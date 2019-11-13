At the movies stock logo
Plaza Cinema 17

1100 Peoples Plaza

Newark, DE 19702

(302) 834-8515

Doctor Sleep

12:00, 3:30, 7:00, 10:20

Jojo Rabbit

1:20, 4:05, 6:45, 9:25

Last Christmas

1:00, 4:10, 6:40, 9:20

Midway

12:30, 3:40, 6:50, 10:00

Playing With Fire

12:10, 2:40, 5:20, 7:50, 10:15

Arctic Dogs

12:25

Harriet

12:15, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10

Motherless Brooklyn

11:50, 3:05, 6:25, 9:35

Parasite

12:40, 4:00, 7:05, 10:10

Terminator: Dark Fate

12:05, 1:30, 3:00, 4:30, 6:00, 7:20, 9:00, 10:10

Black And Blue

11:55, 2:30, 5:00, 7:30, 10:05

Countdown

2:55, 5:15, 7:35, 9:45

Western Stars

12:20

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

12:50, 3:45, 6:30, 9:55

Zombieland: Double Tap

2:50, 5:10, 7:40, 10:25

The Addams Family

1:05, 3:15, 5:25, 7:45, 9:50

Joker

1:10, 4:20, 7:10, 9:30

Downton Abbey

12:25, 3:20, 6:20, 9:40

Westown Movies

150 Commerce Drive

Middletown, DE 19709

(302) 378-2436

Cold Brook

10:10

Doctor Sleep

12:00, 3:30, 7:00, 10:10

Doctor Sleep GTX

6:20, 9:30

Last Christmas

11:40, 2:00, 4:25, 6:50, 9:15

Midway

11:15, 2:15, 6:40, 9:45

Midway GTX

12:15, 3:15

Playing With Fire

11:50, 2:30, 5:00, 7:30, 9:50

Arctic Dogs

1:55

Harriet

11:00, 1:45, 4:30, 7:10, 9:55

Motherless Brooklyn

2:35, 5:35, 8:35

Terminator: Dark Fate

11:10, 1:55, 4:40, 7:25, 10:15

Black And Blue

6:15

Countdown

8:40

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

11:25, 1:00, 3:40, 7:40, 9:35

Zombieland: Double Tap

4:00

The Addams Family

10:55, 12:30, 3:35, 5:40

Joker

11:20, 2:05, 4:45, 7:20, 10:05

Die Hard

12:50, 6:50

