ave., Elkton $18 for a basic pack. Cash payouts with two progressive jackpots. For more information call 410-398-2078.
TEXAS HOLD’EM, 7 p.m. weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $10 entry. Cash prizes, food and beverages available.
YOGA, 5:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. On Wednesday nights, join Courtney Cronis for a one hour yoga session. Suitable for all levels of experience. Just $5.00 drop-in.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Beginner Yoga Classes at CCAC with Be Yoga Fresh on Wednesday Nights. You can sign up for 7 sessions/$50.00 or drop in - $10.00.
CECIL COUNTY CHESS CLUB, 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church Parish house, on Main St. in North East, across from the Post Office. For more information call John Anderson at 1-302-593-3752 or email daoceanandjohn@aol.com.
DINNER, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Fried flounder, potato, vegetable, roll and butter $8. Full menu also available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 p.m. at the VFW Post No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $6-$7.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Karaoke with Steve from 7 p.m. to close. Guests welcome.
WINGS AND MORE, 5 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 6 to 9 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. DJ Bob and karaoke.
STORY TIME AND WALK-IN WEDNESDAYS, 9 to 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception School, 452 E. Bow St., Elkton. Take a tour, meet the new principal, and see the changes. Call 410-398-2636 or email emurphy@icschoolweb.org for information.
THURSDAY 21
MONTHLY LUNCHEON, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Agnes Catholic Church, 150 S. Queen St., Rising Sun. St. Agnes Church Monthly Luncheon. Call 410-658-9422 for carry out orders only. Cost: free but a goodwill offering accepted for St. Vincent De Paul Outreach. November menu: lasagna (includes vegetarian), salad and dressing, Italian bread, rice pudding.
DANCE LESSONS, doors open at 6:30 p.m., lessons are from 7 to 9 p.m., American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry Street, Perryville. Line Dance Lessons by Shirley Mackey held every Thursday. Cost is $5 per person. For additional info, contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Thursday Night Yoga at CCAC with Shay Robb. One hour yoga sessions, just $7.00 drop-in.
LINE DANCING, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $5 (free lessons included).
COUNTRY LINE DANCE AND LESSONS, 7 to 10 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. $5 per person.
BINGO, early bird starting every Thursday at 6:20 p.m., doors opening at 5:30 p.m., at the Elkton American Legion. Presented by the Elkton Lions Club. $15 minimum purchase required per person. Raffles, 50/50’s and more. Proceeds benefit local community. Call 443-907-9309 with questions.
DINNER SPECIAL, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Open to the public.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. Line dancing night from 7 to 9 p.m.
PIZZA NIGHT, 6 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Prices vary by pizza sizes and toppings. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests welcome.
RODGERS TAVERN OPEN, Noon to 4 p.m., 259 Broad St., Perryville. More days/hours available with phone call to 410-642-2164.
FRIDAY 22
OPEN MIC NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m, Rising Sun High School, 100 Tiger Drive, North East. The RSHS Library Advisory Committee is hosting an Open Mic Night in the library at Rising Sun High School. This event showcases student talent and usually draws a crowd of about 50 people. Student acts have included singing, playing musical instruments, drum battles, stand up comedy, improv in the style of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?", slam poetry, and students reading aloud their creative writing. The band's drumline begins and ends the event. Audience votes determine the top three acts, who are all winners. There is a coffee/tea bar with cookies. In addition, student art will be displayed and sold to raise money for a new kiln for the sculpture studio.
HOLIDAYS AT THE HOSPITAL, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Union Hospital, Main Lobby, Meeting Rooms 1-3, 106 Bow St., Elkton. Join Union Hospital for "Holidays at the Hospital." Featuring Bomboy's Chocolates and many more vendors. Also, don't miss Santa's arrival at 6 p.m. for the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony! All are welcome.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR, 4 to 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Catholic School, 810 Aiken Ave., Perryville. Good Shepherd Catholic School 56th Annual Christmas Bazaar. Spaghetti dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Adults = $9, 5-12 years = $6, 4 years and younger = free. Come and enjoy handmade crafts, holiday shopping with over 20 vendors, bake sale, basket wheel, Santa shop, pictures with Santa, train display, music by the students of GSCS, Silent Auction and more. Raffle tickets available to win a $500 Amazon gift card or a $250 Amazon gift card.
