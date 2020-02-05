Plaza Cinema 17
1100 Peoples Plaza
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 834-8515
Gretel & Hansel
12:00, 2:20, 5:00, 7:20, 10:00
The Rhythm Section
12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:30
Panga (Subtitled, Hindi Language)
8:40
The Gentlemen
12:20, 3:10, 6:40, 9:15
The Turning
12:10, 2:40, 5:30, 8:10, 10:40
Bad Boys For Life
12:00, 1:30, 2:30, 4:15, 5:15, 7:00, 8:00, 9:50, 10:45
Dolittle
12:00, 2:25, 2:50, 4:50, 6:00, 7:15, 9:40
1917
12:00, 12:10, 3:20, 6:20, 9:10
Just Mercy
1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 10:20
Little Women
1:15, 4:30, 7:40, 10:30
Spies In Disguise
1:40, 4:10, 6:30, 9:00
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
1:00, 4:00, 7:10, 10:10
Jumanji: The Next Level
12:25, 3:45, 7:35, 10:30
Knives Out
12:30, 3:30, 6:45, 9:45
Frozen II
1:10, 3:40
Ford V Ferrari
7:00
Jojo Rabbit
10:30
Parasite (Subtitled, Korean Language)
6:10, 9:35
Joker
3:30
Westown Movies
150 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-2436
Gretel & Hansel
1:30, 3:30, 6:35, 8:45, 10:15
The Rhythm Section
10:55, 1:35, 4:10, 7:00, 9:45
The Gentlemen
11:10, 1:40, 4:20, 6:55, 9:25
The Turning
11:05, 1:15, 3:25, 5:40, 7:50, 10:10
Bad Boys For Life
12:45, 3:40, 6:30, 9:20
Bad Boys For Life GTX
11:00, 7:15, 10:05
Dolittle
12:00, 2:30, 5:00, 7:30, 9:55
1917
11:45, 3:15, 6:50, 9:35
1917 GTX
1:45, 4:30
Just Mercy
3:45
Spies In Disguise
11:15
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
11:55, 3:00, 6:20, 9:30
Jumanji: The Next Level
11:20, 2:00, 4:40, 7:20, 10:00
Ford V Ferrari
9:35
Parasite
6:40
Joker
11:30
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
2:30
Meet Me In St. Louis
12:50, 6:50
