Max is an 11-year-old male cat. He is a lazy but lovable guy who is looking for his purrfect person to spend the days binge watching Netflix and eating all the snacks. Please come into the shelter to meet this sweet boy today!
Cat of the week: Max
Cecil County Animal Services Shelter 3280 Augustine Herman Highway Chesapeake City, MD 21915 410-441-2040 Email: ccasinfo@ccgov.org Animal Care & Control Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Shelter Hours: Monday: Closed Tuesday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 2 to 7 p.m.
Thursday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 4p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 3 p.m.
Adoption rates:
Cats $40
Dogs $65
