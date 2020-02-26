Low-cost, local events happening this week. To be included, your event must be family friendly and take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time and address in the body of an email to accent@cecilwhig.com at least a week before. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at cecildaily.com.
WEDNESDAY 26
ARTISTS IN ACTION, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Work alongside other artists in an open studio setting and share your techniques and skills. Bring supplies and something to eat. Registration not required. All artists are welcome. Every Wednesday.
THURSDAY 27
ELKTON NURSING & REHABILITATION INVITES YOU TO OUR HEALTHY HEART EVENT. FREE. 6 p.m. to 8p.m. Guest Speaker: Dr. Francis Palermo, Cardiologist.
FRIDAY 28
WINE AND DINE FOR THE ARTS DINNER, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Chesapeake Inn, 605 2nd St., Chesapeake City. CCAC's 10th Annual Wine & Dine for the Arts Dinner Series 2020. Not only will you enjoy multiple courses of exquisitely prepared food paired with delicious wines, local artist Patty Jepsen will be present to talk about some of her recent artworks. The cost is $50 per person and a portion of the proceeds benefits CCAC art programming. Reservations are required, and dietary restrictions can be accommodated. RSVP before Feb. 21, by using the PayPal button on our website at www.cecilcountyartscounil.org, or by calling us at 410-392-5740; or by emailing us at info@cecilcountyartscouncil.org.
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 6 p.m., American Legion Cecii Post #15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Auxiliary. Shrimp and french fry basket, slaw and dessert $10. Live acoustic by Nate Smythe at 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY 29
ELKTON COMEDY ROAST, dinner at 5 p.m., roast at 6 p.m., Elkton Town Hall, 100 Railroad Ave., Elkton. Elkton Commissioner Earl Piner will be the subject of the 2nd Annual Elkton Comedy Roast. Come prepared to laugh. Tickets are $35 per person and include dinner and the comedy roast. A cash bar will also be available. Attendees must RSVP by Feb. 19. For tickets and information, call 410-398-5076 or visit www.elktonalliance.org.
CECIL COUNTY ICE SPLASH, noon, The Wellwood, 523 Water St., Charlestown. Ice Splash hosted by the Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 15.
BAND, 7 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City. "Time Line" Band.
SUNDAY 1
BREAKFAST, Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Breakfast on the first Sunday of each month.
MONDAY 2
TUESDAY 3
WEDNESDAY 4
THURSDAY 5
FRIDAY 6
ELKTON FIRST FRIDAY, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Elkton. Stop by and visit our local artists for exhibit openings, live demonstrations, and performances. Monthly themes and specials are featured throughout town. Also featuring Music on Main Street.
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 5 p.m., American Legion Cecil Post #15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Sons of American Legion. Roast and potatoes - Racine's recipes. $9. Open jukebox.
SATURDAY 7
FLEA MARKET, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Ave. Singerly Fire Company Flea Market held the first Saturday of every month. Contact Butch Bryan at 410-920-8049 if interested.
SUNDAY 8
MONDAY 9
TUESDAY 10
WEDNESDAY 11
RISING SUN HISTORICAL PRESERVATION COMMISSION MEETING, 7 p.m. Rising Sun Town Hall, 3rd floor. 1 East Main Street, Rising Sun. "Head of Elk, the End of the Line - Or Was It?" Jonathan Carpenter, Elk Landing historian, will discuss strategic battles, commerce, and the importance of our local waterways. Come and share in the exciting history of our County! Meeting and town museum open to the public. Q&A welcome. For information, call 410-658-5353.
THURSDAY 12
FRIDAY 13
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 6 p.m., American Legion Cecil Post #15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Sons of American Legion. Chicken n dumplins, side and dessert $8. Live music by MEETA at 6:30 p.m.
BAND, 7 p.m. Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City. "Daytripper" Band.
SATURDAY 14
SUNDAY 15
ELKTON CEMETERY NOTICE: All flowers and artificial decorations should be removed by this date, by request of the Board of Directors.
DELAWARE KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS BREAKFAST, 8 to 11 a.m., St. Rose of Lima Hall, 301 Lock St., Chesapeake City. The Delaware Knights of Columbus, Council 6543, are having their monthly breakfast. It is held monthly on the 3rd Sunday from September through May. The hall is handicap accessible. Their menu includes: pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, scrapple, home fries, coffee, tea, milk and juice. Cost is $8 for adults, $7 senior citizens (60+), $5 for children (10 to 18), and free for children under 10. Proceeds benefit the charitable works of the Knights of Columbus Council 6543.
MONDAY 16
TUESDAY 17
WEDNESDAY 18
THURSDAY 19
FRIDAY 20
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 4 p.m., American Legion Cecil Post #15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Sons of American Legion. Chef Carl. Bar Bingo at 6:30 p.m.
BAND, 7 p.m. Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City. "Daytripper" Band.
SATURDAY 21
FREE FAMILY FUN! CABIN FEVER at MOORE'S CHAPEL UMC. 392 Blake Road, Elkton. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lots to see and do at this free event as you visit with dozens of outdoors minded groups. Activities, crafts and demonstrations at every turn. Door prizes given out during the event. Participants include: Rising Sun Parks and Recreation; Cecil County Farm Museum; Cecil County Forest District Conservancy Board; Octoraro Watershed Association; Elk Neck State Park; Sea Grant; Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding; Turkey Point Light House; West Nottingham Academy Student Environmental Council; North Bay Fishing Club; Fair Hill Natural Resource Area; Upper Bay Museum; Chesapeake Bay Foundation; Rising Sun Historical Society; Fair Hill Nature Center; Elk and North East Rivers Watershed Association; Iron Hill Museum; Cecil County 4H/Camp & 4H Club; Moore's Chapel Youth Group. Lunch and refreshments will be sold. For more information, contact Ron Hartman at 410-392-9655.
SUNDAY 22
BOPPER'S DANCE PARTY, 5 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Appearing with the Bopper, Connie McGuirk.
MONDAY 23
TUESDAY 24
WEDNESDAY 25
THURSDAY 26
FRIDAY 27
DESIGNER HANDBAG BINGO. The Singerly Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary will be hosting a Designer Handbag Bingo, featuring Coach, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and Vera Bradley. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., bingo starts at 7 p.m. The ladies will have food for purchase. There will also be a cash bar for soda and alcoholic beverages. ATM on site!
Bring some extra funds!! Extra packets can be purchased for $5.00 at the event. Games 1, 11, and 21 are cash bingo's and must be purchased separately. We will also have 3 bag raffles. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door! Purchase your tickets by March 23rd and be entered to win an additional bag! Contact the following for tickets: Holly Trego @ 443-309-4820, Kay Trego @ 443-309-4858. Tickets will also be sold every Wednesday at the SFC Wednesday Night Bingo!
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 6 p.m., American Legion Cecil Post #15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Sons of American Legion. AUXILIARY. TACO / NACHO BAR WITH FIXINGS & DESSERT $7.00. LIVE ACOUSTIC MUSIC: AJ LOVE @ 6:30 p.m.
BAND, 7 p.m. Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City. "Daytripper" Band.
SATURDAY 28
SUNDAY 29
MONDAY 30
TUESDAY 31
