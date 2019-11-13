Plaza Cinema 17
1100 Peoples Plaza
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 834-8515
Doctor Sleep
12:00, 3:30, 7:00, 10:20
Jojo Rabbit
1:20, 4:05, 6:45, 9:25
Last Christmas
1:00, 4:10, 6:40, 9:20
Midway
12:30, 3:40, 6:50, 10:00
Playing With Fire
12:10, 2:40, 5:20, 7:50, 10:15
Arctic Dogs
12:25
Harriet
12:15, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Motherless Brooklyn
11:50, 3:05, 6:25, 9:35
Parasite
12:40, 4:00, 7:05, 10:10
Terminator: Dark Fate
12:05, 1:30, 3:00, 4:30, 6:00, 7:20, 9:00, 10:10
Black And Blue
11:55, 2:30, 5:00, 7:30, 10:05
Countdown
2:55, 5:15, 7:35, 9:45
Western Stars
12:20
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
12:50, 3:45, 6:30, 9:55
Zombieland: Double Tap
2:50, 5:10, 7:40, 10:25
The Addams Family
1:05, 3:15, 5:25, 7:45, 9:50
Joker
1:10, 4:20, 7:10, 9:30
Downton Abbey
12:25, 3:20, 6:20, 9:40
Westown Movies
150 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-2436
Cold Brook
10:10
Doctor Sleep
12:00, 3:30, 7:00, 10:10
Doctor Sleep GTX
6:20, 9:30
Last Christmas
11:40, 2:00, 4:25, 6:50, 9:15
Midway
11:15, 2:15, 6:40, 9:45
Midway GTX
12:15, 3:15
Playing With Fire
11:50, 2:30, 5:00, 7:30, 9:50
Arctic Dogs
1:55
Harriet
11:00, 1:45, 4:30, 7:10, 9:55
Motherless Brooklyn
2:35, 5:35, 8:35
Terminator: Dark Fate
11:10, 1:55, 4:40, 7:25, 10:15
Black And Blue
6:15
Countdown
8:40
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
11:25, 1:00, 3:40, 7:40, 9:35
Zombieland: Double Tap
4:00
The Addams Family
10:55, 12:30, 3:35, 5:40
Joker
11:20, 2:05, 4:45, 7:20, 10:05
Die Hard
12:50, 6:50
