Cat of the Week: Halle

Super sweet Halle can’t understand why her family moved without her. This precious 16-year old beauty sadly finds herself in our care. Miss Halle just wants to be loved and petted. While Halle is doing fine and enjoys a healthy appetite, she will be much happier in the home setting she deserves where she can snuggle into a comfy lap. This gentle and laid back love will fit in well in a calm home and will be a great companion for a senior family member. This pretty calico is one of our Sunset Program partici-pets. CCAS will provide any medical care she may need; her foster adopter just needs to provide the home and, of course, lots of love that Halle will return in kind with contented purrs.
