Meet Olaf, a lovely older gentleman about 6 years old. He is FIV+ (which means he gets to hang out in the employee break room with a few other cats.) The feline immunodeficiency virus is a feline-specific virus and cannot be spread to humans or other species. He loves to give head-butts, snuggles, and make kitty biscuits. Please don’t mind his eyes as he has a condition called entropion and has had a few repairs done during his time at CCAS. Olaf would love to crash on your couch and maybe even take a nap on your chest. Please come visit, take a look, and maybe take home your next furbaby today!
Cat of the week: Olaf
Cecil County Animal Services Shelter 3280 Augustine Herman Highway Chesapeake City, MD 21915 410-441-2040 Email: ccasinfo@ccgov.org Animal Care & Control Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Shelter Hours: Monday: Closed Tuesday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 2 to 7 p.m.
Thursday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 4p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 3 p.m.
Adoption rates:
Cats $40
Dogs $65
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.