Low-cost, local events happening this week. To be included, your event must be family friendly and take place in Cecil County as well as adjoining areas within a 20-minute drive. Please submit the event title, time and address in the body of an email to accent@cecilwhig.com at least a week before. Once approved by an editor, the event will be listed until its completion date. It will run in the print edition as space allows. You can also submit to a separate online calendar at cecildaily.com.
WEDNESDAY 29
ARTISTS IN ACTION, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Work alongside other artists in an open studio setting and share your techniques and skills. Bring supplies and something to eat. Registration not required. All artists are welcome. Every Wednesday.
COMMUNITY YOGA WEDNESDAYS, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the Lil Lack Yoga Studio, 2057 Pulaski Highway, in North East, July 19 through Aug. 17. $5 per class. All levels welcome. Jennifer Gerace, instructor. Email news@lillack.com.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card. Recurs weekly, Monday and Wednesday.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. early bird start, 7 p.m. regular games at Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Ave., Elkton $18 for a basic pack. Cash payouts with two progressive jackpots. For more information call 410-398-2078.
TEXAS HOLD’EM, 7 p.m. weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $10 entry. Cash prizes, food and beverages available.
YOGA, 5:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. On Wednesday nights, join Courtney Cronis for a one hour yoga session. Suitable for all levels of experience. Just $5.00 drop-in.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Beginner Yoga Classes at CCAC with Be Yoga Fresh on Wednesday Nights. You can sign up for 7 sessions/$50.00 or drop in - $10.00.
CECIL COUNTY CHESS CLUB, 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church Parish house, on Main St. in North East, across from the Post Office. For more information call John Anderson at 1-302-593-3752 or email daoceanandjohn@aol.com.
DINNER, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Fried flounder, potato, vegetable, roll and butter $8. Full menu also available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 p.m. at the VFW Post No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $6-$7.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Karaoke with Steve from 7 p.m. to close. Guests welcome.
WINGS AND MORE, 5 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 6 to 9 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. DJ Bob and karaoke.
STORY TIME AND WALK-IN WEDNESDAYS, 9 to 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception School, 452 E. Bow St., Elkton. Take a tour, meet the new principal, and see the changes. Call 410-398-2636 or email emurphy@icschoolweb.org for information.
THURSDAY 30
DANCE LESSONS, doors open at 6:30 p.m., lessons are from 7 to 9 p.m., American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry Street, Perryville. Line Dance Lessons by Shirley Mackey held every Thursday. Cost is $5 per person. For additional info, contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Thursday Night Yoga at CCAC with Shay Robb. One hour yoga sessions, just $7.00 drop-in.
LINE DANCING, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $5 (free lessons included).
COUNTRY LINE DANCE AND LESSONS, 7 to 10 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. $5 per person.
BINGO, early bird starting every Thursday at 6:20 p.m., doors opening at 5:30 p.m., at the Elkton American Legion. Presented by the Elkton Lions Club. $15 minimum purchase required per person. Raffles, 50/50’s and more. Proceeds benefit local community. Call 443-907-9309 with questions.
DINNER SPECIAL, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Open to the public.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. Line dancing night from 7 to 9 p.m.
PIZZA NIGHT, 6 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Prices vary by pizza sizes and toppings. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests welcome.
RODGERS TAVERN OPEN, Noon to 4 p.m., 259 Broad St., Perryville. More days/hours available with phone call to 410-642-2164.
FRIDAY 31
WINE AND DINE FOR THE ARTS DINNER, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Schaefer's Canal House, 208 Bank St., Chesapeake City. CCAC's 10th Annual Wine & Dine for the Arts Dinner Series 2020. Not only will you enjoy multiple courses of exquisitely prepared food paired with delicious wines, you will be treated to the sounds of Dave Massimiano on guitar. The cost is $50 per person and a portion of the proceeds benefits CCAC art programming. Reservations are required, and dietary restrictions can be accommodated. RSVP before Jan. 25 by using the PayPal button on our website at www.cecilcountyartscounil.org, by calling us at 410-392-5740, or by emailing us at info@cecilcountyartscouncil.org.
