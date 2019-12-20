Cat of the Week: Sandy

Sandy deClaws is hoping to spend the night before Christmas making sure no creature is stirring in his new house. This super sweet and handsome buff boy is ready to snuggle up for a long winter’s nap with his forever friend. Sadly, Sandy came to us because of his former best buddy’s serious health condition. Although he is adjusting to shelter life, it is obvious that Sandy really wants to go home. This very chill, declawed 9-year-old gentleman will be happiest in a low key home and will make a great companion for more senior family members who have time for lots of chin rubs. Sandy deClaws can’t wait to wish Happy Christmas to all and to all a good night, especially his new family!
