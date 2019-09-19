Cat of the week: Chloe

Chloe is very special girl looking for her special family. Chloe is a purr-fect miss, super sweet and affectionate. This 8-year-old calico beauty with the soulful eyes is looking for a foster home who can help her manage her diabetes. This condition doesn't interfere with her enjoying life and people at all. Happily, Chloe is a model patient who takes her daily injection easily. CCAS will provide her medication, vet care and food; all she needs from her family is love, care and plenty of cuddles.
