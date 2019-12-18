At the movies stock logo
Plaza Cinema 17

1100 Peoples Plaza

Newark, DE 19702

(302) 834-8515

Black Christmas

12:35, 3:05, 5:30, 8:00, 10:30

Jumanji: The Next Level 3D

3:15, 6:15

Jumanji: The Next Level

12:20, 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:15, 10:15

Richard Jewell

12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30

Panipat

2:20, 6:10, 9:50

Playmobil: The Movie

12:15, 2:40, 5:10, 7:40, 10:05

Dark Waters

1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 10:10

Knives Out

1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 10:20

Queen & Slim

1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 10:00

21 Bridges

12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:30, 9:55

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

12:50, 3:20, 5:50, 8:20

Frozen II

12:00, 12:55, 3:00, 3:45, 6:00, 6:45, 9:00, 9:45

Ford V Ferrari

12:10, 3:25, 6:50, 10:05

Last Christmas

12:25, 2:50, 5:20, 7:50, 10:25

Midway

12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40

Harriet

12:45

Fathom Events: They Shall Not Grow Old

4:00, 7:00

Westown Movies

150 Commerce Drive

Middletown, DE 19709

(302) 378-2436

Black Christmas

10:10, 12:30, 3:10, 5:30, 7:50, 10:05

Jumanji: The Next Level 3D

1:45, 5:00

Jumanji: The Next Level

11:30, 2:30, 6:15, 9:15

Jumanji: The Next Level GTX

10:00, 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 10:00

Richard Jewell

10:50, 1:40, 4:30, 7:25, 10:10

Code 8

9:55

Playmobil: The Movie

11:00

Dark Waters

10:40, 12:40, 3:30, 6:30, 9:20

Knives Out

10:05, 12:45, 3:40, 7:45, 9:15

Queen & Slim

10:15, 1:10, 4:10, 7:05, 9:55

A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

1:25, 3:50, 6:40, 9:10

Frozen II

10:20, 11:40, 12:50, 2:10, 3:20, 4:40, 6:00, 7:10, 8:30, 9:40

Midway

9:50, 3:30, 6:35, 9:30

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12:50, 6:50

