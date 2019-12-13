Cat of the Week: Casserole

Casserole is the perfect dish for the holidays (and every day). This adorable 20+ pound chunk is as sweet as he is big, and he’s really, really big. Mr. Cass is a sociable guy who welcomes all attention and would love to park contentedly on your lap, as long as your lap can support all of his purring adorableness. He obviously enjoys his meals but could use some dietary guidance. Cass Man is FIV positive and while veterinary experts agree that FIV-positive cats can live a long and happy life with other cats, ideally we would prefer to place him in a home with other FIV-positive cats or as an only pet. Casserole can’t wait to meet you and spread (literally) the love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.