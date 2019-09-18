Low-cost, local events happening this week. To be included, your event must be family friendly and take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time and address in the body of an email to accent@cecilwhig.com at least a week before. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at cecildaily.com.
WEDNESDAY 18
ARTISTS IN ACTION, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Work alongside other artists in an open studio setting and share your techniques and skills. Bring supplies and something to eat. Registration not required. All artists are welcome. Every Wednesday.
COMMUNITY YOGA WEDNESDAYS, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the Lil Lack Yoga Studio, 2057 Pulaski Highway, in North East, July 19 through Aug. 17. $5 per class. All levels welcome. Jennifer Gerace, instructor. Email news@lillack.com.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card. Recurs weekly, Monday and Wednesday.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. early bird start, 7 p.m. regular games at Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Ave., Elkton $18 for a basic pack. Cash payouts with two progressive jackpots. For more information call 410-398-2078.
TEXAS HOLD’EM, 7 p.m. weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $10 entry. Cash prizes, food and beverages available.
YOGA, 5:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. On Wednesday nights, join Courtney Cronis for a one hour yoga session. Suitable for all levels of experience. Just $5.00 drop-in.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Beginner Yoga Classes at CCAC with Be Yoga Fresh on Wednesday Nights. You can sign up for 7 sessions/$50.00 or drop in - $10.00.
CECIL COUNTY CHESS CLUB, 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church Parish house, on Main St. in North East, across from the Post Office. For more information call John Anderson at 1-302-593-3752 or email daoceanandjohn@aol.com.
DINNER, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Fried flounder, potato, vegetable, roll and butter $8. Full menu also available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 p.m. at the VFW Post No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $6-$7.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Karaoke with Steve from 7 p.m. to close. Guests welcome.
WINGS AND MORE, 5 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 6 to 9 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. DJ Bob and karaoke.
STORY TIME AND WALK-IN WEDNESDAYS, 9 to 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception School, 452 E. Bow St., Elkton. Take a tour, meet the new principal, and see the changes. Call 410-398-2636 or email emurphy@icschoolweb.org for information.
THURSDAY 19
DANCE LESSONS, doors open at 6:30 p.m., lessons are from 7 to 9 p.m., American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry Street, Perryville. Line Dance Lessons by Shirley Mackey held every Thursday. Cost is $5 per person. For additional info, contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Thursday Night Yoga at CCAC with Shay Robb. One hour yoga sessions, just $7.00 drop-in.
LINE DANCING, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $5 (free lessons included).
COUNTRY LINE DANCE AND LESSONS, 7 to 10 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. $5 per person.
BINGO, early bird starting every Thursday at 6:20 p.m., doors opening at 5:30 p.m., at the Elkton American Legion. Presented by the Elkton Lions Club. $15 minimum purchase required per person. Raffles, 50/50’s and more. Proceeds benefit local community. Call 443-907-9309 with questions.
DINNER SPECIAL, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Open to the public.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. Line dancing night from 7 to 9 p.m.
PIZZA NIGHT, 6 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Prices vary by pizza sizes and toppings. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests welcome.
RODGERS TAVERN OPEN, Noon to 4 p.m., 259 Broad St., Perryville. More days/hours available with phone call to 410-642-2164.
FRIDAY 20
FALL FEST KICKOFF PARTY, 5 to 8 p.m., North & Main Street, Elkton. Live entertainment, car cruise, and food available for purchase.
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER AND BINGO, dinner at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Chef Carl. Crab bisque $7 (12 oz. bowl) or $15 (quart). Steamed shrimp $14 per pound. Bar bingo at 6:30 p.m.
FAIR HILL THOROUGHBRED SHOW, Fair Hill Show Grounds, 378 Fair Hill Drive, Elkton. Hunters, jumpers, silent auction, stake classes, TERF Good Ambassador Scholarship Program. New this year: The Real Riding Cup; Team Jumping Competition. Runs Sept. 20 to 22. For more information, visit www.fairhillthoroughbredshow.com.
COPS ON ROOFTOPS, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Chick-fil-A, 110 E. Pulaski Highway, Elkton. Visit the Elkton Chick-fil-A during business hours and donate to Cops on Rooftops! All donations support Special Olympics Maryland.
