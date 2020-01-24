Cat of the Week: Suzie

Suzie is a Q-tie and an absolute sweetheart! This little lady is a champion snuggler who really loves, and is so grateful for, attention. Miss Suzie is a spry miss who lives peacefully with her fellow felines and enjoys gentle play but would rather be curled up next to you or snoozing in a sunny window. At 12-years-young, through no fault of her own, she has found herself without the home she has known all her life. Sweet Suzie should not spend her golden years in a shelter; she deserves a loving forever home. This precious girl will make a great companion for more senior family members who have time for lots of chin rubs. Suzie is one of our Sunset Program partici-pets. CCAS will provide any medical care she may need; her foster adopter just needs to provide the home and, of course, lots of love that Suzie will return with contented purrs.
