Cat of the Week: Waffles

Waffles doesn’t need syrup to make him any sweeter! This honey of a boy is an absolute doll. Waffles is so much more than just his handsome looks; he is one smooth gentleman. This guy gets along well with his fellow cat roommates and enjoys the company of people, yet he is also content to spend time alone. While Waffles really enjoys affection, as well as a comfy lap, he isn’t overly needy demanding your constant attention. This guy is a young-at-heart 8-year-old and enjoys playtime as much as he does lounging in the sun. Waffles will be a perfect fit in any home and would love to spend Thanksgiving with his forever family.
Featured Events
family friendly accessible contributed
Good Shepherd Catholic School
$9 dinner
Dine at the Spaghetti Supper each evening from 4 to 7 p.m. Visit with Santa, bid at the Sil… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.