HANDBAG BINGO, 6 to 10 p.m., Singerly Fire Company, Large Banquet Hall, 300 Newark Ave., Elkton. Handbag Bingo featuring Vera Bradley, Coach, Kate Spade, Michael Kors. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bingo begins at 7 p.m. No outside food permitted. Refreshments will be available. ATM machine on site. Cash bar. Tickets are $25 in advance /$30 at the door. Tickets will be available Oct. 1. For tickets, contact 443-309-4820 (Holly), 410-398-2486/410-441-0846 (Nancy), 443-309-4858 (Kay). Purchase and pick up your ticket by Nov. 15 and you will be entered in an additional drawing.
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 6 p.m., American Legion, Unit 15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Auxiliary. Chicken and all-you-can-eat dumplings and dessert $12. Live music by Renee & Gary Duo at 7 p.m.
BINGO, 6 p.m., North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Bingo held by the North East VFW Auxiliary every Friday night starting at 6pm. Kitchen open for food purchase.
YOGA, 11:45 a.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Friday Yoga with Shay Robb at CCAC. One hour yoga session, just $7.00 drop-in.
DINNER, 6 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
PORTRAIT STUDY SESSION, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Portrait Study sessions takes place on the second floor of the arts council every Friday. Enhance your skills with a live model each week. This is a 2 hour session. Bring your art supplies, the rest will be supplied by the arts council. Cost is $5 per person.
SATURDAY 23
EMPOWERING ARTISANS & ENTREPRENEURS, 1 to 5 p.m., The Newark Country Club, 300 W. Main St., Newark. Artisans Inc. presents a meet-and-greet for vendors and entrepreneurs. Empowering artisans and entrepreneurs to grow their business to support themselves and one another while pursuing their dreams. Come join us for an afternoon of holiday shopping and networking! Arts and craft vendors wanted: handcrafted items/direct sale vendors only! 8x8 display spaces available for $45. Contact Artisans Inc. by email at artisansInc@aol.com or phone at 302-276-4174.
BAND, 7 p.m., VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City. "Daytripper" Band.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR, 2 to 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Catholic School, 810 Aiken Ave., Perryville. Good Shepherd Catholic School 56th Annual Christmas Bazaar. Spaghetti dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Adults = $9, 5-12 years = $6, 4 years and younger = free. Come and enjoy handmade crafts, holiday shopping with over 20 vendors, bake sale, basket wheel, Santa shop, pictures with Santa, train display, music by the students of GSCS, Silent Auction and more. Raffle tickets available to win a $500 Amazon gift card or a $250 Amazon gift card.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mount Aviat Academy, 399 Childs Road, Childs. Don’t miss this fun holiday event for the whole family! Join us for Mount Aviat Academy’s 57th Annual Christmas Bazaar. The Christmas Bazaar features: pictures with Santa, Nevada and 50/50 raffle tickets, a children’s bazaar run by 8th grade students, delicious food including cream puffs, as well as baked and homemade goods, silent auction, and much more!
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
FIGURE DRAWING SESSION, 10 a.m. to noon, Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Figure drawing group meets every week on the 2nd floor gallery at the arts council. All skill levels are welcome, just bring your art supplies with you. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Cost is only $5 per person, please call or email to make your reservations as seating is limited.
SUNDAY 24
MUSIC AND DANCING, 5 to 9 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available. $4 per person, $6 for couples.
MONDAY 25
BINGO, 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. games start weekly at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. 29 games, Early Birds, six specials including two jackpots — $500 progressive jackpots, and winner-take-all. For additional info contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156 or Holly Merchant at 443-350-1431.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card.
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS, 7 to 10 p.m. every Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Women making friends and learning more about singing with an award-winning Sweet Adeline’s chorus. 410-638-0777.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT SPAGHETTI, every Monday 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $8. Guests welcome.
TUESDAY 26
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. at Hack’s Point Fire House every Tuesday. Games start at $15. Free refreshments. For more information, call 410-275-8320.
BAR BINGO, 6 p.m., VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
YOGA 4 SENIORS, 9 to 10 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. Multi-level. $10 drop-in.
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephen's Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
MEN’S YOGA CLASS, 11 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Pre-registration is required. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. $12 per class if all six are pre-paid or $15 drop-in.
MEDITATION, 7 p.m. every Tuesday with Three Roots Wellness at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Learn basics of meditation practices and how to make it useful in your everyday life. Donation based. Registration is required email to angela@threerootswellness.com.
