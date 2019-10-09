Low-cost, local events happening this week. To be included, your event must be family friendly and take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time and address in the body of an email to accent@cecilwhig.com at least a week before. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at cecildaily.com.
WEDNESDAY 9
RISING SUN HISTORICAL PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING, 7 p.m. Rising Sun Town Hall, 1 East Main St., Rising Sun. Local historian Emily Kilby will speak on Stone Run, a small stream with a large role in our industrial history. Q&A welcome. Meeting and town museum open to the public. For information, please call 410-658-5353.
ARTISTS IN ACTION, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Work alongside other artists in an open studio setting and share your techniques and skills. Bring supplies and something to eat. Registration not required. All artists are welcome. Every Wednesday.
THURSDAY 10
ALUMNI HAPPY HOUR, 4 to 6 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 East Main St., Elkton. CLI Alumni Happy Hour. Reconnect with classmates, meet other alumni and browse the art gallery! Have a friend or colleague who might be interested in CLI? Bring them along! $10 includes light fare and drink. We hope to see you there! Please RSVP by Oct. 7 to lraphael@cecil.edu.
FRIDAY 11
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 6 p.m., American Legion, Unit 15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Open face turkey sandwich $8. DJ and karaoke by Galaxy Entertainment.
DJ SHOW AND KARAOKE, 6 p.m., Enzo's Waterfront, Triton Marina, 285 Plum Pt. Road, Elkton. The Salamanders DJ Show and Karaoke. Sing and hustle the night away to island and disco music or watch and judge those who do! Much-coveted prizes awarded to top performers!
SATURDAY 12
ELK CREEKS APPLE BUTTER FESTIVAL, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Bee Hive, 3927 Telegraph Road, Elkton. Every October the Bee Hive property becomes a "bee hive of activity" once again. We start the fires well before dawn, slow cooking the apples all day to bring out their natural sweetness. Take a turn stirring the big copper kettles! Visit vendors, watch demonstrations by craftspeople, listen to bagpipes and traditional Scottish and Irish music, explore the historic buildings on site including the newly renovated Wallace Tavern, and of course buy a jar of fresh apple butter. Admission is free. Donations are welcome and support the preservation of the buildings at The Bee Hive.
FALL FESTIVAL, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Barn Vineyard Church, 3224 Appleton Road, Landenberg, Pa. This year our theme is "Country Pumpkin Harvest," which combines a favorite season of the year with a beloved botanical fruit. Along with the welcomed cool weather, The Barn Vineyard welcomes you to an exciting and colorful day filled with live music, dance and drama presentations, artist displays, local vendor food, a prayer ministry tent, and of course: lots of pumpkin stuff! For the culinary competitors, there will be both a chili and an "anything pumpkin" contest, so bring your favorite gastronomic treats to compete against others or simply for everyone to enjoy. If you are a vendor or have wares to sell (direct sales, arts/crafts, food trucks), there is room for you! Please contact Jackie at 443-643-6158 to sign up. Got kids? Well, the festival has got them covered too with a moon bounce, arts and crafts, games and prizes.
HEALTH AND WELLNESS FAIR, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wrights AME Church, 125 Booth St., Elkton. Cecil County NAACP Branch presents Health and Wellness Fair. Yoga and Zumba demonstrations, art and massage therapy, make-and-take container garden, healthy cooking demonstration. Fun activities for all ages, including many great giveaways and demonstrations! Free and open to the public.
BAND, 7 to 11 p.m., VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City. "Daytripper" band.
CRAFT AND VENDOR FAIR, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., North East VFW, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. VFW Auxiliary Post 6027 Craft & Vendor Fair. Kitchen open for breakfast and lunch.
BUFFET BREAKFAST, 7 to 10 a.m., Harmony Masonic Lodge, 1510 Tome Highway, Port Deposit. Adults $8. Children $4.
TEXAS HOLD-EM TOURNAMENT, registration at noon, games start at 12:30 p.m., Susquehanna American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. Held the second Saturday of the month October through April. Side games at 11 a.m. $25 buy-in for $30,000 chips. No rebuys. Benefit Sons of The American Legion Squadron 135.