SKIN CANCER EDUCATIONAL SEMINAR, 1 p.m., Elkton Branch Library, 301 Newark Ave., Elkton. "Skin Cancer: What you need to know." Free education seminar with Marc Scheiner, M.D., Plastic Surgery & Surgical Dermatology. Call 410-620-9722 with questions or to register. Open to everyone!
YOGA, 11:45 a.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Friday Yoga with Shay Robb at CCAC. One hour yoga session, just $7.00 drop-in.
DINNER, 6 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
PORTRAIT STUDY SESSION, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Portrait Study sessions takes place on the second floor of the arts council every Friday. Enhance your skills with a live model each week. This is a 2 hour session. Bring your art supplies, the rest will be supplied by the arts council. Cost is $5 per person.
SATURDAY 1
PAR-TEE FORE CASA, 2 to 8 p.m., Cecil County Memorial VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. CASA of Cecil County is proud to present our 4th Annual PAR-TEE FORE CASA Miniature Golf Course featuring Cecil Landmarks. Snow date is Feb. 2. Open to the public. Individuals: $10, Family (Up to 5) $30. Kids eat free. Tickets available on line at www.cecilcasa.org or call (410) 996.3025 or at the door.
FREEDOM HILLS GALA AUCTION, 5:30 p.m., Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Center, 33 Rolling Hills Ranch Lane, Port Deposit. 2020 Freedom Hills Gala Auction (Live and Silent). Order you tickets now at https://one.bidpal.net/freedomhills/ticketing. Browse and bid on items at https://one.bidpal.net/freedomhills/browse/all
DISCOVER DEPTH CONVERSATION, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Nesbitt Hall, 99 N. Main St., Port Deposit. Discover Depth - More Than Able. This month's conversation will be with Kate Carper. Kate is a gifted writer of belonging, hospitality and love. Her words challenge in the most important way; messages of unity that remind us, there is no them, there is only us. Her passion is contagious and compelling and we cannot wait for this conversation on disabilities, different-abilities and the church. Please join us!
SATURDAY MORNING CRAFTS, 9:30 a.m., Nesbitt Hall, 99 N. Main St., Port Deposit. February's First Saturday Morning Crafts is an adorable Valentine gift card holder! We would love for you to be a part of the morning as we create, craft and converse. Lunch will be served immediately following.This is a Pay-What-You-Want event. We ask that you RSVP if you can so we have enough supplies and refreshments. Please email info@communityconnecting.us or call Jackie at 443.553.8809 with questions or to sign-up.
BAND, 7 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City. "Raising Cain" Band.
COCKTAIL HOUR AND GAMES, cocktail hour 6 p.m., games 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Catholic School, 810 Aiken Ave., Perryville. Tickets: $40/person or $75/couple. Price includes $2,000 in "play money." Beer, wine, soda, and appetizers included. Contact Kelly at 410-642-6265 for tickets
FLEA MARKET, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Ave. Singerly Fire Company Flea Market held the first Saturday of every month. Contact Butch Bryan at 410-920-8049 if interested.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
FIGURE DRAWING SESSION, 10 a.m. to noon, Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Figure drawing group meets every week on the 2nd floor gallery at the arts council. All skill levels are welcome, just bring your art supplies with you. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Cost is only $5 per person, please call or email to make your reservations as seating is limited.
SUNDAY 2
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST, 8 to 11:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Catholic School, 810 Aiken Ave., Perryville. Adults: $8; Children ages 6-12: $5; Children age 5 and under: free.
BREAKFAST, Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Breakfast on the first Sunday of each month.
MUSIC AND DANCING, 5 to 9 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available. $4 per person, $6 for couples.
MONDAY 3
BINGO, 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. games start weekly at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. 29 games, Early Birds, six specials including two jackpots — $500 progressive jackpots, and winner-take-all. For additional info contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156 or Holly Merchant at 443-350-1431.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card.
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS, 7 to 10 p.m. every Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Women making friends and learning more about singing with an award-winning Sweet Adeline’s chorus. 410-638-0777.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT SPAGHETTI, every Monday 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $8. Guests welcome.
TUESDAY 4
SEED STARTING PRESENTATION, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Cecilton Library, 215 E. Main St., Cecilton. Get a jumpstart on your 2020 garden!
