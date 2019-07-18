Cat of the week: Tush
PHOTO COURTESY OF CCAS

Tush is an 5-year-old male grey tabby. He enjoys sitting on the windowsill and watching the world go by. He is a very sweet and snuggly cat who purrs super loud. He is a little shy at first, but warms up quickly and will give his person head-butts to show his affection. Can you give Tush the fur-ever home he wants?

Cecil County Animal Services Shelter 3280 Augustine Herman Highway Chesapeake City, MD 21915 410-441-2040 Email: ccasinfo@ccgov.org Animal Care & Control Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Shelter Hours: Monday: Closed Tuesday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 2 to 7 p.m.

Thursday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 4p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 3 p.m.

Adoption rates:

Cats $40

Dogs $65

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.