Cat of the week: Drizelle

Drizelle is no wicked stepsister. This sleek gray beauty is much more the sweet princess waiting for her fairy tale forever home to come true. Drizelle is super friendly, loves attention, starts purring as soon as you come near her and then really ramps it up for head and chin scratches. At 2 years old, this smart girl has outgrown the crazy kitten stage, although she still knows how to have fun, and now has the maturity to enjoy being a lap cat. Miss D gets along very nicely with her fellow feline roommates but will be equally happy as your only princess. Make this sweetheart’s happy ending come true by welcoming her home.
