Cat of the week: Ladybug

Ladybug is such a snuggle bug! This super sweet girl will only bug you for more attention, she can’t get enough chin rubs and really turns on the purrs. Ladybug is a friendly and loving 12-year-young miss who knows how to enjoy the finer things in life. Her forever home wish list includes good food, good company, a comfy cushion, and a sunny spot purr-fect for catnapping. Other cats are also welcome. Ladybug is gentle and laid back and will fit in well in a calm home. She will also be a loving companion for senior family members.