SUNDAY 13
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST, 8 to 11:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Catholic School, 810 Aiken Ave., Perryville. Adults: $8; Children ages 6-12: $5; Children Age 5 and under: free.
SPAGHETTI DINNER, 4 to 8 p.m., Elkton Memorial VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. $8 dinner includes spaghetti with meat sauce or meatballs, salad, roll with butter, and dessert. Music by BK Karaoke from 5 to 9 p.m. Benefits the Elkton Memorial VFW Post 8175 Auxiliary.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST, 8 to 11 a.m., VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
MUSIC AND DANCING, 5 to 9 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available. $4 per person, $6 for couples.
MONDAY 14
TUESDAY 15
FIRST TIME HOMEBUYER SEMINAR, 6 to 9 p.m., Cecil County Administration Building, 200 Chesapeake Blvd., Elkton. The First Time Homebuyer Seminar is offered to help individuals to become educated about the home buying process. The seminar covers such topics as obtaining a mortgage, shopping for a home, the residential contract of sale, settlements, home inspections and predatory lending. The Seminar is free of charge. Please register by contacting the Cecil County Housing Agency, 410-996-8216.
WEDNESDAY 16
PANEL DISCUSSION, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Elkton Branch Library, 301 Newark Ave., Elkton. The Cecil County Democrat Club is hosting a nonpartisan panel discussion on the recent tariffs and how they impact you, your business, your local economy, and your local community. The panel of experts invites you to participate in this discussion — so be sure to bring your questions. Volunteers are wanted to assist in minor set up of space at 6pm. Those willing to help, please contact Maryann Othello at: consultmco@aol.com.
THURSDAY 17
CECIL COUNTY 4-H OPEN HOUSE, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Cecil County Administrative Building, Elk Room, 200 Chesapeake Blvd., Elkton. You and your family are invited to the Cecil County 4-H Open House where we will showcase our clubs and projects! Join your fellow 4-Hers and new youth as you learn about what Cecil County 4-H has to offer. Bring a friend and join in on the fun!
FRIDAY 18
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 5 p.m., American Legion, Unit 15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Chef Carl. Crab bisque $7 for a 12 oz. bowl or $15 for a quart. Steamed shrimp $14 per pound. Bar bingo at 6:30 p.m.
UPPER SHORE DECOY SHOW, 4 to 9 p.m., North East Volunteer Fire Company, 210 Mauldin Ave., North East. Hosted by the Upper Bay Museum; celebrating our 52nd year, this is the oldest continually running decoy show in the country. $5 general admission. Show open Friday 4 to 6 p.m., followed by Auction Preview Party (advance tickets only, $25, includes weekend admission, e-mail info@upperbaymuseum.org) and Auction at 7 p.m. Show also open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SATURDAY 19
FARM MUSEUM APPLE BUTTER FESTIVAL, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cecil County Farm Museum, 820 Appleton Road, Elkton,. The event will of course be centered on the making of apple butter the old-fashioned way, cooked over open fires in copper kettles as well as apple cider making demonstrations. Other activities include 50/50, gun, quilt, and Milburn Orchards' hayride raffles, vendors and craft demonstrations, homemade baked goods and kids rides. Refreshments are available. Entertainment will be provided throughout the day by the band Lost Train. Door prizes will also be given out throughout the day. The Elkton Eclipse Vintage baseball team will be playing the Mohican Base Ball Club of Kennett Square at 1 p.m. This is a unique opportunity to watch a baseball game played by the rules as they existed in 1864. Admission to the event is free so come on out, enjoy some living history, and have fun!
BINGO, 7 to 9:30 p.m., VFW Post 8185, 520 Susquehanna River Road, Port Deposit. Bags and Bangles Bingo. Win Vera Bradley or Thirty-One Bags or Alex and Ani Bracelets at a bingo to benefit the Ladies Auxiliary to the Water Witch Fire Company. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 per person. Extra packs, raffles, and refreshments will be available for separate purchase.
SUNDAY 20
MONDAY 21
TUESDAY 22
WEDNESDAY 23
