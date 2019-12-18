Plaza Cinema 17
1100 Peoples Plaza
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 834-8515
Black Christmas
12:35, 3:05, 5:30, 8:00, 10:30
Jumanji: The Next Level 3D
3:15, 6:15
Jumanji: The Next Level
12:20, 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:15, 10:15
Richard Jewell
12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30
Panipat
2:20, 6:10, 9:50
Playmobil: The Movie
12:15, 2:40, 5:10, 7:40, 10:05
Dark Waters
1:10, 4:10, 7:10, 10:10
Knives Out
1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 10:20
Queen & Slim
1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 10:00
21 Bridges
12:05, 2:30, 5:00, 7:30, 9:55
A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
12:50, 3:20, 5:50, 8:20
Frozen II
12:00, 12:55, 3:00, 3:45, 6:00, 6:45, 9:00, 9:45
Ford V Ferrari
12:10, 3:25, 6:50, 10:05
Last Christmas
12:25, 2:50, 5:20, 7:50, 10:25
Midway
12:40, 3:40, 6:40, 9:40
Harriet
12:45
Fathom Events: They Shall Not Grow Old
4:00, 7:00
Westown Movies
150 Commerce Drive
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-2436
Black Christmas
10:10, 12:30, 3:10, 5:30, 7:50, 10:05
Jumanji: The Next Level 3D
1:45, 5:00
Jumanji: The Next Level
11:30, 2:30, 6:15, 9:15
Jumanji: The Next Level GTX
10:00, 1:00, 4:00, 7:00, 10:00
Richard Jewell
10:50, 1:40, 4:30, 7:25, 10:10
Code 8
9:55
Playmobil: The Movie
11:00
Dark Waters
10:40, 12:40, 3:30, 6:30, 9:20
Knives Out
10:05, 12:45, 3:40, 7:45, 9:15
Queen & Slim
10:15, 1:10, 4:10, 7:05, 9:55
A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
1:25, 3:50, 6:40, 9:10
Frozen II
10:20, 11:40, 12:50, 2:10, 3:20, 4:40, 6:00, 7:10, 8:30, 9:40
Midway
9:50, 3:30, 6:35, 9:30
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
12:50, 6:50
