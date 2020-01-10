Cat of the Week: Chloe

Chloe is a very special girl looking for her very special family. This 8-year-old calico beauty with soulful eyes is a purr-fect miss, she’s super sweet and affectionate. Chloe would love to spend this winter (and every season) snuggled up on her person’s lap contentedly purring. Chloe is one of our Sunset partici-pets and needs a forever foster home who can help her manage her diabetes. Happily, this precious lady is a model patient who takes her daily injection easily. This condition doesn’t interfere with Chloe’s enjoying life or the company of people. CCAS will provide her medication, vet care and food; all she needs from her family is love, care and plenty of cuddles.