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. at Hack’s Point Fire House every Tuesday. Games start at $15. Free refreshments. For more information, call 410-275-8320.
BAR BINGO, 6 p.m., VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
YOGA 4 SENIORS, 9 to 10 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. Multi-level. $10 drop-in.
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephen's Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
MEN’S YOGA CLASS, 11 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Pre-registration is required. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. $12 per class if all six are pre-paid or $15 drop-in.
MEDITATION, 7 p.m. every Tuesday with Three Roots Wellness at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Learn basics of meditation practices and how to make it useful in your everyday life. Donation based. Registration is required email to angela@threerootswellness.com.
BURGER NIGHT, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. Hamburger steak with grilled onions and mushrooms, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable or slaw, roll & butter $8. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
$1.50 TACO TUESDAY, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Port Deposit VFW, Susquehanna River Road. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Cheeseburger and fries for $5.50. All are welcome.
CUB SCOUT PACK 120 MEETING, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Leeds United Methodist Church, 1579 Blue Ball Road, Elkton. Families with boys and girls in grades K-5 are invited to join us for fun activities and hands-on learning that puts kids in the middle of the action and prepares them for today and for life.
WEDNESDAY 5
ARTISTS IN ACTION, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Work alongside other artists in an open studio setting and share your techniques and skills. Bring supplies and something to eat. Registration not required. All artists are welcome. Every Wednesday.
COMMUNITY YOGA WEDNESDAYS, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the Lil Lack Yoga Studio, 2057 Pulaski Highway, in North East, July 19 through Aug. 17. $5 per class. All levels welcome. Jennifer Gerace, instructor. Email news@lillack.com.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card. Recurs weekly, Monday and Wednesday.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. early bird start, 7 p.m. regular games at Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Ave., Elkton $18 for a basic pack. Cash payouts with two progressive jackpots. For more information call 410-398-2078.
TEXAS HOLD’EM, 7 p.m. weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $10 entry. Cash prizes, food and beverages available.
YOGA, 5:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. On Wednesday nights, join Courtney Cronis for a one hour yoga session. Suitable for all levels of experience. Just $5.00 drop-in.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Beginner Yoga Classes at CCAC with Be Yoga Fresh on Wednesday Nights. You can sign up for 7 sessions/$50.00 or drop in - $10.00.
CECIL COUNTY CHESS CLUB, 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church Parish house, on Main St. in North East, across from the Post Office. For more information call John Anderson at 1-302-593-3752 or email daoceanandjohn@aol.com.
DINNER, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Fried flounder, potato, vegetable, roll and butter $8. Full menu also available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 p.m. at the VFW Post No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $6-$7.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Karaoke with Steve from 7 p.m. to close. Guests welcome.
WINGS AND MORE, 5 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 6 to 9 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. DJ Bob and karaoke.
STORY TIME AND WALK-IN WEDNESDAYS, 9 to 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception School, 452 E. Bow St., Elkton. Take a tour, meet the new principal, and see the changes. Call 410-398-2636 or email emurphy@icschoolweb.org for information.
THURSDAY 6
DANCE LESSONS, doors open at 6:30 p.m., lessons are from 7 to 9 p.m., American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry Street, Perryville. Line Dance Lessons by Shirley Mackey held every Thursday. Cost is $5 per person. For additional info, contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Thursday Night Yoga at CCAC with Shay Robb. One hour yoga sessions, just $7.00 drop-in.
LINE DANCING, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $5 (free lessons included).
COUNTRY LINE DANCE AND LESSONS, 7 to 10 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. $5 per person.
BINGO, early bird starting every Thursday at 6:20 p.m., doors opening at 5:30 p.m., at the Elkton American Legion. Presented by the Elkton Lions Club. $15 minimum purchase required per person. Raffles, 50/50’s and more. Proceeds benefit local community. Call 443-907-9309 with questions.
DINNER SPECIAL, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Open to the public.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at the VFW No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. Line dancing night from 7 to 9 p.m.
PIZZA NIGHT, 6 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Prices vary by pizza sizes and toppings. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests welcome.
RODGERS TAVERN OPEN, Noon to 4 p.m., 259 Broad St., Perryville. More days/hours available with phone call to 410-642-2164.
