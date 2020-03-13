Elkton, MD (21921)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain this morning...then becoming partly cloudy and windy at times. High near 70F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.