Plaza Cinema 17
1100 Peoples Plaza
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 834-8515
Black And Blue
1:20, 4:10, 7:10, 9:50
Countdown
12:35, 2:55, 5:25, 7:50, 10:10
Housefull 4
1:50, 6:00, 9:10
Made In China
3:10, 6:20, 9:20
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Extended Cut)
5:30, 9:05
Saand Ki Aankh
2:10, 6:10, 9:25
The Current War: Director’s Cut
1:15, 4:00, 6:40, 9:15
The Great Alaskan Race
12:45, 3:00, 5:20, 7:40, 9:55
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 3D
4:30, 10:20
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
12:30, 1:30, 3:30, 6:30, 7:30, 9:30
Zombieland: Double Tap
12:35, 2:50, 5:15, 7:45, 10:15
Gemini Man
1:10, 4:20, 7:20, 10:05
The Addams Family
1:00, 2:15, 3:15, 4:45, 7:15, 9:40
Joker
12:50, 1:50, 3:45, 5:00, 7:00, 8:00, 10:00
Abominable
1:40, 4:05
Downton Abbey
12:55, 3:50, 6:50, 9:45
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
6:45, 9:40
Westown Movies
150 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-2436
Black And Blue
11:45, 2:20, 4:50, 7:20, 9:45
Countdown
11:30, 1:30, 3:40, 5:45, 7:50, 10:15
Full Count
11:10
Portals
10:50, 5:50
The Current War: Director’s Cut
11:40, 2:00, 4:15, 6:30, 8:50
The Kill Team
1:45, 3:45
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil 3D
6:00
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
12:15, 3:00, 6:40, 9:20
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil GTX
11:00, 1:40, 4:30, 7:10, 10:00
Zombieland: Double Tap
10:55, 1:10, 3:20, 5:30, 7:45, 9:55
Gemini Man
11:20, 1:50, 4:25, 7:00, 9:40
The Addams Family
11:15, 1:15, 2:55, 4:55, 7:40
Joker
11:25, 2:05, 4:45, 7:25, 10:05
Abominable
11:05, 3:45
Judy
11:15
Downton Abbey
3:50
It Chapter Two
8:40
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
9:50
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
6:25
A Nightmare On Elm Street
12:50, 6:50, 9:15
The After Party
10:10
