Diego is a darling and special boy with a sad story. This fine fellow was reluctantly brought to us due to his owner’s serious health condition. It’s obvious that Diego has been a well-loved and loving family member who has lived with dogs and children who have kept this 13-year-old charmer young at heart. This gorgeous green-eyed gent has an adventurous soul; he enjoys exploring, gentle play and, of course, a comfy bed. We would love to see Diego be adopted or he is also eligible for our Sunset program, call us for more information.
Cat of the week: Diego
Cecil County Animal Services Shelter 3280 Augustine Herman Highway Chesapeake City, MD 21915 410-441-2040 Email: ccasinfo@ccgov.org Animal Care & Control Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Shelter Hours: Monday: Closed Tuesday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 2 to 7 p.m.
Thursday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 4p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 3 p.m.
Adoption rates:
Cats $40
Dogs $65