FALL FLOWER SALE, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Union Hospital, 106 Bow St., Elkton. Union Hospital Auxiliary is hosting their annual Fall Flower Sale under the parking garage canopy.
BINGO, 6 p.m., North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Bingo held by the North East VFW Auxiliary every Friday night starting at 6pm. Kitchen open for food purchase.
YOGA, 11:45 a.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Friday Yoga with Shay Robb at CCAC. One hour yoga session, just $7.00 drop-in.
DINNER, 6 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
PORTRAIT STUDY SESSION, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Portrait Study sessions takes place on the second floor of the arts council every Friday. Enhance your skills with a live model each week. This is a 2 hour session. Bring your art supplies, the rest will be supplied by the arts council. Cost is $5 per person.
SATURDAY 21
ELKTON FALL FEST, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., North & Main Streets, Elkton. Live entertainment, contests, crafters, vendors, children's activities and fun for the whole family.
YEARBOOK DISPLAY, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 135 East Main St., Elkton. On Saturday, Sept. 21, during Elkton’s Fall Fest, the Historical Society is advertising their yearbook collection and inviting people to come to the Society and "find a friend." If you have any memorabilia from your high school we would like to add it to our display. Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
MUSICAL PERFORMANCE, doors open 6:45 p.m., performance begins 7:30 p.m., North Elk Coffee House, St. Mary Anne’s Parish Center, 315 South Main St., North East. Trae Sheehan will be performing. Suggested donation at the door: $10 adults, $6 under 18. Beverages, desserts and snacks: suggested donation $1 each. Family-friendly, alcohol-free, smoke-free. Ample parking. North Elk Coffee House donates proceeds (beyond costs of event) benefit Meeting Ground, an organization serving the homeless in Cecil County.
COASTAL CLEANUP, 9 a.m. to noon, Bohemia River Access Point, north of the Bohemia River Bridge on Route 213. Join the Friends Of The Bohemia for the The Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup. Family-friendly event. Gloves, bags, and safety vests will be provided. Meet at Bohemia River Access Point just north of the Bohemia River bridge on Rt 213.
FISHING THE FUZZ, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ice House Park, 411 Roundhouse Drive, Perryville. The Perryville Police Department in partnership with the Outreach Program is hosting Fishing the Fuzz. The goal is to provide our community youth with a safe environment to interact with peers and their local law enforcement.
FAIR HILL THOROUGHBRED SHOW, Fair Hill Show Grounds, 378 Fair Hill Drive, Elkton. Hunters, jumpers, silent auction, stake classes, TERF Good Ambassador Scholarship Program. New this year: The Real Riding Cup; Team Jumping Competition. Runs Sept. 20 to 22. For more information, visit www.fairhillthoroughbredshow.com.
VINTAGE BASE BALL, noon to 5 p.m., Dove Valley Winery, 645 Harrington Road, Rising Sun. Come witness vintage base ball clubs battle at Dove Valley Winery. The tasting room will be open for tasting and sales. Enjoy fantastic local wine while witnessing what a sporting event was like in 1866. It's free. For more info checkout Dove Valley's Facebook page.
YARD SALE, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Truth and Life Center, 1924 West Pulaski Highway, North East. Yard sale with housewares, tools, books. Contact Rhonda Dollenger at 443-350-4720 to reserve a table for $10. Please only call from 5 to 8 p.m.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
FIGURE DRAWING SESSION, 10 a.m. to noon, Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Figure drawing group meets every week on the 2nd floor gallery at the arts council. All skill levels are welcome, just bring your art supplies with you. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Cost is only $5 per person, please call or email to make your reservations as seating is limited.
SUNDAY 22
FAIR HILL THOROUGHBRED SHOW, Fair Hill Show Grounds, 378 Fair Hill Drive, Elkton. Hunters, jumpers, silent auction, stake classes, TERF Good Ambassador Scholarship Program. New this year: The Real Riding Cup; Team Jumping Competition. Runs Sept. 20 to 22. For more information, visit www.fairhillthoroughbredshow.com.
