Plaza Cinema 17
1100 Peoples Plaza
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 834-8515
Good Newwz
9:55, 12:45, 3:35, 6:30, 9:50
Little Women
9:20, 12:40, 3:50, 7:15, 10:20
Spies In Disguise 3D
4:55
Spies In Disguise
9:15, 11:45, 2:20, 7:40, 10:15
Cats
9:10, 10:30, 1:10, 4:10, 6:50, 9:30
Dabangg 3
11:50, 3:15, 6:45, 10:10
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 3D
9:30, 11:00, 1:30, 3:00, 5:30, 7:00, 9:20
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
9:00, 10:00, 11:30, 12:00, 1:00, 2:00, 3:30, 4:00, 5:00, 6:00, 7:30, 8:00, 8:40, 10:00, 10:30, 10:00
Bombshell
9:35, 12:15, 2:50, 5:30, 8:10, 10:45
Jumanji: The Next Level
9:00, 9:50, 12:20, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40, 10:50
Richard Jewell
9:10, 12:10, 3:10, 6:10
Uncut Gems
10:10, 1:20, 4:45, 7:50, 10:55
Knives Out
9:40, 12:30, 3:30, 6:20, 9:15
Queen & Slim
9:10
Frozen II
9:05, 9:45, 12:50, 3:20, 5:50, 8:20
Westown Movies
150 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-2436
Little Women
9:35, 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:50
Spies In Disguise
9:15, 11:50, 2:15, 4:40, 7:10, 9:40
Cats
9:40, 12:20, 3:20, 6:15, 9:15
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 3D
9:30, 1:15, 5:00, 8:15
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
9:00, 10:00, 10:30, 11:00, 11:40, 12:30, 2:00, 2:30, 3:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:00, 6:30, 7:00, 7:30, 9:00, 9:30, 10:00, 10:15
Black Christmas
10:10
Bombshell
9:10, 1:45, 3:10, 6:25
Jumanji: The Next Level
9:05, 11:45, 2:25, 5:10, 7:50, 10:20
Richard Jewell
9:25, 12:10, 6:50
Frozen II
9:20, 11:25, 4:10, 6:05, 8:25