FRIDAY 7
CCAC OPENING RECEPTION, 5 to 8 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. February at the arts council will feature a partner exhibition, featuring North East High School & Rising Sun High School art students with partner show featuring local photographer, Heather Rees and her Solo Exhibition, "Joyful Soul." In conjunction with the featured shows, the open show, "Too Cool For School," will hang in the back gallery. The opening reception will be held during Elkton's First Friday Art Loop, Feb. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. Music will be provided by Chad Racine. This is a free and family friendly event.
MOUNT AVIAT CREAM PUFF DAY, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mount Aviat Academy, 399 Childs Road, Childs. Delicious, homemade cream puffs — a specialty of the Oblate Sisters — are available for pre-order only until Jan. 31. Pricing is $2.75 each or $33/dozen. Pick-up is Friday, Feb. 7 at the MAA gym between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Delivery is available for large orders in Elkton and Newark. Order forms are available on the MAA website at www.MountAviat.org. For questions, contact Pat Seigel at 410.398.2206 during school hours.
ELKTON FIRST FRIDAY, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Elkton. Stop by and visit our local artists for exhibit openings, live demonstrations, and performances. Monthly themes and specials are featured throughout town. Also featuring Music on Main Street.
YOGA, 11:45 a.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Friday Yoga with Shay Robb at CCAC. One hour yoga session, just $7.00 drop-in.
DINNER, 6 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
PORTRAIT STUDY SESSION, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Portrait Study sessions takes place on the second floor of the arts council every Friday. Enhance your skills with a live model each week. This is a 2 hour session. Bring your art supplies, the rest will be supplied by the arts council. Cost is $5 per person.
SATURDAY 8
HEALTHY EATING CLASS, 9:30 a.m., Nesbitt Hall, 99 N. Main St., Port Deposit. Join us as we go deeper with healthy eating options, tips on how to sustain your decision and new this month, easy and beneficial stretches for everyone. Bring a towel and a yoga mat if you have one; and if not no worries, we will have extra. This is a Pay-What-You-Want event.
ALCOHOL INK ART CLASS, 10 a.m. to noon, Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Join Jennifer Lex Wojnar at Cecil County Arts Council for Alcohol Ink Jewelry Class. In this 3 hour class, Jenn will instruct you on how to make a beautiful, one-of-a-kind pendent! Try different techniques of adding ink & alcohol to make your own abstract creation on yupo paper. You receive 2 pieces of yupo paper and 2 pendents with chains with the purchase of the class. Additional pendents will be available for $5 cash each. No experience needed!
KARAOKE, 7 to 11 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available.
FIGURE DRAWING SESSION, 10 a.m. to noon, Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main St., Elkton. Figure drawing group meets every week on the 2nd floor gallery at the arts council. All skill levels are welcome, just bring your art supplies with you. Must be 18 years or older to participate. Cost is only $5 per person, please call or email to make your reservations as seating is limited.
SUNDAY 9
BREAKFAST, 8 to 11 a.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City. "All U Can Eat" Breakfast.
DESSERT, Principio UMC Hall, 1511 Principio Furnace Rd. (Rt. 7), Perryville. To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the Perryville Lions Club is taking orders for a creamy, light cheesecake-like pie, topped with cherry pie filling in a graham-cracker crust. Cost: $9 per pie. To order, email bgiraldi@icloud.com by Sunday, Feb. 9. Pick-up will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, 1:30-3:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the community through Lions Club's projects.
MUSIC AND DANCING, 5 to 9 p.m., Elkton VFW Post 8175, 208 W. High St., Elkton. Public welcome. Food available. $4 per person, $6 for couples.
MONDAY 10
BINGO, 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. games start weekly at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. 29 games, Early Birds, six specials including two jackpots — $500 progressive jackpots, and winner-take-all. For additional info contact Cyndie at 410-378-4156 or Holly Merchant at 443-350-1431.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card.
UPPER CHESAPEAKE CHORUS, 7 to 10 p.m. every Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran, 201 Mt. Royal Ave., Aberdeen. Women making friends and learning more about singing with an award-winning Sweet Adeline’s chorus. 410-638-0777.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT SPAGHETTI, every Monday 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $8. Guests welcome.
