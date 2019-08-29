Cat of the week: Claudi

Claudi is as cuddly as she is cute! She loves attention and is also a champion lap cat; just take a seat in our cat room and she will quickly settle into your lap, purr-fectly content to stay there. This petite tux beauty gets along with her fellow cat roommates and enjoys playtime. This 1-year-old is all you could ask for in a feline friend; she has all of her adorable kitten spirit without the manic mayhem. Claudi can’t wait to meet you and steal your heart at the same time she steals your lap.
