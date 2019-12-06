Cat of the Week: Gravity

You won’t want to defy this Gravity. This sweet miss eagerly looks forward to attention and welcomes snuggles, cuddles and chin rubs. Although you just may feel weighed down by Gravity when she settles in for a long winter’s nap, happily purring her contentment. This sleek, black 4-year-old beauty enjoys playtime as much as she does dozing in a sunny spot. She can get a bit overstimulated sometimes, so she’ll do best in a home with school-aged or older children. Gravity is ready to celebrate the holidays and every day with her forever family.
