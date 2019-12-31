At the movies stock logo
Plaza Cinema 17

1100 Peoples Plaza

Newark, DE 19702

(302) 834-8515

Good Newwz

9:55, 12:45, 3:35, 6:30, 9:50

Little Women

9:20, 12:40, 3:50, 7:15, 10:20

Spies In Disguise 3D

4:55

Spies In Disguise

9:15, 11:45, 2:20, 7:40, 10:15

Cats

9:10, 10:30, 1:10, 4:10, 6:50, 9:30

Dabangg 3

11:50, 3:15, 6:45, 10:10

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 3D

9:30, 11:00, 1:30, 3:00, 5:30, 7:00, 9:20

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

9:00, 10:00, 11:30, 12:00, 1:00, 2:00, 3:30, 4:00, 5:00, 6:00, 7:30, 8:00, 8:40, 10:00, 10:30, 10:00

Bombshell

9:35, 12:15, 2:50, 5:30, 8:10, 10:45

Jumanji: The Next Level

9:00, 9:50, 12:20, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40, 10:50

Richard Jewell

9:10, 12:10, 3:10, 6:10

Uncut Gems

10:10, 1:20, 4:45, 7:50, 10:55

Knives Out

9:40, 12:30, 3:30, 6:20, 9:15

Queen & Slim

9:10

Frozen II

9:05, 9:45, 12:50, 3:20, 5:50, 8:20

Westown Movies

150 Commerce Drive

Middletown, DE 19709

(302) 378-2436

Little Women

9:35, 12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:50

Spies In Disguise

9:15, 11:50, 2:15, 4:40, 7:10, 9:40

Cats

9:40, 12:20, 3:20, 6:15, 9:15

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker 3D

9:30, 1:15, 5:00, 8:15

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

9:00, 10:00, 10:30, 11:00, 11:40, 12:30, 2:00, 2:30, 3:00, 3:30, 4:00, 6:00, 6:30, 7:00, 7:30, 9:00, 9:30, 10:00, 10:15

Black Christmas

10:10

Bombshell

9:10, 1:45, 3:10, 6:25

Jumanji: The Next Level

9:05, 11:45, 2:25, 5:10, 7:50, 10:20

Richard Jewell

9:25, 12:10, 6:50

Frozen II

9:20, 11:25, 4:10, 6:05, 8:25

