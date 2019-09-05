The search for bigfoot is over, come meet Telia! This guy is really special and not just because he’s a polydactyl; this extra toed handsome guy is super sweet. In addition to his fancy footwork, Telia is a mega purring machine when he’s getting attention, loves to give head butts and enjoys being held, most of the time. He gets along fine with his fellow felines and will be a great addition to a multi-cat household or as an only kitty. This two and a half-year-old was initially a bit overwhelmed by the shelter but has warmed up and become more at ease. We think in a home setting, Telia will fully blossom and become even more outgoing and adorable. Our big-footed boy is waiting to step into his family’s heart and his forever home.
Cat of the week: Telia
Cecil County Animal Services Shelter 3280 Augustine Herman Highway Chesapeake City, MD 21915 410-441-2040 Email: ccasinfo@ccgov.org Animal Care & Control Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Shelter Hours: Monday: Closed Tuesday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 2 to 7 p.m.
Thursday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 4p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 3 p.m.
Adoption rates:
Cats $40
Dogs $65
