Plaza Cinema 17

1100 Peoples Plaza

Newark, DE 19702

(302) 834-8515

Panipat

2:10, 5:50, 9:35

Playmobil: The Movie

11:55, 2:20, 4:50, 7:30

Dark Waters

12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50

Knives Out

12:15, 1:40, 3:15, 6:15, 8:00, 9:15

Queen & Slim

1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 10:20

21 Bridges

12:20, 2:45, 5:10, 7:50, 10:15

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Frozen II 3D

12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Frozen II

12:00, 1:00, 2:00, 3:00, 4:00, 5:00, 6:00, 7:00, 7:40, 9:00, 10:00

Ford V Ferrari

12:05, 3:20, 6:45, 10:05

The Good Liar

1:10, 4:40, 10:15

Doctor Sleep

9:55

Last Christmas

5:20, 7:45, 10:10

Midway

12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10

Playing With Fire

12:25, 2:50

Harriet

6:20, 9:20

The Addams Family

11:50, 4:10

Hold On

1:30, 4:30, 7:10, 9:45

Westown Movies

150 Commerce Drive

Middletown, DE 19709

(302) 378-2436

Dark Light

10:15

Grand Isle

9:55, 10:10

Playmobil: The Movie

10:20, 12:35, 3:00, 6:10

Dark Waters

10:25, 1:05, 3:45, 6:30, 9:30

Knives Out

10:30, 1:20, 4:10, 7:10, 10:05

Queen & Slim

10:15, 1:10, 4:00, 7:00, 9:55

21 Bridges

3:40, 9:00

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

11:30, 2:00, 4:40, 7:20, 9:45

Frozen II

10:00, 10:30, 12:40, 3:20, 5:00, 6:20, 8:30

Frozen II GTX

11:00, 1:40, 4:20, 6:50, 9:20

Ford V Ferrari

12:15, 3:30, 6:40, 8:50

Waves

10:00, 1:50, 3:50, 7:20, 9:50

Midway

1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 10:00

Playing With Fire

10:35

Harriet

12:55, 6:15

White Christmas

12:50, 6:50

