Low-cost, local events happening this week. To be included, your event must be family friendly and take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time and address in the body of an email to accent@cecilwhig.com at least a week before. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at cecildaily.com.
FRIDAY 13
MUSIC ON MAIN, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., corner of North and Main streets, Elkton. Come downtown and enjoy free live music from Cecil College's music program.
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Racine's Recipes. Cheesesteaks, chips and dessert $8. Live music by Lone Wolf at 7 p.m.
BINGO, 6 p.m., North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Bingo held by the North East VFW Auxiliary every Friday night starting at 6pm. Kitchen open for food purchase.
YOGA, 11:45 a.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Friday Yoga with Shay Robb at CCAC. One hour yoga session, just $7.00 drop-in.
DINNER, 6 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
PORTRAIT STUDY SESSION, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Portrait Study sessions takes place on the second floor of the arts council every Friday. Enhance your skills with a live model each week. This is a 2 hour session. Bring your art supplies, the rest will be supplied by the arts council. Cost is $5 per person.
SATURDAY 14
CRAB CRAWL, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., downtown North East. Join us for our annual Crab Crawl through downtown North East! Proceeds benefit the Friends Foundation of the Cecil County Public Library. This year's restaurants are Port House Grill, Pier One, Bella's Pizza, Woody's, Snatchers Creekside and our in-kind sponsor, North East Chocolates. Purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/2UgDdBC.
FALL BREW AT THE ZOO, 6 to 10 p.m., Plumpton Park Zoo, 1416 Telegraph Road, Rising Sun. Enjoy great food & music for a great cause. Tickets include live entertainment, buffet dinner, beer or wine and a souvenir mug! www.plumptonparkzoo.org
PAWS IN THE PARK FUNDRAISER, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., North East Community Park, 200 W. Walnut St., North East. Join House of Hope Animal Rescue for their 7th Annual Paws in the Park Fundraiser. The event begins at 9 a.m. with the 1 Mile Furry Scurry kicking off at 10:15 a.m. Participants can register online at bit.ly/HOHPawsInthePark2019 through noon Thursday, Sept. 12, for $30 adults and $10 children. Registration at the event will be available for $35 for adults and $15 for children. The event will feature vendors, merchandise, food trucks, basket raffles, entertainment and more! All proceeds benefit House of Hope Animal Rescue, Inc., and provide the majority of the funding needed to provide medical treatment, transportation and foster care for the rescued animals and place them in loving homes.
YAKKING ABOUT HISTORY, Elk Landing, 590 Landing Lane, Elkton. Take a leisurely paddle back in time with Elk Landing historian Jon Carpenter as he guides you along the Elk River from downtown Elkton to the shores of historic Elk Landing and back. This interactive tour will discuss how the waterways have changed over the years and how they were utilized. Highlights will include: commerce, transportation, boat-building as well as the river's importance to events such as the War of 1812 and the Revolutionary War.
CECIL BANK SHRED DAY, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cecil Bank, Crossroads Shopping Center, 114 East Pulaski Highway, Elkton. Cecil Bank will hold a Community Shred Day. A Chesapeake Shredding truck with an industrial paper shredder will be parked at the Crossroads Shopping Center lot located at the corner of Route 40 and Route 213. Both customers and non-customers can participate in this event by having outdated personal documents securely shredded on site as they observe (up to three bags/boxes per household). The shredding event is offered as a public service and is free and open to the public. There will be giveaways and a chance to enter a drawing for American Express Gift Checks valued at $25, $50 and $100. All materials will be recycled to assure total and permanent destruction of all materials as well as to provide a benefit to the environment.
UNITE@NIGHT WALK FOR CHIARI MALFORMATION, 5 p.m., Glasgow Park, Pavilions 3 and 4, 2275 Pulaski Highway. This local unite@night walk will be held to raise awareness and funds for education and research efforts for families affected by Chiari malformation, syringomyelia and related disorders. For more information, or to register for the walk, visit https://give.classy.org/Newcastle19.
