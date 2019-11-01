Cat of the Week: Gary

Gary is one garrulous guy. Don’t be fooled by his demure pose, this is one very social boy who has so much to say that you may have trouble getting a word in. This outgoing chatty chap will loyally follow you around, purring the whole time. You would never know Gary was a bit of a scaredy-cat when he came into our care. It certainly didn’t take this 1 ½-year-old long to come out of his shell and take over the free roam cat room. He is usually the first one to greet you and, of course, start a conversation, probably saying, “Why aren’t you petting me?” Gary is one adorable, very handsome gentleman waiting for his very lucky forever family.