QUARTER AUCTION, 1 to 4 p.m., VFW Post 8185, 520 Susquehanna River Road, Port Deposit. Win items valued from $10 to $100 using 1, 2, 3, or 4 quarters per paddle. Vendors include Tupperware, Pampered Chef, Thirty-One, Vera Bradley, Park Lane Jewelry and more. Doors open at noon. Your admission of $10 includes lunch and two paddles. Proceeds will benefit the Auxiliary to the VFW Post 8185 and our local veterans.
BRIDAL FASHION SHOW AND WEDDING CEREMONY EXPERIENCE, 1 to 3 p.m., Chesapeake Bay Golf Club, 128 Karen Drive, Rising Sun. Tickets are free! Reserve your seats today. Join us for a spectacular afternoon filled with wedding inspiration for brides from top local vendors at our beautiful, all-new wedding venues! Fashion Show will feature bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, and mother-of-the-bride dresses from Edel’s Bridal Boutique in a variety of styles from vintage boho to romantic/classic. Plus bridal bouquets and professional hair and make-up looks to inspire you for your special day! Experience what it could be like to have your wedding ceremony at Chesapeake Bay Golf Club’s all new wedding venues.
CASH BINGO, doors open at 2 p.m., North East Fire House, 210 S. Mauldin Ave., North East. The Ladies Auxiliary of North East Fire Company are having a Cash Bingo. Doors open at 2:00 PM with Early Bird Game at 2:45 p.m. Regular games begin at 3 p.m. $20 in advance or $25 at the door, which includes 6 cards each game of 20 plus 1 jackpot ticket. Other specials are available. Food will be available for purchase. No outside food is permitted! Must be 18 or older to attend or play!
ROAST BEEF DINNER, 3 to 6 p.m., Mount Aviat Academy, 399 Childs Road, Childs. Join us at Mount Aviat for our annual roast beef dinner served with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, and of course a delicious array of desserts. Tickets are available in advance or at the door: Adults - $14, Seniors - $11, and Children (4-10) - $9. Takeout available, too! For tickets, contact 410-398-2206 or office@mountaviat.org.
MUSIC AND DANCING, 5 to 9 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available. $4 per person, $6 for couples.
MONDAY 23
BINGO, 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. games start weekly at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. 29 games, Early Birds, six specials including two jackpots — $500 progressive jackpots, and winner-take-all. For additional info contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156 or Holly Merchant at 443-350-1431.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card.
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS, 7 to 10 p.m. every Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Women making friends and learning more about singing with an award-winning Sweet Adeline’s chorus. 410-638-0777.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT SPAGHETTI, every Monday 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $8. Guests welcome.
TUESDAY 24
HISTORICAL TALK, 6:30 p.m., Chesapeake City Branch Library, 2527 Augustine Herman Highway, Chesapeake City. Dr. Linda de Roche will reveal the lives and experiences of brave female spies, many of whom died in completing their missions, and their unconventional contributions to victory in World War II.
CHORAL SOCIETY REHEARSAL, 7 to 9 p.m., Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main St., Elkton. The Cecil County Choral Society is seeking new members for its upcoming fall season. Rehearsals start Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. and the group meets weekly every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Elkton United Methodist Church in Elkton on East Main Street. No auditions are required. For further information our website can be visited at: www.cecilchoral.org.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. at Hack’s Point Fire House every Tuesday. Games start at $15. Free refreshments. For more information, call 410-275-8320.
BAR BINGO, 6 p.m., VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
YOGA 4 SENIORS, 9 to 10 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. Multi-level. $10 drop-in.
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephen's Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
MEN’S YOGA CLASS, 11 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Pre-registration is required. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. $12 per class if all six are pre-paid or $15 drop-in.
MEDITATION, 7 p.m. every Tuesday with Three Roots Wellness at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Learn basics of meditation practices and how to make it useful in your everyday life. Donation based. Registration is required email to angela@threerootswellness.com.
BURGER NIGHT, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. Hamburger steak with grilled onions and mushrooms, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable or slaw, roll & butter $8. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
$1.50 TACO TUESDAY, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Port Deposit VFW, Susquehanna River Road. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Cheeseburger and fries for $5.50. All are welcome.
CUB SCOUT PACK 120 MEETING, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Leeds United Methodist Church, 1579 Blue Ball Road, Elkton. Families with boys and girls in grades K-5 are invited to join us for fun activities and hands-on learning that puts kids in the middle of the action and prepares them for today and for life.