NUN RUN 5K, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 185 Salem Church Road, Newark. The Little Sisters of the Poor invite you to run or walk the 13th Annual Nun Run 5K. Registration is now open to walkers and runners of all ages in one of the largest 5k's in the area. Parking both at the residence and at Christiana High School, directly across the street. Cost: $25 before 8 a.m. Sept. 13 or $30 the day of the race. Each pre-registered participant by Sept. 7 is guaranteed to receive a race T-shirt. All participants will enjoy post-race refreshments, including pizza, chocolate milk, beer (ID required), fruit and more. Live DJ playing upbeat music. Goody bags at the finish line. Free entry into prize raffle. Bake Sale. For more information or to register, visit www.NunRun5K.org or email to race@NunRun5k.org. Proceeds from the Nun Run 5K will benefit a project for their residents.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
FIGURE DRAWING SESSION, 10 a.m. to noon, Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Figure drawing group meets every week on the 2nd floor gallery at the arts council. All skill levels are welcome, just bring your art supplies with you. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Cost is only $5 per person, please call or email to make your reservations as seating is limited.
SUNDAY 15
BAINBRIDGE DAY, noon to 4 p.m., Bainbridge Museum, 6 S. Main St., Port Deposit. Bainbridge Day gives visitors the opportunity to view the naval museum and shop with the vendors from noon to 4 p.m. in Town Square. Enjoy the Navy Jazz Ensemble at 2 p.m. in the Presbyterian Church. Listen to the historical presentation at 3 p.m. in the Presbyterian Church. Or take a tour of the former naval base at Gate 14 by bus at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. All activities except for the bus tours are free. The donation for the bus tours is $5 per person or $10 per family.
MUSIC AND DANCING, 5 to 9 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available. $4 per person, $6 for couples.
MONDAY 16
BINGO, 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. games start weekly at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. 29 games, Early Birds, six specials including two jackpots — $500 progressive jackpots, and winner-take-all. For additional info contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156 or Holly Merchant at 443-350-1431.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card.
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS, 7 to 10 p.m. every Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Women making friends and learning more about singing with an award-winning Sweet Adeline’s chorus. 410-638-0777.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT SPAGHETTI, every Monday 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $8. Guests welcome.
TUESDAY 17
CHORAL SOCIETY REHEARSAL, 7 to 9 p.m., Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main St., Elkton. The Cecil County Choral Society is seeking new members for its upcoming fall season. Rehearsals start Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. and the group meets weekly every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Elkton United Methodist Church in Elkton on East Main Street. No auditions are required. For further information our website can be visited at: www.cecilchoral.org.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. at Hack’s Point Fire House every Tuesday. Games start at $15. Free refreshments. For more information, call 410-275-8320.
YOGA 4 SENIORS, 9 to 10 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. Multi-level. $10 drop-in.
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephen's Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
MEN’S YOGA CLASS, 11 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Pre-registration is required. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. $12 per class if all six are pre-paid or $15 drop-in.
MEDITATION, 7 p.m. every Tuesday with Three Roots Wellness at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Learn basics of meditation practices and how to make it useful in your everyday life. Donation based. Registration is required email to angela@threerootswellness.com.
BURGER NIGHT, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. Hamburger steak with grilled onions and mushrooms, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable or slaw, roll & butter $8. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
$1.50 TACO TUESDAY, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Port Deposit VFW, Susquehanna River Road. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Cheeseburger and fries for $5.50. All are welcome.
CUB SCOUT PACK 120 MEETING, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Leeds United Methodist Church, 1579 Blue Ball Road, Elkton. Families with boys and girls in grades K-5 are invited to join us for fun activities and hands-on learning that puts kids in the middle of the action and prepares them for today and for life.
