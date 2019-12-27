Cat of the Week: Fabb

Fabbergastic is FABulous! This very handsome sweetheart is a gentle soul who welcomes attention once he gets to know you. One and a half year old Fabber may act a little shy at first but quickly warms up, then can’t get enough chin rubs and will keep coming back for more. This gorgeous guy with a magnificent smoky mane is decked out in his finest formal attire ready to ring in the New Year in his new home. Our Fabb fellow is FIV positive and while veterinary experts agree that FIV-positive cats can live a long and happy life with other cats, ideally we would prefer to place him in a home with other FIV-positive cats or as any only pet.
