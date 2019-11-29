Cat of the Week: Muffy

Muffy is marvelous! This super sweet lady just wants to be loved and will reward you with her soothing purrs. We think Muffy’s cock-eared appearance only makes her more adorable. This girl is laid back and really enjoys a comfortable spot in the sun. Muffy gets along with other cats and lived happily with her brother Dozer, so she is used to dogs. She did nothing to deserve losing her home and has no idea why that happened. Muffy is really hoping that Santa will bring her an early Christmas present, her forever family.
