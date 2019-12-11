Plaza Cinema 17
1100 Peoples Plaza
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 834-8515
Panipat
2:10, 5:50, 9:35
Playmobil: The Movie
11:55, 2:20, 4:50, 7:30
Dark Waters
12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50
Knives Out
12:15, 1:40, 3:15, 6:15, 8:00, 9:15
Queen & Slim
1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 10:20
21 Bridges
12:20, 2:45, 5:10, 7:50, 10:15
A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40
Frozen II 3D
12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Frozen II
12:00, 1:00, 2:00, 3:00, 4:00, 5:00, 6:00, 7:00, 7:40, 9:00, 10:00
Ford V Ferrari
12:05, 3:20, 6:45, 10:05
The Good Liar
1:10, 4:40, 10:15
Doctor Sleep
9:55
Last Christmas
5:20, 7:45, 10:10
Midway
12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10
Playing With Fire
12:25, 2:50
Harriet
6:20, 9:20
The Addams Family
11:50, 4:10
Hold On
1:30, 4:30, 7:10, 9:45
Westown Movies
150 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-2436
Dark Light
10:15
Grand Isle
9:55, 10:10
Playmobil: The Movie
10:20, 12:35, 3:00, 6:10
Dark Waters
10:25, 1:05, 3:45, 6:30, 9:30
Knives Out
10:30, 1:20, 4:10, 7:10, 10:05
Queen & Slim
10:15, 1:10, 4:00, 7:00, 9:55
21 Bridges
3:40, 9:00
A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
11:30, 2:00, 4:40, 7:20, 9:45
Frozen II
10:00, 10:30, 12:40, 3:20, 5:00, 6:20, 8:30
Frozen II GTX
11:00, 1:40, 4:20, 6:50, 9:20
Ford V Ferrari
12:15, 3:30, 6:40, 8:50
Waves
10:00, 1:50, 3:50, 7:20, 9:50
Midway
1:05, 4:05, 7:05, 10:00
Playing With Fire
10:35
Harriet
12:55, 6:15
White Christmas
12:50, 6:50