WEDNESDAY 18
ARTISTS IN ACTION, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Work alongside other artists in an open studio setting and share your techniques and skills. Bring supplies and something to eat. Registration not required. All artists are welcome. Every Wednesday.
COMMUNITY YOGA WEDNESDAYS, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the Lil Lack Yoga Studio, 2057 Pulaski Highway, in North East, July 19 through Aug. 17. $5 per class. All levels welcome. Jennifer Gerace, instructor. Email news@lillack.com.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card. Recurs weekly, Monday and Wednesday.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. early bird start, 7 p.m. regular games at Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Ave., Elkton $18 for a basic pack. Cash payouts with two progressive jackpots. For more information call 410-398-2078.
TEXAS HOLD’EM, 7 p.m. weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $10 entry. Cash prizes, food and beverages available.
YOGA, 5:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. On Wednesday nights, join Courtney Cronis for a one hour yoga session. Suitable for all levels of experience. Just $5.00 drop-in.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Beginner Yoga Classes at CCAC with Be Yoga Fresh on Wednesday Nights. You can sign up for 7 sessions/$50.00 or drop in - $10.00.
CECIL COUNTY CHESS CLUB, 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church Parish house, on Main St. in North East, across from the Post Office. For more information call John Anderson at 1-302-593-3752 or email daoceanandjohn@aol.com.
DINNER, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Fried flounder, potato, vegetable, roll and butter $8. Full menu also available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 p.m. at the VFW Post No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $6-$7.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Karaoke with Steve from 7 p.m. to close. Guests welcome.
WINGS AND MORE, 5 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 6 to 9 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. DJ Bob and karaoke.
STORY TIME AND WALK-IN WEDNESDAYS, 9 to 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception School, 452 E. Bow St., Elkton. Take a tour, meet the new principal, and see the changes. Call 410-398-2636 or email emurphy@icschoolweb.org for information.
THURSDAY 19
DANCE LESSONS, doors open at 6:30 p.m., lessons are from 7 to 9 p.m., American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry Street, Perryville. Line Dance Lessons by Shirley Mackey held every Thursday. Cost is $5 per person. For additional info, contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Thursday Night Yoga at CCAC with Shay Robb. One hour yoga sessions, just $7.00 drop-in.
LINE DANCING, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $5 (free lessons included).
COUNTRY LINE DANCE AND LESSONS, 7 to 10 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. $5 per person.
BINGO, early bird starting every Thursday at 6:20 p.m., doors opening at 5:30 p.m., at the Elkton American Legion. Presented by the Elkton Lions Club. $15 minimum purchase required per person. Raffles, 50/50’s and more. Proceeds benefit local community. Call 443-907-9309 with questions.
DINNER SPECIAL, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Open to the public.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. Line dancing night from 7 to 9 p.m.
PIZZA NIGHT, 6 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Prices vary by pizza sizes and toppings. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests welcome.
RODGERS TAVERN OPEN, Noon to 4 p.m., 259 Broad St., Perryville. More days/hours available with phone call to 410-642-2164.
FRIDAY 20
FALL FEST KICKOFF PARTY, 5 to 8 p.m., North & Main Street, Elkton. Live entertainment, car cruise, and food available for purchase.
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER AND BINGO, dinner at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Chef Carl. Crab bisque $7 (12 oz. bowl) or $15 (quart). Steamed shrimp $14 per pound. Bar bingo at 6:30 p.m.
FAIR HILL THOROUGHBRED SHOW, Fair Hill Show Grounds, 378 Fair Hill Drive, Elkton. Hunters, jumpers, silent auction, stake classes, TERF Good Ambassador Scholarship Program. New this year: The Real Riding Cup; Team Jumping Competition. Runs Sept. 20 to 22. For more information, visit www.fairhillthoroughbredshow.com.
FALL FLOWER SALE, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Union Hospital, 106 Bow St., Elkton. Union Hospital Auxiliary is hosting their annual Fall Flower Sale under the parking garage canopy.
