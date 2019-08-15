Chloe is special girl looking for her special family. Chloe is a purr-fect miss, super sweet and affectionate. This 8-year-old calico beauty is looking for a foster home since she has diabetes that doesn’t in the least interfere with her enjoying life. Happily, Chloe is a model patient who takes her daily injection easily. As part of our Sunset program, we will provide her medication, vet care and food; all you need to provide is love and care, and plenty of cuddles.
Cat of the week: Chloe
Cecil County Animal Services Shelter 3280 Augustine Herman Highway Chesapeake City, MD 21915 410-441-2040 Email: ccasinfo@ccgov.org Animal Care & Control Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Shelter Hours: Monday: Closed Tuesday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 2 to 7 p.m.
Thursday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Friday: Noon to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 4p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 3 p.m.
Adoption rates:
Cats $40
Dogs $65
