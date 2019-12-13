A monthly column from Beverly A. Jackey MS, RDN Educator, Family and Consumer Sciences University of Maryland Extension:
Many people, myself included, look forward to the holiday season and the start of a new year. For some, it’s about taking a few days off from work or spending time with family and friends. Others may enjoy a warm weather getaway to escape the cold and snow. While this season can be fun and joyous, it can also be a very stressful time. If you find decorating, shopping at overcrowded malls, gift-wrapping dozens of packages, hosting or attending too many holiday parties are causing you stress, you are not alone. A recent poll by the American Psychological Association reported that 8 out of 10 people anticipate increased stress during this holiday season. Stress anytime of the year is not healthy, can make you sick, and is related to several health problems. Stress seems to worsen or increase the risk of conditions like obesity, heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, depression, gastrointestinal problems, and asthma. Before you get too “stressed out” about stress, there are so many ways to minimize stress during the holidays. After reading numerous articles and other resources and scanning the internet about reducing holiday stress, here’s my best picks for reducing holiday stress. Consider trying a new one each day. You may even end up enjoying the holidays more than you thought you would with these “12 Days of Holiday Stress Strategies.”
1st Day: Set a Spending Budget. Holiday spending money may be unavoidable, but you can control how much you spend. Spending too much only adds to your stress. Plan ahead, review your finances, and come up with a realistic budget for gifts. Also, try alternatives to buying gifts like donating to a charity in someone’s name or giving homemade gifts.
2nd Day: Don’t Abandon Healthy Habits. Holiday eating and drinking should not be a free-for-all. Enjoy your favorite holiday foods in small portions. Have healthy snacks before gatherings to avoid going overboard on sweets. Drink alcohol in moderation and drink water frequently.
3rd Day: Get Plenty of Exercise. Exercise might be the last thing on your mind, however, being active elevates your mood and helps cope with stress. Aim for at least 30 minutes of physical activity, three times weekly and do things you enjoy: walking, hiking, dancing or fitness classes.
4th Day: Keep It Simple. You don’t have to do everything yourself. Delegate! Instead of preparing an entire meal alone, ask everyone to bring a dish. Know your limitations and learn how to say “no.”
5th Day: Take a Calm-down Break. Take a breather and clear your mind. Even spending as little as 15 minutes alone or doing activities you enjoy could make a big of difference.
6th Day: Stop and Smell the Citrus. Citrus fragrances can boost feelings of well-being and alleviate stress. Cut and smell a lemon or orange or dab a little lemon or orange essential oil on a cloth and keep it in your pocket or purse.
7th Day: Turn up the Tunes. Listen to some of your favorite holiday tunes. Research from the University of Maryland shows that hearing music you enjoy relaxes blood vessels, increases blood flow and calms you down.
8th Day: Don’t over schedule! Some people suffer from FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out), taking on more than they can manage because they don’t want to miss out on. If you’re feeling stressed and overwhelmed by your holiday agenda, it’s OK to slow down.
9th Day: Set Priorities. Writing your holiday plans on paper shows you how realistic and manageable they are. Set aside 15 minutes each night to make a to-do list for the next day. When it comes to holiday activities, pick a few favorites and really enjoy them, while skipping the rest.
10th Day: Take a Moment and … Breathe. Taking a few deep breaths and really give your body the oxygen it needs. Simply stopping to take a few deep, cleansing breaths (at least 5) can reduce your level of negative stress in a matter of minutes.
11th Day: Count the Sheep. Stress can make sleeping more difficult. Having a good night’s sleep allows you to tackle holiday stress easier. Stick to your normal sleep routine, avoid heavy meals and alcohol before bedtime and try to get at least seven hours of sleep each night.
12th Day: Think positive! The holidays may drive you to your breaking point, however negative thinking can trigger your body’s stress response. Remember, it’s a time to spend with family and friends (even if they do stress you out!). Being optimistic helps you cope with holiday challenges.
You may not be able to avoid stressful situations during the holidays. But you can plan to respond to them in a healthy way.
Wishing you all peace and joy for the holidays.
