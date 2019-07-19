NORTH EAST — Envy takes root and blooms as something more sinister in Michele Chynoweth’s latest novel, “The Jealous Son.”
Based on the story of Cain and Abel in the Book of Genesis, Chynoweth’s fourth book in her line of contemporary retellings of Biblical stories tells the story of Cameron Trellis, who becomes jealous of his younger brother, Austin, who seems to have it all: scholarly excellence, a rocking musical career, and a marriage to the woman that Cameron first loved.
Part drama and part murder mystery, “The Jealous Son” grapples with grief, faith and forgiveness amidst a family tragedy. The book will be published Aug. 13, but readers can purchase a Kindle edition now or preorder a physical copy online.
Chynoweth, a North East resident, said the concept for the novel came to her “seemingly out of the blue.”
“The idea got planted,” she said. “I always want to say God puts the thought in my head or idea in my heart.”
After finishing her third Bible story-inspired novel, “The Runaway Prophet,” which was based on The Book of Jonah, Chynoweth buckled down to start writing “The Jealous Son” in 2017.
Loosely inspired by the sibling dynamics of her five children — with various aspects of the characters drawn from a mixture of the kids’ personalities — as well as the friendly rivalry with her own sister, Chynoweth wanted to craft a story that most people can relate to.
Whether a rivalry is with a coworker, friend, or a sibling as is the case in her book, Chynoweth said everyone can think back to a time when they wanted something that someone else had.
“We all struggle with jealousy,” she said. “It’s one of the seven deadly sins. We all struggle with shades of that and it can be detrimental even in small doses, so it’s something to take a look at in our own lives and realize the Bible speaks to that.”
To overcome that envy when it creeps up, Chynoweth encourages people to turn to God.
“Prayer is a good way to pray that God relieves you of your resentments, of your jealousy, of always wanting more and more and more,” she said. “Also, gratitude for what you do have. Whenever I can look at my life and I can be grateful for what I do have, it helps me not want what other people have or want more than I have right now. Gratitude is the root of happiness in my opinion because you need to be content with what you have to be happy.”
Chynoweth also recommended seeking a counselor to help “let [jealousy] go before it festers and becomes ugly.”
In the story of Cain and Abel, the two brothers make offerings to God. After God favors Abel’s offering, Cain kills Abel out of jealousy.
Chynoweth said her book, as well as the Biblical story it is based upon, demonstrate that even when there is no obvious explanation for events that may seem unfair, it is necessary to have faith in God rather than harboring envy for someone else who may appear to have more or better than one’s self.
“I think we need to not compare, not compete, stay in our lane, and pray and be thankful for what we do have … and not question God’s ways,” she said.
In the Bible, Adam and Eve are banished from the Garden of Eden. To modernize that story, Chynoweth’s version has Cameron and Austin’s parents, Alex and Eliza, banned from the Navajo Nation in Arizona where they were members.
Chynoweth said it was important for her to be able to authenticate the cultural aspects of the story, so she consulted with Bernie Dotson, the public relations officer at Diné College, a four-year, tribally controlled college that serves the Navajo Nation.
Chynoweth also consulted with her pastor, Father Jim Yeakel of Immaculate Conception Church, to authenticate the Biblical aspects of the book, as well as mothers who have experienced losses of children for some of the plot details.
During the First Friday show at The Palette & The Page in Elkton from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, Chynoweth will be signing copies of her books. She will also hold a book launch and signing at Kathy’s Corner Shop in North East from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. For a full list of signings and other events, as well as more information about Chynoweth and her writing, people can visit https://michelechynoweth.com/.
In addition to being an author, Chynoweth is an instructor of Continuing Education classes at Cecil College where she teaches book writing, publishing and marketing. As an instructor, book coach, speaker and editor, she has helped fellow writers become authors and get their books published.
Chynoweth said she has heard positive feedback from readers of the Kindle edition of “The Jealous Son,” and she is looking forward to hearing more from readers once the physical book comes out.
“I’m already hearing from readers that it’s their favorite,” she said. “I do believe my writing gets better over time and the novels get stronger and edgier over time. I’ve been hearing from readers that they really love the book, that it really touched their hearts and it really struck home. That they could see themselves in the characters and could identify.”
As she interacts with more readers, Chynoweth said she is grateful for how many local people love her stories.
“I feel truly blessed to live in Cecil County and to have the fanbase and the following that I do,” she said. “Readers are very loyal people when they love your books, so I’m just really lucky to have that local fanbase.”
In her genre of inspiration fiction, Chynoweth feels she has found her calling as she strives to bridge the gap between Christian and secular markets.
“There aren’t a lot of books out there that do that and that stay true to the Bible stories,” she said. “I love that I’ve been called for this unique purpose. I think readers are starting to catch on and realize it’s a good read, whether you know the Bible or not ... It’s contemporary fast-paced fiction, but it also gives that inspirational, spiritual message that God’s trying to get across in that particular story in the Bible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.