TUESDAY 11
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. at Hack’s Point Fire House every Tuesday. Games start at $15. Free refreshments. For more information, call 410-275-8320.
BAR BINGO, 6 p.m., VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave., Chesapeake City.
YOGA 4 SENIORS, 9 to 10 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. Multi-level. $10 drop-in.
SENIOR MEETING, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Stephen's Parish Hall in Earleville. Anyone 55 or older is invited to attend. Come and meet your neighbors. No membership fee. Lunch is served. Come for the fellowship, speaker, see what events we are planning. Questions call 410-275-8150.
MEN’S YOGA CLASS, 11 a.m. at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Pre-registration is required. Call instructor Laura Hannan at 1-540-421-0296. $12 per class if all six are pre-paid or $15 drop-in.
MEDITATION, 7 p.m. every Tuesday with Three Roots Wellness at Painted Turtle Arts Studio, 13 N. Main St., North East. Learn basics of meditation practices and how to make it useful in your everyday life. Donation based. Registration is required email to angela@threerootswellness.com.
BURGER NIGHT, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. Hamburger steak with grilled onions and mushrooms, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable or slaw, roll & butter $8. Full menu available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
$1.50 TACO TUESDAY, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Port Deposit VFW, Susquehanna River Road. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Cheeseburger and fries for $5.50. All are welcome.
CUB SCOUT PACK 120 MEETING, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Leeds United Methodist Church, 1579 Blue Ball Road, Elkton. Families with boys and girls in grades K-5 are invited to join us for fun activities and hands-on learning that puts kids in the middle of the action and prepares them for today and for life.
WEDNESDAY 12
ARTISTS IN ACTION, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Work alongside other artists in an open studio setting and share your techniques and skills. Bring supplies and something to eat. Registration not required. All artists are welcome. Every Wednesday.
COMMUNITY YOGA WEDNESDAYS, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the Lil Lack Yoga Studio, 2057 Pulaski Highway, in North East, July 19 through Aug. 17. $5 per class. All levels welcome. Jennifer Gerace, instructor. Email news@lillack.com.
REBEL DANCE FITNESS CLASS, 6:30 p.m. at Street Lamp Productions, 5 Valley View Drive, Rising Sun. One-hour class. $5 to drop in or $45 for a 10-class punch card. Recurs weekly, Monday and Wednesday.
BINGO, 6:30 p.m. early bird start, 7 p.m. regular games at Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Ave., Elkton $18 for a basic pack. Cash payouts with two progressive jackpots. For more information call 410-398-2078.
TEXAS HOLD’EM, 7 p.m. weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays at American Legion Post 135, 300 Cherry St., Perryville. $10 entry. Cash prizes, food and beverages available.
YOGA, 5:30 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. On Wednesday nights, join Courtney Cronis for a one hour yoga session. Suitable for all levels of experience. Just $5.00 drop-in.
YOGA, 7 p.m., Cecil County Arts Council, 135 E. Main Street, Elkton. Beginner Yoga Classes at CCAC with Be Yoga Fresh on Wednesday Nights. You can sign up for 7 sessions/$50.00 or drop in - $10.00.
CECIL COUNTY CHESS CLUB, 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church Parish house, on Main St. in North East, across from the Post Office. For more information call John Anderson at 1-302-593-3752 or email daoceanandjohn@aol.com.
DINNER, 4 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 135 in Perryville. Fried flounder, potato, vegetable, roll and butter $8. Full menu also available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Guests welcome.
BURGER NIGHT, 5 p.m. at the VFW Post No. 8185, 520 Susquehanna Road, Port Deposit. $6-$7.
WING NIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at North East VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East. Karaoke with Steve from 7 p.m. to close. Guests welcome.
WINGS AND MORE, 5 to 8 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City.
KARAOKE, 6 to 9 p.m., Chesapeake City VFW Post 7687, 304 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City. DJ Bob and karaoke.
STORY TIME AND WALK-IN WEDNESDAYS, 9 to 11 a.m., Immaculate Conception School, 452 E. Bow St., Elkton. Take a tour, meet the new principal, and see the changes. Call 410-398-2636 or email emurphy@icschoolweb.org for information.
