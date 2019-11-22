A monthly column from Beverly A. Jackey MS, RDN Educator, Family and Consumer Sciences University of Maryland Extension. Katie Graham, a dietetic intern at West Chester University, contributed to this month’s column:
Does it seem like the holidays arrive quicker each year? This season is celebrated with parties and events that surround us with festive foods and it’s easy to overindulge on our favorite ones that we eat only during this time of year. On average, Americans gain 1-2 pounds between Halloween and New Year’s Day. That may not seem like much, except most people don’t lose that extra weight and these additional pounds can really add up over time. With a few slight tweaks you can stay on track and be one step ahead of holiday weight gain. These ten tips can help you stay fit and have fun during this holiday season.
1. Limit liquid calories. Often, people don’t realize how much sugar or calories are in alcoholic beverages. For example, a cup of eggnog can be 450-500 calories and one 7 oz. glass of red wine or a 12 oz. beer can account for nearly 150-220 calories. If you drink alcohol, have a glass of water or juice-flavored seltzer in between drinks. Creating your own flavored water options using fruits and herbs can also be a fun and festive way to hydrate during the holidays.
2. Avoid appetizers. Calories consumed before the meal can often be as much as the calories from the meal itself. It’s best to limit your food intake to the main course, but if you do enjoy appetizers, aim for a small portion. Enjoy a small amount of your favorite dip and pair it with an array of fruits and veggies so you are not tempted to go back for more.
3. Be picky with protein. Choose a lean protein option such as white meat turkey without the skin, pork tenderloin, ham with the fat removed, fish or beans. Consuming a protein option will promote fullness, which may decrease the overall amount of calories you consume.
4. Portion the potatoes. If you enjoy traditional mashed potatoes choose a smaller portion. Try to get creative with potato options. Consider adding cauliflower to your potatoes before you mash them or simple roast sweet potatoes with cinnamon in place of the sugar-laden sweet potato casserole.
5. Choose healthy whole grains. By skipping the roll and butter, which is typically not a highlight of the meal, you can save 200 calories. If you do enjoy bread at your meal, choose whole grain options like 100% whole wheat or 100% whole grain breads. Also, bake your stuffing outside of the turkey. It contains less calories (no fat and juices from the bird) and from a food safety perspective, is safer to eat too.
6. Vary your veggies. Fill half your plate with non-starchy vegetables such as broccoli, carrots, and green beans. If you’re hosting, use a large serving utensil for veggies so your guests can take a bigger portion of these low-calorie foods. If you’re the guest, offer to bring a non-starchy vegetable to ensure a low-calorie option would be available
7. Get creative with confections. When creating desserts, try making healthy substitutes using unsweetened applesauce or mashed ripe bananas instead of butter. Use spices such as cinnamon, allspice, or nutmeg instead of salt to add flavor. If you prefer to enjoy other’s creations, opt for a mini portion and don’t go back for seconds.
8. Focus on friends and family. Eat slowly during the meal so you have time to feel full and enjoy the company of others. Then after the meal steer social activities away from the table. Try getting together a group to go for a walk or make plans to volunteer at your favorite local organization.
9. Manage stress. Give yourself a break! The holidays can be very stressful and overwhelming. Some of the best ways to manage stress are to find support, connect socially, and get plenty of sleep. You can also try mediation, breathing exercises, and yoga.
10. Keep moving! Take time to be active over the holiday season. Do an extra lap in the mall when shopping for gifts, meet a friend for ice skating, take an easy stroll around your neighborhood.
Food is such an enjoyable and important part of the holidays and it’s okay to indulge occasionally. However, by balancing your food intake with physical activity you can prevent the extra holiday weight gain and avoid making the New Year’s resolution to “go on a diet”!
Happy Thanksgiving!