BINGO, 6 p.m., North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Bingo held by the North East VFW Auxiliary every Friday night starting at 6pm. Kitchen open for food purchase.
YOGA, 11:45 a.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Friday Yoga with Shay Robb at CCAC. One hour yoga session, just $7.00 drop-in.
DINNER, 6 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
PORTRAIT STUDY SESSION, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Portrait Study sessions takes place on the second floor of the arts council every Friday. Enhance your skills with a live model each week. This is a 2 hour session. Bring your art supplies, the rest will be supplied by the arts council. Cost is $5 per person.
SATURDAY 21
ELKTON FALL FEST, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., North & Main Streets, Elkton. Live entertainment, contests, crafters, vendors, children's activities and fun for the whole family.
FISHING THE FUZZ, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ice House Park, 411 Roundhouse Drive, Perryville. The Perryville Police Department in partnership with the Outreach Program is hosting Fishing the Fuzz. The goal is to provide our community youth with a safe environment to interact with peers and their local law enforcement.
FAIR HILL THOROUGHBRED SHOW, Fair Hill Show Grounds, 378 Fair Hill Drive, Elkton. Hunters, jumpers, silent auction, stake classes, TERF Good Ambassador Scholarship Program. New this year: The Real Riding Cup; Team Jumping Competition. Runs Sept. 20 to 22. For more information, visit www.fairhillthoroughbredshow.com.
VINTAGE BASE BALL, noon to 5 p.m., Dove Valley Winery, 645 Harrington Road, Rising Sun. Come witness vintage base ball clubs battle at Dove Valley Winery. The tasting room will be open for tasting and sales. Enjoy fantastic local wine while witnessing what a sporting event was like in 1866. It's free. For more info checkout Dove Valley's Facebook page.
YARD SALE, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Truth and Life Center, 1924 West Pulaski Highway, North East. Yard sale with housewares, tools, books. Contact Rhonda Dollenger at 443-350-4720 to reserve a table for $10. Please only call from 5 to 8 p.m.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
FIGURE DRAWING SESSION, 10 a.m. to noon, Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Figure drawing group meets every week on the 2nd floor gallery at the arts council. All skill levels are welcome, just bring your art supplies with you. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Cost is only $5 per person, please call or email to make your reservations as seating is limited.
SUNDAY 22
FAIR HILL THOROUGHBRED SHOW, Fair Hill Show Grounds, 378 Fair Hill Drive, Elkton. Hunters, jumpers, silent auction, stake classes, TERF Good Ambassador Scholarship Program. New this year: The Real Riding Cup; Team Jumping Competition. Runs Sept. 20 to 22. For more information, visit www.fairhillthoroughbredshow.com.
BRIDAL FASHION SHOW AND WEDDING CEREMONY EXPERIENCE, 1 to 3 p.m., Chesapeake Bay Golf Club, 128 Karen Drive, Rising Sun. Tickets are free! Reserve your seats today. Join us for a spectacular afternoon filled with wedding inspiration for brides from top local vendors at our beautiful, all-new wedding venues! Fashion Show will feature bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, and mother-of-the-bride dresses from Edel’s Bridal Boutique in a variety of styles from vintage boho to romantic/classic. Plus bridal bouquets and professional hair and make-up looks to inspire you for your special day! Experience what it could be like to have your wedding ceremony at Chesapeake Bay Golf Club’s all new wedding venues.
CASH BINGO, doors open at 2 p.m., North East Fire House, 210 S. Mauldin Ave., North East. The Ladies Auxiliary of North East Fire Company are having a Cash Bingo. Doors open at 2:00 PM with Early Bird Game at 2:45 p.m. Regular games begin at 3 p.m. $20 in advance or $25 at the door, which includes 6 cards each game of 20 plus 1 jackpot ticket. Other specials are available. Food will be available for purchase. No outside food is permitted! Must be 18 or older to attend or play!
