Cat of the Week: Ava

Ava is a very adorable lady. This pretty petite calico tabby is a sweetheart and one of our favorites, okay, we have a lot of favorites but this girl is really special. This fun 3-year-old enjoys having a good time and when playtime is over, Ava is ready for chin rubs and lap time. This precious miss really wants a home of her own, while she gets along fine with her fellow cat room roommates, sometimes the shelter can be overwhelming. A comfy spot in the sun, a feather wand and, of course, someone to love is Ava’s idea of the good life. Won’t you please give her the life she longs for and deserves?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.