BURGER NIGHT, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. Hamburger steak with grilled onions and mushrooms, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable or slaw, roll & butter $8. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
$1.50 TACO TUESDAY, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Port Deposit VFW, Susquehanna River Road. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Cheeseburger and fries for $5.50. All are welcome.
CUB SCOUT PACK 120 MEETING, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Leeds United Methodist Church, 1579 Blue Ball Road, Elkton. Families with boys and girls in grades K-5 are invited to join us for fun activities and hands-on learning that puts kids in the middle of the action and prepares them for today and for life.
WEDNESDAY 27
ARTISTS IN ACTION, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Work alongside other artists in an open studio setting and share your techniques and skills. Bring supplies and something to eat. Registration not required. All artists are welcome. Every Wednesday.
COMMUNITY YOGA WEDNESDAYS, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the Lil Lack Yoga Studio, 2057 Pulaski Highway, in North East, July 19 through Aug. 17. $5 per class. All levels welcome. Jennifer Gerace, instructor. Email news@lillack.com.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card. Recurs weekly, Monday and Wednesday.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. early bird start, 7 p.m. regular games at Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Ave., Elkton $18 for a basic pack. Cash payouts with two progressive jackpots. For more information call 410-398-2078.
TEXAS HOLD’EM, 7 p.m. weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $10 entry. Cash prizes, food and beverages available.
YOGA, 5:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. On Wednesday nights, join Courtney Cronis for a one hour yoga session. Suitable for all levels of experience. Just $5.00 drop-in.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Beginner Yoga Classes at CCAC with Be Yoga Fresh on Wednesday Nights. You can sign up for 7 sessions/$50.00 or drop in - $10.00.
CECIL COUNTY CHESS CLUB, 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church Parish house, on Main St. in North East, across from the Post Office. For more information call John Anderson at 1-302-593-3752 or email daoceanandjohn@aol.com.
DINNER, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Fried flounder, potato, vegetable, roll and butter $8. Full menu also available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 p.m. at the VFW Post No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $6-$7.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Karaoke with Steve from 7 p.m. to close. Guests welcome.
WINGS AND MORE, 5 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 6 to 9 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. DJ Bob and karaoke.
STORY TIME AND WALK-IN WEDNESDAYS, 9 to 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception School, 452 E. Bow St., Elkton. Take a tour, meet the new principal, and see the changes. Call 410-398-2636 or email emurphy@icschoolweb.org for information.
THURSDAY 28
DANCE LESSONS, doors open at 6:30 p.m., lessons are from 7 to 9 p.m., American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry Street, Perryville. Line Dance Lessons by Shirley Mackey held every Thursday. Cost is $5 per person. For additional info, contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Thursday Night Yoga at CCAC with Shay Robb. One hour yoga sessions, just $7.00 drop-in.
LINE DANCING, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $5 (free lessons included).
COUNTRY LINE DANCE AND LESSONS, 7 to 10 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. $5 per person.
BINGO, early bird starting every Thursday at 6:20 p.m., doors opening at 5:30 p.m., at the Elkton American Legion. Presented by the Elkton Lions Club. $15 minimum purchase required per person. Raffles, 50/50’s and more. Proceeds benefit local community. Call 443-907-9309 with questions.
DINNER SPECIAL, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Open to the public.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. Line dancing night from 7 to 9 p.m.
PIZZA NIGHT, 6 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Prices vary by pizza sizes and toppings. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests welcome.
RODGERS TAVERN OPEN, Noon to 4 p.m., 259 Broad St., Perryville. More days/hours available with phone call to 410-642-2164.
FRIDAY 29
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 6 p.m., American Legion, Unit 15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Auxiliary. Shrimp and french fry basket, slaw and dessert $10. Live music by Plan 'B' Duo (featuring Jesse & Rob).
BINGO, 6 p.m., North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Bingo held by the North East VFW Auxiliary every Friday night starting at 6pm. Kitchen open for food purchase.
YOGA, 11:45 a.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Friday Yoga with Shay Robb at CCAC. One hour yoga session, just $7.00 drop-in.
DINNER, 6 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
PORTRAIT STUDY SESSION, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Portrait Study sessions takes place on the second floor of the arts council every Friday. Enhance your skills with a live model each week. This is a 2 hour session. Bring your art supplies, the rest will be supplied by the arts council. Cost is $5 per person.
