Cat of the week: Coco Chanel

Fall fashion has arrived, introducing Coco Chanel. This elegant looking lady may be named for a fashionista but this sweetheart doesn’t put on any fancy airs. This friendly miss reaches up to be hugged and happily settles into your lap purring contentedly. Then this 4-year-old is ready for playtime like the kitten she is at heart. Coco is easy going, gets along well with, and enjoys the company of, her fellow cat roommates. If you’re looking for a fabulous feline family member, Miss Chanel is ready to style your home with fun and lots of love!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.