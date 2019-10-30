At the movies stock logo
Plaza Cinema 17

1100 Peoples Plaza

Newark, DE 19702

(302) 834-8515

Black And Blue

1:20, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50

Countdown

12:35, 2:55, 5:25, 7:50, 10:10

Housefull 4

1:50, 6:00, 9:10

Made In China

3:10, 6:20, 9:20

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Extended Cut)

5:30, 9:05

Saand Ki Aankh

2:10, 6:10, 9:25

The Current War: Director’s Cut

1:15, 4:00, 6:40, 9:15

The Great Alaskan Race

12:45, 3:00, 5:20, 7:40, 9:55

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 3D

4:30, 10:20

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

12:30, 1:30, 3:30, 6:30, 7:30, 9:30

Zombieland: Double Tap

12:35, 2:50, 5:15, 7:45, 10:15

Gemini Man

1:10, 4:20, 7:20, 10:05

The Addams Family

1:00, 2:15, 3:15, 4:45, 7:15, 9:40

Joker

12:50, 1:50, 3:45, 5:00, 7:00, 8:00, 10:00

Abominable

1:40, 4:05

Downton Abbey

12:55, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

6:45, 9:40

Westown Movies

150 Commerce Drive

Middletown, DE 19709

(302) 378-2436

Black And Blue

11:45, 2:20, 4:50, 7:20, 9:45

Countdown

11:30, 1:30, 3:40, 5:45, 7:50, 10:15

Full Count

11:10

Portals

10:50, 5:50

The Current War: Director’s Cut

11:40, 2:00, 4:15, 6:30, 8:50

The Kill Team

1:45, 3:45

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 3D

6:00

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

12:15, 3:00, 6:40, 9:20

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil GTX

11:00, 1:40, 4:30, 7:10, 10:00

Zombieland: Double Tap

10:55, 1:10, 3:20, 5:30, 7:45, 9:55

Gemini Man

11:20, 1:50, 4:25, 7:00, 9:40

The Addams Family

11:15, 1:15, 2:55, 4:55, 7:40

Joker

11:25, 2:05, 4:45, 7:25, 10:05

Abominable

11:05, 3:45

Judy

11:15

Downton Abbey

3:50

It Chapter Two

8:40

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

9:50

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

6:25

A Nightmare On Elm Street

12:50, 6:50, 9:15

The After Party

10:10

