Cat of the Week: Feisty

Feisty is one fine fellow! This boy is a serious lovebug and quite a unique character. When he first came to us, he seemed to be a bit standoffish. This 1 ½-year-old really fooled us, Feisty would much rather be cuddled in your arms and is content to stay there; he does not want to be put down and tries to come right back up. Feisty just wants to love and be loved; he gives great hugs, kisses and chin rubs, yes, he gives you chin rubs trying to snuggle as close as possible. This adorable guy also has one of the loudest purrs. It’s a little early for Valentine’s Day but this guy is a perfect Valentine. While he gets along well with his fellow felines, Feisty will be just as happy to have you all to himself and be your one and only.