ROAST BEEF DINNER, 3 to 6 p.m., Mount Aviat Academy, 399 Childs Road, Childs. Join us at Mount Aviat for our annual roast beef dinner served with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, and of course a delicious array of desserts. Tickets are available in advance or at the door: Adults - $14, Seniors - $11, and Children (4-10) - $9. Takeout available, too! For tickets, contact 410-398-2206 or office@mountaviat.org.
MUSIC AND DANCING, 5 to 9 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available. $4 per person, $6 for couples.
MONDAY 23
BINGO, 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. games start weekly at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. 29 games, Early Birds, six specials including two jackpots — $500 progressive jackpots, and winner-take-all. For additional info contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156 or Holly Merchant at 443-350-1431.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card.
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS, 7 to 10 p.m. every Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Women making friends and learning more about singing with an award-winning Sweet Adeline’s chorus. 410-638-0777.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT SPAGHETTI, every Monday 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $8. Guests welcome.
TUESDAY 24
HISTORICAL TALK, 6:30 p.m., Chesapeake City Branch Library, 2527 Augustine Herman Highway, Chesapeake City. Dr. Linda de Roche will reveal the lives and experiences of brave female spies, many of whom died in completing their missions, and their unconventional contributions to victory in World War II.
CHORAL SOCIETY REHEARSAL, 7 to 9 p.m., Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main St., Elkton. The Cecil County Choral Society is seeking new members for its upcoming fall season. Rehearsals start Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. and the group meets weekly every Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Elkton United Methodist Church in Elkton on East Main Street. No auditions are required. For further information our website can be visited at: www.cecilchoral.org.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. at Hack’s Point Fire House every Tuesday. Games start at $15. Free refreshments. For more information, call 410-275-8320.
YOGA 4 SENIORS, 9 to 10 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. Multi-level. $10 drop-in.
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephen's Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
MEN’S YOGA CLASS, 11 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Pre-registration is required. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. $12 per class if all six are pre-paid or $15 drop-in.
MEDITATION, 7 p.m. every Tuesday with Three Roots Wellness at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Learn basics of meditation practices and how to make it useful in your everyday life. Donation based. Registration is required email to angela@threerootswellness.com.
BURGER NIGHT, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. Hamburger steak with grilled onions and mushrooms, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable or slaw, roll & butter $8. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
$1.50 TACO TUESDAY, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Port Deposit VFW, Susquehanna River Road. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Cheeseburger and fries for $5.50. All are welcome.
CUB SCOUT PACK 120 MEETING, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Leeds United Methodist Church, 1579 Blue Ball Road, Elkton. Families with boys and girls in grades K-5 are invited to join us for fun activities and hands-on learning that puts kids in the middle of the action and prepares them for today and for life.
WEDNESDAY 25
ARTISTS IN ACTION, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Work alongside other artists in an open studio setting and share your techniques and skills. Bring supplies and something to eat. Registration not required. All artists are welcome. Every Wednesday.
COMMUNITY YOGA WEDNESDAYS, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the Lil Lack Yoga Studio, 2057 Pulaski Highway, in North East, July 19 through Aug. 17. $5 per class. All levels welcome. Jennifer Gerace, instructor. Email news@lillack.com.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card. Recurs weekly, Monday and Wednesday.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. early bird start, 7 p.m. regular games at Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Ave., Elkton $18 for a basic pack. Cash payouts with two progressive jackpots. For more information call 410-398-2078.
TEXAS HOLD’EM, 7 p.m. weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $10 entry. Cash prizes, food and beverages available.
YOGA, 5:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. On Wednesday nights, join Courtney Cronis for a one hour yoga session. Suitable for all levels of experience. Just $5.00 drop-in.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Beginner Yoga Classes at CCAC with Be Yoga Fresh on Wednesday Nights. You can sign up for 7 sessions/$50.00 or drop in - $10.00.