WEDNESDAY 25
ARTISTS IN ACTION, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Work alongside other artists in an open studio setting and share your techniques and skills. Bring supplies and something to eat. Registration not required. All artists are welcome. Every Wednesday.
COMMUNITY YOGA WEDNESDAYS, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the Lil Lack Yoga Studio, 2057 Pulaski Highway, in North East, July 19 through Aug. 17. $5 per class. All levels welcome. Jennifer Gerace, instructor. Email news@lillack.com.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card. Recurs weekly, Monday and Wednesday.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. early bird start, 7 p.m. regular games at Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Ave., Elkton $18 for a basic pack. Cash payouts with two progressive jackpots. For more information call 410-398-2078.
TEXAS HOLD’EM, 7 p.m. weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $10 entry. Cash prizes, food and beverages available.
YOGA, 5:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. On Wednesday nights, join Courtney Cronis for a one hour yoga session. Suitable for all levels of experience. Just $5.00 drop-in.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Beginner Yoga Classes at CCAC with Be Yoga Fresh on Wednesday Nights. You can sign up for 7 sessions/$50.00 or drop in - $10.00.
CECIL COUNTY CHESS CLUB, 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church Parish house, on Main St. in North East, across from the Post Office. For more information call John Anderson at 1-302-593-3752 or email daoceanandjohn@aol.com.
DINNER, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Fried flounder, potato, vegetable, roll and butter $8. Full menu also available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 p.m. at the VFW Post No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $6-$7.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Karaoke with Steve from 7 p.m. to close. Guests welcome.
WINGS AND MORE, 5 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 6 to 9 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. DJ Bob and karaoke.
STORY TIME AND WALK-IN WEDNESDAYS, 9 to 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception School, 452 E. Bow St., Elkton. Take a tour, meet the new principal, and see the changes. Call 410-398-2636 or email emurphy@icschoolweb.org for information.
THURSDAY 26
CECIL COUNTY HARVEST DINNER, 6:30 p.m., Chesapeake Inn, 605 2nd St., Chesapeake City. The Cecil County Office of Economic Development, in collaboration with the University of Maryland Extension, invites you to attend the 2019 Cecil County Harvest Dinner. Join us for a celebration of our farmers, our county's bountiful crop and our community. Cost: $49 per person. Locally sourced farm-to-table meal.
SHOP BAG SALE, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Good as New Shop, 213 North St., Elkton. Union Hospital's Good as New Shop Bag Sale. Buy a bag and fill it with as much clothing as possible. Bag prices are as follows: on Sept. 26, bags are $3; on Sept. 27, bags are $2; and on Sept. 28, bags are $1.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m., Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company, 110 E Main St., Cecilton. The Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company will hold bingo on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month.
DANCE LESSONS, doors open at 6:30 p.m., lessons are from 7 to 9 p.m., American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry Street, Perryville. Line Dance Lessons by Shirley Mackey held every Thursday. Cost is $5 per person. For additional info, contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Thursday Night Yoga at CCAC with Shay Robb. One hour yoga sessions, just $7.00 drop-in.
LINE DANCING, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $5 (free lessons included).
COUNTRY LINE DANCE AND LESSONS, 7 to 10 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. $5 per person.
BINGO, early bird starting every Thursday at 6:20 p.m., doors opening at 5:30 p.m., at the Elkton American Legion. Presented by the Elkton Lions Club. $15 minimum purchase required per person. Raffles, 50/50’s and more. Proceeds benefit local community. Call 443-907-9309 with questions.
DINNER SPECIAL, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Open to the public.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. Line dancing night from 7 to 9 p.m.
PIZZA NIGHT, 6 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Prices vary by pizza sizes and toppings. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests welcome.
RODGERS TAVERN OPEN, Noon to 4 p.m., 259 Broad St., Perryville. More days/hours available with phone call to 410-642-2164.
FRIDAY 27
SHOP BAG SALE, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Good as New Shop, 213 North St., Elkton. Union Hospital's Good as New Shop Bag Sale. Buy a bag and fill it with as much clothing as possible. Bag prices are as follows: on Sept. 26, bags are $3; on Sept. 27, bags are $2; and on Sept. 28, bags are $1.
