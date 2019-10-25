Cat of the Week: Papa Dinosaur

Papa Dinosaur has a dino-mite purr-sonality! This big boy with a big head has an even bigger heart. This confident fellow keeps an eye on things in the free roam catroom. Papa seems to think he’s in charge, looking out for and keeping a watch on staff, visitors and his fellow felines. When this handsome six-year-old guy takes a break from his self-appointed duties, he welcomes attention with grateful purrs. Papa is ready to help you supervise your home and can’t wait to take care of and love his forever family.