CECIL COUNTY CHESS CLUB, 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church Parish house, on Main St. in North East, across from the Post Office. For more information call John Anderson at 1-302-593-3752 or email daoceanandjohn@aol.com.
DINNER, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Fried flounder, potato, vegetable, roll and butter $8. Full menu also available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 p.m. at the VFW Post No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $6-$7.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Karaoke with Steve from 7 p.m. to close. Guests welcome.
WINGS AND MORE, 5 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 6 to 9 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. DJ Bob and karaoke.
STORY TIME AND WALK-IN WEDNESDAYS, 9 to 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception School, 452 E. Bow St., Elkton. Take a tour, meet the new principal, and see the changes. Call 410-398-2636 or email emurphy@icschoolweb.org for information.
THURSDAY 26
CECIL COUNTY HARVEST DINNER, 6:30 p.m., Chesapeake Inn, 605 2nd St., Chesapeake City. The Cecil County Office of Economic Development, in collaboration with the University of Maryland Extension, invites you to attend the 2019 Cecil County Harvest Dinner. Join us for a celebration of our farmers, our county's bountiful crop and our community. Cost: $49 per person. Locally sourced farm-to-table meal.
SHOP BAG SALE, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Good as New Shop, 213 North St., Elkton. Union Hospital's Good as New Shop Bag Sale. Buy a bag and fill it with as much clothing as possible. Bag prices are as follows: on Sept. 26, bags are $3; on Sept. 27, bags are $2; and on Sept. 28, bags are $1.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m., Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company, 110 E Main St., Cecilton. The Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company will hold bingo on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month.
DANCE LESSONS, doors open at 6:30 p.m., lessons are from 7 to 9 p.m., American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry Street, Perryville. Line Dance Lessons by Shirley Mackey held every Thursday. Cost is $5 per person. For additional info, contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Thursday Night Yoga at CCAC with Shay Robb. One hour yoga sessions, just $7.00 drop-in.
LINE DANCING, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $5 (free lessons included).
COUNTRY LINE DANCE AND LESSONS, 7 to 10 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. $5 per person.
BINGO, early bird starting every Thursday at 6:20 p.m., doors opening at 5:30 p.m., at the Elkton American Legion. Presented by the Elkton Lions Club. $15 minimum purchase required per person. Raffles, 50/50’s and more. Proceeds benefit local community. Call 443-907-9309 with questions.
DINNER SPECIAL, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Open to the public.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. Line dancing night from 7 to 9 p.m.
PIZZA NIGHT, 6 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Prices vary by pizza sizes and toppings. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests welcome.
RODGERS TAVERN OPEN, Noon to 4 p.m., 259 Broad St., Perryville. More days/hours available with phone call to 410-642-2164.
FRIDAY 27
SHOP BAG SALE, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Good as New Shop, 213 North St., Elkton. Union Hospital's Good as New Shop Bag Sale. Buy a bag and fill it with as much clothing as possible. Bag prices are as follows: on Sept. 26, bags are $3; on Sept. 27, bags are $2; and on Sept. 28, bags are $1.
FRIDAY NIGHT DINNER AND MUSIC, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 15, 129 W. Main St., Elkton. Auxiliary. Cheeseburger or chicken quesadilla, fries, dessert $8. Live music by Dave Herscher at 6 p.m.
BINGO, 6 p.m., North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Bingo held by the North East VFW Auxiliary every Friday night starting at 6pm. Kitchen open for food purchase.
YOGA, 11:45 a.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Friday Yoga with Shay Robb at CCAC. One hour yoga session, just $7.00 drop-in.
DINNER, 6 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
PORTRAIT STUDY SESSION, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Portrait Study sessions takes place on the second floor of the arts council every Friday. Enhance your skills with a live model each week. This is a 2 hour session. Bring your art supplies, the rest will be supplied by the arts council. Cost is $5 per person.