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER AND MUSIC, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Auxiliary. Cheeseburger or chicken quesadilla, fries, dessert $8. Live music by Dave Herscher at 6 p.m.
BINGO, 6 p.m., North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Bingo held by the North East VFW Auxiliary every Friday night starting at 6pm. Kitchen open for food purchase.
YOGA, 11:45 a.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Friday Yoga with Shay Robb at CCAC. One hour yoga session, just $7.00 drop-in.
DINNER, 6 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
PORTRAIT STUDY SESSION, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Portrait Study sessions takes place on the second floor of the arts council every Friday. Enhance your skills with a live model each week. This is a 2 hour session. Bring your art supplies, the rest will be supplied by the arts council. Cost is $5 per person.
SATURDAY 28
MEMORIAL DEDICATION, 10 a.m., Town Square, West Main Street, Cecilton. Corporal Brandon Michael Craig Memorial Dedication. Honoring our fallen American wartime hero. Dedication at 10 a.m. Reception immediately following at Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company.
CAR SHOW, Cecilton Carnival Ground, Route 282, Cecilton. Union Bethel A.M.E. Church will host our annual car show at a new location: the Cecilton Carnival Ground on Route 282. Our registration is $15. You can register the day of the show. There will be trophies for first, second, third, best of show and people's choice. Motorcycles are asked to register also. We also have vendor spaces for $10, bring your own table. Contact 443-553-3277 or 302-275-6807 or any member of the church for information. Plenty of good food for sale. Chicken/fish dinners, chicken/fish sandwiches, hotdogs, hot sausages, water and soda.
WINESTOCK FESTIVAL, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Dove Valley Winery, 645 Harrington Road, Rising Sun. Break out the tie dye and put flowers in your hair. Get Groovy while enjoying music from three live bands, visiting numerous on-site artisans, and sipping award-winning wines provided by host Dove Valley Winery, Turkey Point Vineyard and Whistle Stop Winery. Over 15 local art/craft vendors. Food, wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase during event. No outside food, beverage or coolers allowed. www.dovevalleywine.com
DEMOCRAT CLUB BARBECUE, 1 to 4 p.m., Hacks Point Fire Station, Earleville. Cecil County Democrat Club Annual Barbecue. Last weeks to buy your tickets! All net proceeds will benefit the Cecil County Democrat Club and the Scholarship Fund for Cecil College. Guest speakers: Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings and Allison Galbraith. Tickets $28 ($30 at the door), $12 for ages 2-10, free for attendees under 2. Tickets at cecildemocratclub.org. 443-593-4201 or email CecilDemocrats@gmail.com.
ALS WALK/RUN, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ben Cardin Trail, Canal Trail, Chesapeake City. EUMC Defeat ALS Walk/Run. Sign-ins at 8 a.m. Run at 9 a.m. We are holding the event at the Ben Cardin Trail in Chesapeake City, which is a scenic walk along the river. Any raised funds will be sent as a donation to the ALS Association. Runners/walkers will be encouraged to ask family and friends to sponsor them with donations and each runner will be required to pay a $25 registration fee. We plan to use this money for T-shirts and water bottles for the runners.
FLEA MARKET, North East Fire Company, 210 Mauldin Ave., North East. The final Saturday for the North East Fire Company Flea Market will be Saturday, Sept. 28. We thank all our vendors who participated this year.
SHOP BAG SALE, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Good as New Shop, 213 North St., Elkton. Union Hospital's Good as New Shop Bag Sale. Buy a bag and fill it with as much clothing as possible. Bag prices are as follows: on Sept. 26, bags are $3; on Sept. 27, bags are $2; and on Sept. 28, bags are $1.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
FIGURE DRAWING SESSION, 10 a.m. to noon, Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Figure drawing group meets every week on the 2nd floor gallery at the arts council. All skill levels are welcome, just bring your art supplies with you. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Cost is only $5 per person, please call or email to make your reservations as seating is limited.
SUNDAY 29
GOLD STAR MOTHERS/FAMILY SERVICE, 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
MUSIC AND DANCING, 5 to 9 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available. $4 per person, $6 for couples.
