Tush is an 5-year-old male grey tabby. He enjoys sitting on the windowsill and watching the world go by. He is a very sweet and snuggly cat who purrs super loud. He is a little shy at first, but warms up quickly and will give his person head-butts to show his affection. Can you give Tush the fur-ever home he wants?
Cat of the week: Tush
Cecil County Animal Services Shelter 3280 Augustine Herman Highway Chesapeake City, MD 21915 410-441-2040 Email: ccasinfo@ccgov.org Animal Care & Control Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Shelter Hours: Monday: Closed Tuesday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 2 to 7 p.m.
Thursday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 4p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 3 p.m.
Adoption rates:
Cats $40
Dogs $65
