Cat of the week: Boots

Boots can’t wait to step into your home and heart! This elegant dilute calico is gorgeous but even more importantly, she is a real sweetheart. After some snuggles, chin and head rubs, Bootsy is ready to bird watch with you and will entertain you with her adorable chirping, especially when she spies a feathered friend. This youngster was a well-loved pet who lived in a home setting and only came to us when her owners realized they had too many pets to properly care for, so this miss is well socialized with people and other animals. Loveable Boots deserves her loving forever home, please make it yours.