MONDAY 30
BINGO, 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. games start weekly at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. 29 games, Early Birds, six specials including two jackpots — $500 progressive jackpots, and winner-take-all. For additional info contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156 or Holly Merchant at 443-350-1431.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card.
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS, 7 to 10 p.m. every Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Women making friends and learning more about singing with an award-winning Sweet Adeline’s chorus. 410-638-0777.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT SPAGHETTI, every Monday 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $8. Guests welcome.
TUESDAY 1
SCARECROWS ON MAIN CONTEST BEGINS, Main Street, Elkton. Scarecrows on display Oct. 1 to Nov. 1. Sign up now for the 2019 Scarecrows on Main Contest. Entry fee $25. Let's celebrate autumn in Elkton. For more information contact jprice@elktonalliance.org.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. at Hack’s Point Fire House every Tuesday. Games start at $15. Free refreshments. For more information, call 410-275-8320.
BAR BINGO, 6 p.m., VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
YOGA 4 SENIORS, 9 to 10 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. Multi-level. $10 drop-in.
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephen's Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
MEN’S YOGA CLASS, 11 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Pre-registration is required. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. $12 per class if all six are pre-paid or $15 drop-in.
MEDITATION, 7 p.m. every Tuesday with Three Roots Wellness at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Learn basics of meditation practices and how to make it useful in your everyday life. Donation based. Registration is required email to angela@threerootswellness.com.
BURGER NIGHT, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. Hamburger steak with grilled onions and mushrooms, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable or slaw, roll & butter $8. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
$1.50 TACO TUESDAY, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Port Deposit VFW, Susquehanna River Road. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Cheeseburger and fries for $5.50. All are welcome.
CUB SCOUT PACK 120 MEETING, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Leeds United Methodist Church, 1579 Blue Ball Road, Elkton. Families with boys and girls in grades K-5 are invited to join us for fun activities and hands-on learning that puts kids in the middle of the action and prepares them for today and for life.
WEDNESDAY 2
WOMAN'S CLUB MEETING, 12 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 105 N. Bridge St., Elkton. The Woman's Club of Cecil County will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 2. Our subject will be on conservation. We will also be making place mats for the Senior Center from old Christmas cards. Bring your cards from last year with you. We will have a brown bag lunch. Drinks will be provided. If you are interested in attending, please contact Ms. Betty Juergens at 410-398-5041 or visit our web site at wccc1913@gmail.com.
ARTISTS IN ACTION, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Work alongside other artists in an open studio setting and share your techniques and skills. Bring supplies and something to eat. Registration not required. All artists are welcome. Every Wednesday.
COMMUNITY YOGA WEDNESDAYS, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the Lil Lack Yoga Studio, 2057 Pulaski Highway, in North East, July 19 through Aug. 17. $5 per class. All levels welcome. Jennifer Gerace, instructor. Email news@lillack.com.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card. Recurs weekly, Monday and Wednesday.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. early bird start, 7 p.m. regular games at Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Ave., Elkton $18 for a basic pack. Cash payouts with two progressive jackpots. For more information call 410-398-2078.
TEXAS HOLD’EM, 7 p.m. weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $10 entry. Cash prizes, food and beverages available.
YOGA, 5:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. On Wednesday nights, join Courtney Cronis for a one hour yoga session. Suitable for all levels of experience. Just $5.00 drop-in.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Beginner Yoga Classes at CCAC with Be Yoga Fresh on Wednesday Nights. You can sign up for 7 sessions/$50.00 or drop in - $10.00.
CECIL COUNTY CHESS CLUB, 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church Parish house, on Main St. in North East, across from the Post Office. For more information call John Anderson at 1-302-593-3752 or email daoceanandjohn@aol.com.
DINNER, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Fried flounder, potato, vegetable, roll and butter $8. Full menu also available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 p.m. at the VFW Post No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $6-$7.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Karaoke with Steve from 7 p.m. to close. Guests welcome.
WINGS AND MORE, 5 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 6 to 9 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. DJ Bob and karaoke.
STORY TIME AND WALK-IN WEDNESDAYS, 9 to 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception School, 452 E. Bow St., Elkton. Take a tour, meet the new principal, and see the changes. Call 410-398-2636 or email emurphy@icschoolweb.org for information.
